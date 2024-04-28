Only Burger
Food
BURGERS
- Only Burger$8.25
1/3# Burger on a house bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup and mustard standard. Please refer to Toppings Tab for any changes or to remove toppings.
- The Deluxe$10.30
1/3 # beef patty with bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard. Please refer to toppings page for any changes or additons.
- The FGT Burger$9.60
1/3# burger with a fried green tomato, a grilled egg and our pimento cheese.
- The Carolina$10.20
1/3# burger with our beef chili & coleslaw, onion, mustard and American cheese. The chili is on the side for deliverys and take out orders.
- The Mushroom Melt$10.20
1/3# burger with grilled mushrooms & onions, swiss cheese, bacon and our chipotle ranch sauce.
- The Philly$8.60
1/3# burger with grilled bell peppers & onions, sriracha mayo and pepper jack cheese.
- The Bacon & Blue$11.20
1/3# burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion jam, melted blue cheese & bacon.
- The Texan$14.00
1/3# burger patty with house braised brisket patty, an onion ring, pickled jalapenos, our brisket jus and chili mayo with pepper jack cheese.
- The Greek$14.00
1/3# lamb burger with our olive tapenade spread, yogurt sauce, lettuce, tomato & feta cheese.
- The Tiki Turkey$11.40
1/3# turkey burger with grilled pineapple salsa, guacamole, pepper jack cheese and bacon. The pineapple salsa is on the side for delivery and take out orders.
- The Frito Bandito$12.75
1/3# burger with guacamole, beef chili, cheese sauce and a 1 ounce bag of Fritos corn chips. The chili and cheese sauce are on the side for delivery and take out orders
- The Baja$11.40
1/3# burger with grilled pablano pepper, tomatillo & avocado salsa, red onion & jalapeno sław and pepper jack cheese.
- The Good Fella$11.40
1/3# burger with lettuce, basil aioli, fresh bruschetta & provolone. Try it on chicken or turkey or choose our garden burger patty with our egg and dairy free bun. The bruschetta is served on the side for delivery and take out orders.
- Burger Patty$4.40
1/3# burger patty
HOT DOGS
SLIDERS
- Beef Slider$4.45
2 oz. beef served plain with American cheese, unless otherwise specified. (Sliders are mini-burgers)
- Turkey Slider$4.45
2 oz. turkey patty served plain with American cheese unless otherwise specified. (Sliders are mini-burgers)
- FGT Slider$3.85
A fried green tomato with our pimento cheese.
- Lamb Slider$5.95
2 oz. lamb patty with yogurt sauce & feta cheese.
- Brisket Slider$5.95
2 oz. braised brisket with our Sriracha mayo.
- Impossible Slider$5.95
2 oz impossible slider with American Cheese
SIDES
- LG FRIES$7.40
- SM FRIES$3.95
- LG ONION RINGS$7.40
- SM ONION RINGS$3.95
- SAMPLER$6.95
- LG SWT POT FREIS$7.40
- SM SWT POT FRIES$3.95
- LG FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$7.40
- SM FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$3.95
- CHEESE FRIES$4.80
- LG PICKLE CHIP$7.40
- SM PICKLE CHIP$3.95
- LG MAC N CHZ BITES$7.40
- SM MAC N CHZ BITES$3.95
- CHILI CHZ FRIES$6.55
- LG POPPERS$7.40
- SM POPPERS$3.95
- LG SLAW$7.40
- SM SLAW$3.95
- Chips$1.65Out of stock
- LG CHILI$7.40
- SM CHILI$3.95