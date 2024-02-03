2x points now for loyalty members
Onoya Ramen 611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2
Appetizers
- Onoya Gyoza$7.50
Japanese dumplings filled w/pork and vegetables (pan fried, deep fried, boiled)
- Edamame$5.00
boiled soybean w/ sea salt
- Kimchee$5.00
- Chicken Karaage$8.00
deep fried marinated chicken w/ lemon & yuzu mayo
- Chicken Katsu$8.00
Japanese style crispy chicken cutlet, served with side of fresh salad and tonkatsu sauce
- Tenderloin Pork Katsu$9.00
Japanese style crispy pork cutlet, served with side of fresh salad and tonkatsu sauce
- Spring Roll$6.00
w/ shrimp, mozzarella cheese and shiso
- Spicy Menma$5.00
bamboo shoots marinated w/ our house-made spicy sauce
- Potato Salad$5.00
Japanese style potato salad w/ ham, cucumber, onions, and carrots
- Steamed Clam$9.50
steamed w/ Japanese Sake, topped with garlic and green onion
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$7.50
spicy tuna w/ crispy rice cake, avocado, jalapeños, w/ eel sauce
- Calamari$7.50
fried squid legs w/ yuzu mayo
- Takoyaki$7.50
fried octopus balls
- Shishito Pepper$5.00
fried shishito pepper w/ ponzu sauce & bonito flakes
- Agedashi Tofu$6.00
deep fried tofu w/ shishito pepper, bonito flakes and shoyu dashi
- French Fries$6.00
choice of regular, spicy, or norishio
- Assorted Charsiu$10.00
Our signature Onoya charsiu (2pc tontoro, 2pc seared pork belly, 2pc yuzu chicken charsiu)
- Vegetable Gyoza$7.50
Japanese dumpling filled with vegetables
- Negi Charsiu$6.00
marinated green onion and charsiu with our house-made spicy sauce
- Deep Fried Oyster$15.00
- Firecracker Popcorn Chicken$9.00
- Rice$2.50
Ramen
Curry
Japanese Curry
- Curry Rice$13.00
Steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
- Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$16.00
Crispy fried chicken cutlet on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
- Pork Katsu Curry Rice$17.00
Crispy fried tenderloin pork cutlet on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
- Gyoza Curry Rice$15.50
Fried dumplings on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.