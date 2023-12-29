Ono Poke Downtown
Signature Bowls
- Classic Ahi$12.25+
Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce, Onions, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds & Togarashi
- Spicy Ahi$12.25+
Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Chili Oil, Onions, Green Onions & Sesame Seeds
- Spicy Salmon$12.25+
Salmon with Spicy Shoyu Sauce & Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Crushed Hot Cheetos, Sesame Seeds, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Onions
- Truffle Salmon$12.25+
Salmon with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Truffle Oil, Cucumbers, Green Onions, Togarashi, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Shallots
- Shaggy Bowl$12.25+
Boiled White Shrimp & Kani (Imitation Crab) with Classic Shoyu Sauce, Spicy Mayo Drizzle & Unagi Sauce Drizzle, Furikake, Cucumbers, Green Onions & Tempura Flakes
- Ono Tofu$12.25+
Baked Tofu with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Unagi Sauce Drizzle, Cucumbers, Onions, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Shallots, Green Onions & Nori Strips
Regular Size Build Your Own Bowl
Large Size Build Your Own Bowl
Beverages
Ono Poke Downtown Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 277-4467
Closed • Opens Monday at 10:30AM