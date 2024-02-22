Oola Bowls - Hershey Market 121 Towne Square Drive
Bowls
- Oola Bowl$9.95+
Organic Açaí Base, Peanut Butter, Grandmas Granola, Strawberries, Banana's, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, Honey
- Pro Bowl$9.25+
Organic Açaí Base, Pacoca, Strawberries, Bananas, and Hemp Seed
- What The Flax?$8.95+
Organic Açaí Base, Grandma's Granola, Blueberries, Pineapple, and Flax Seeds
- Holy Cacao!$10.95+
Organic Açaí Base, Almond Dust, Bananas, Cacao Nibs, and Honey
- Pitaya Bowl$9.25+
Organic Pitaya base, Paçoca or Grandma's Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, Pineapple, and Coconut Flakes
- Create Your Own Açaí Bowl$9.95+
Start with our Organic Açaí base and add up to 5 free toppings!
- Create Your Own Pitaya Bowl$9.95+
Start with our Organic Pitaya (aka dragon fruit) base and add up to 5 free toppings!
- Great Bear Bowl$10.95+
Açaí Base, Peanut Butter, Grandma's Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Nutella, Pacoca
Smoothies
- Popeye Smoothie$7.95
Spinach, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, and Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder
- Legend-Berry Smoothie$7.95
Açaí, Blueberries, Strawberries, Almond Milk, “Strawberry Sam” Rijuice
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$7.95
Strawberries, Bananas, and “Strawberry Sam” Rijuice
- Tropicoola$7.95
Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberries, Orange You Glad Rijuice
Bulk Items
- The Oola At Home Kit$64.00
Kit includes: 1/2 Gallon of Açaí or Pitaya, 12oz Peanut Butter, 16oz Strawberries, 16oz Blueberries, Bunch of Bananas, 16oz Granola, 16oz Paçoca, 8oz Coconut.
- Almond Butter$9.00+
Bring home our delicious house-made almond butter to make your own bowls at home! Made with just almonds and salt!
- Almond Dust$9.00+
Choose a small or large sized container of our house-made Almond Dust!
- Açaí$7.00+
Stock up on our organic açaí to make your own bowl from the comfort of your own home
- Pitaya$7.00+
Stock up on our Organic Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) to make your own bowl from the comfort of your own home.
- Peanut Butter$7.00+
Bring home the delicious peanut butter to make your own bowls
- Paçoca$7.00+
Take home our house-made sweet and salty peanut mixture to add to your own bowls or even to just have in the pantry!
- Oola's Famous Grandma's Granola$5.00+
Our famous Grandma's Granola - Made fresh in-house each week!
- Coconut$3.00
Unsweetened Coconut flakes give your bowls an extra delicious taste!
- Vegan Grandmas Granola$5.00+
Our famous Grandma's Granola made with Agave instead of honey!
Grab N Go
- PB Chip Oola Bites$4.00
The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick
- Peanut Butter Oola Bites$3.50
The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick
- Nutella Oola Bites$3.50
The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick
- Combo Oola Bites$3.50
The perfect snack pack of 4 bites (2 PB & 2 Nutella) for those who need a quick snack on go
- Water$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Vitamin Water$3.00
Featured/Seasonal Items
- Ootella$10.95+
Organic Açaî Base, Nutella, Almond Dust, Bananas, Strawberries, and Cacao Nibs
- Da' Pom$10.00+
Organic açaí base, almond butter, Grandma's Granola, kiwi, pomegranate, hemp seeds, and ground flax seeds
- Red Rose Bowl$10.00+
Organic Açaí, Nutella, Almond Butter, Banana, Raspberries, and Cacao Nibs