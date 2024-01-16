Skip to Main content
265 Ridge Rd Front Store, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Smoothies
Sandwiches
Waffles
Pan de Yuca
Combos
Tortillas
Fruit Slushie
Hot Beverages
Bottled Drinks
Snacks
Dipping Sauce
Special Smoothies
Smoothie
$5.75
Sandwiches
Yuca Waffle Sandwich
$5.85
Maduro Sandwich
$5.85
Yucanini
$9.99
Waffles
Nutella Strawberry/Banana and Chia Seeds
$9.99
Nutella / Strawberry
$8.99
Dulce de Leche / Strawberry
$8.99
Pan de Yuca
Unit Plain Pan de Yuca
$0.99
1/2 Dozen Plain Pan de Yuca
$5.25
Dozen Plain Pan de Yuca
$10.25
Unit
$1.25
1/2 Dozen
$6.90
Dozen
$13.25
Combos
Combo 1
$7.95
Combo 2
$12.25
Combo 3
$18.95
Tortilla de Verde Combo
$6.25
Cozy Combo
Hot cacao with cacao nibs, six pan de yuca and a dipping sauce
$9.99
Tortillas
Tortillas de Verde
$4.95
Fruit Slushie
One Size 16oz
$4.95
Hot Beverages
Flavored Tea
$2.55
Hot cacao with cacao nibs
$4.15
Hot cacao kids
$3.75
Coffee
$2.25
Bottled Drinks
Water
$1.25
Snacks
Doritos
$1.00
Dipping Sauce
Dulce de Leche
$1.75
Guava
$1.75
Nutella
$2.00
Special Smoothies
Nutella / Strawberry
$7.95
Coconut Pineapple
$7.95
LeGurt Location and Hours
(201) 272-6492
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 10AM
All hours
