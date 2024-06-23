On Tap 1203 North 10th Street
Online Food Menu (3PO)
Starters
- MIDWEST POUTINE
Hand-cut Fries topped with PBR Beer Battered Cheese Curds, Smoked Bacon, and Cherry Peppers smothered in Brown Gravy.$16.00
- BREWHOUSE CHICKEN STRIPS
PBR Beer Battered Crispy Chicken Strips served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.$17.50
- FRIED PICKLES
PBR Beer Battered Pickles served with Ranch, Bleu Cheese, or Sriracha Mayo.$14.50
- PBR CHEESE CURDS
PBR Beer Battered Cheese Curds served with Ranch or Zesty Mango Jalapeño Sauce$15.50
- GIANT PRETZEL
Giant Pretzel served with PBR Beer Cheese and Sweet Honey Mustard.$19.50
- CHICKEN WINGS
(8) Wings naked or tossed in your choice of sauce: Sweet Chili, Honey Mustard, Buffalo, BBQ, Truffalo, or Garlic Parmesan. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.$17.00
Salads & Soups
- SOUP OF THE DAY (Cup)
Daily Made-From-Scratch Seasonal Soup$7.50
- SOUP OF THE DAY (Bowl)
Daily Made-From-Scratch Seasonal Soup$9.50
- THE COBB
Fresh Romaine with Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Chives, and a Hard Boiled Egg tossed in Bleu Cheese Dressing.$17.50
- BEET & GOAT CHEESE
Roasted Beets with Arugula, Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese Crumbles, and Candied Pecans drizzled with a Citrus Vinaigrette.$17.50
- APPLE & SWISS
Mixed Greens with Local Apples, Swiss Cheese, Sesame Sticks, and Dried Cranberries tossed in Poppyseed Dressing$15.50
- PUB SALAD
Mixed Baby Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, and House-made Croutons tossed in your choice of dressing: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Citrus Vinaigrette, Oil & Vinegar, or Poppyseed.$8.50
Entrees
- Fish Fry
(3) pieces of fried North Atlantic Cod in our signature PBR Beer Batter. Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Hand-cut Fries, Lemon, and a slice of Marbled Rye Bread.$18.50
- The Big Catch
(1) giant piece of The Big Catch in our signature PBR Beer Batter. Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Hand-cut Fries, Lemon, and a slice of Marbled Rye Bread.$20.50
- Mac N Cheese
Pasta with House-made WI Cheese Sauce$14.50
Handhelds
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Tenders with Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch on a Flour Tortilla$17.50
- DC’S FRENCH DIP
Shaved Prime Rib with Horseradish Cream on a French Roll served with a side of Beef Au Jus.$17.50
- FISH SANDWICH
PBR Beer Battered Cod Fillet with Lettuce, Tartar Sauce, and Creamy Slaw on a Brioche Bun.$18.50
- MILLY CHEESESTEAK
Shaved Prime Rib with Sauteed Peppers and Onions on a French Baguette smothered in PBR Beer Cheese.$18.50
- PRETZEL-CRUSTED CHICKEN
Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Breast with Pickles and Honey Mustard Aioli on a Brioche Bun.$16.50
- THE BLUE RIBBON
1/2lb. Angus Burger with Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese, and Caramelized Onions on a Brioche Bun.$17.50
- THE BOSS HOG
Smoked Pork Belly with Lettuce, Tomato, and Aioli on a French Baguette.$18.50
- THE BREWHOUSE
1/2lb. Angus Burger with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on a Brioche Bun.$16.50
- TURKEY CLUB WRAP
Roasted Turkey with Applewood Bacon, Oven-Dried Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Garlic Aioli on a Flour Tortilla.$15.50
- WISCONSIN CHEESE TOASTIE
Melted White Cheddar with Applewood Bacon, Spinach, Onion, and Sriracha Mayo on a French Baguette.$18.50
Pizza
- Raging Red Head
12” Pizza with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeños, and Bacon.$17.50
- GIANT PIZZA PRETZEL
Giant Pretzel with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, and Pepperoni served with your choice of Marinara Sauce or Beer Cheese.$20.50
- THE MEAT LOVER
12” Pizza with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bratwurst, and Roasted Garlic.$20.50
- ROASTED GARLIC CHICKEN
12” Pizza with House-made Roasted Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Chives, and Spinach.$18.50
- B.Y.O. PIZZA (ONE TOPPING)
Build Your Own 12” Pizza$14.50