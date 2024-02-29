Bistro Cacao
Bistro Cacao Family Dinner
- Mushroom Ravioli Family Meal$42.00+
Mushroom Ravioli, Sauteed Forest Mushrooms, Parmesan Cream Sauce , Truffle Essence
- Beef Bourguignon Family Meal$49.00+
Red Wine Braised Beef Paleron, Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom, Bacon, Pearl Onion
- Coq au Vin Family Meal$46.00+
Braised Chicken in Wine, Roasted Root Vegetables, Forest Mushrooms, Pear onion, Lardon, Potatoes
Soup & Salad
- Lobster Bisque$17.00
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Scallions, Cilantro, Watermelon
- Soupe à l'Oignon$15.00
French Onion Soup with Gruyère Cheese, Toasted Baguette
- Salade “Cacao”$12.00
Mesclun Greens, Cherry Tomato, Goat Cheese, Walnut, Herb Vinaigrette
- Salad Endives$16.00
Baby Spinach, Fresh Strawberries, Pecans, Ricotta, Cranberries, Vanilla Dressing
- Salade de Mozzarella$17.00
Burrata, Baby Arugula, Roasted Beets, Pumpkin Seeds, Balsamic Olive Oil
Appetizers
- Escargots$15.00
Sautéed Snail, Button Mushroom, Garlic-Parsley Butter
- Grillade De Calamars$18.00
Grilled Calamari, Pineapple, Crumble Blue Cheese, Greens, Roasted Pistachio, Balsamic Dressing
- St Jacques Poêlées$18.00
Pan Seared Scallops, Fennel Coulis, Diced Yellow and Red Bell Peppers, Grilled Shiitake Mushroom
- Moules Marinieres$16.00
Steamed Mussels, White Wine, Garlic, Shallot, Parsley, Lemon Butter
- Foie Gras$23.00
Pan seared Foie Gras, Apricot Puree, Fig Compote, Toasted Brioche
- Pâté de Campagne$16.00
Pork Country Pate, Dijon Mustard, Onion Jam, Cornichon, Prune, Crostini
- Charcuterie$25.00
Chef ’s Selection for Charcuterie, Dijon Mustard, Onion Jam, Pickled Vegetables, Cornichons, Crostini
- Fromages Assortis$23.00
Assorted Selection of French Cheese, House Made Jam, Honey Comb, Nuts, Cranberry Walnut Bread
Entrees
- Saumon Grille$32.00
Grilled Salmon , Pea Puree, Baby Thumbelina Carrot Confit, Sauteed Smoked Leek Cream
- Bar Grille$39.00
Grilled Blackened Striped Bass, Julienne Vegetable, Red Cabbage Puree, Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Chermoula
- Bouillabaisse$41.00
Seafood Stew, Lobster Broth, Monkfish, Bay Scallops, Shrimps, Mussels, Half Lobster Tail, Rouille, Croutons
- Hamburger$19.00
Local Dry Aged Beef, American Cheese, Tomato Aioli, Onion Jam, Brioche Bun, French Fries
- Steak Frites$34.00
Grilled New York Strip Steak, Pommes Frites, Herb Butter
- Filet Mignon Grillé$44.00
Beef Tenderloin, Potato Gratin, Grilled Asparagus, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Sauce au Poivre
- Côtelettes d'Agneau Rôties$43.00
Roasted Lamb Rack, Carrot Puree, Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Sunchokes, Lamb Jus
- Bœuf Bourguignon$38.00
Fillet Mignon Wrapped in Puff Pastry with Mushroom Duxelle and Brie Cheese, Grilled Asparagus, Foie Gras Sauce
- Magret de Canard$39.00
Pan Seared Duck Breast, Risotto Cake, Braised Endives, Spiced Baby Carrots, Pomegranate Jus
- Coq au Vin$32.00
Braised Chicken in Wine, Roasted Root Vegetables, Forest Mushrooms, Pear onion, Lardon, Potatoes
- Raviolis aux Champignons$29.00
Mushroom Ravioli, Sauteed Forest Mushrooms, Parmesan Cream Sauce , Truffle Essence