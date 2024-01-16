Open Outcry Brewing- NEW
Kitchen
Appetizers
Salads
- The Longwood$16.50
Classic Caesar | crisp romaine, focaccia croutons, parmesan, asiago, Romano cheeses, shredded chicken, house-made pecorino dressing.
- The Morgan Park$16.50
Strawberry Garden | fresh strawberries, cucumber, goat cheese, toasted almonds, house-made balsamic dressing.
- The Bell$16.50
Romaine and arugula mix. Shaved parmesan, red wine vinaigrette, quinoa, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and red onion.
- Western Ave$16.50
Southwestern Salad. Romaine lettuce, shredded yellow cheddar, black bean and corn salsa, shredded chicken. House made chipotle ranch dressing.
- Greek Goddess Salad$15.00
Sandwiches
- The Open Outcry Signature Burger$17.00
House Seasoned Hamburger | 1/2 pound all-beef patty, Speculator Ale caramelized onion, crisp pickles, white cheddar cheese, house mustard sauce, pretzel bun.
- The Open Outcry IMPOSSIBLE Signature Burger$17.00
House Seasoned Hamburger | 4 oz Impossible patty, Speculator Ale caramelized onion, crisp pickles, white cheddar cheese, house mustard sauce, pretzel bun.
- The Hale$16.00
Honey Mustard Chicken | roasted chicken, prosciutto, pickles, white cheddar, honey mustard. Focaccia bread.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Breaded Chicken thigh, Nashville dry seasoning, coleslaw, pickles, served with a Brioche Bun.
- The Longwood Wrap$16.00
- The Western Ave Wrap$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Pizza
- The OC Original$16.00
Wood-Fired Cheese Pizza | fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, asiago, Romano. Customize meats ($2) veggies ($1).
- The Artesian$19.00
BBQ Chicken | Hawaiian BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, fresh pineapple, 50\50 cheese.
- The Beverly$16.00
Margherita |fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic basil infused olive oil.
- The Rockwell$19.00
Chitown | braised beef, Italian sausage, giardiniera, 50\50 cheese, crispy fries.
- The Sawyer$19.00
Impossible | fresh tomato sauce, Impossible Italian sausage, green pepper. No cheese included
- The Spaulding$19.00
Sweet & Spicy | fresh tomato sauce, jalapeno, pepperoni, 50\50 cheese, honey.
- The Talman$19.00
Arugula Prosciutto | garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula ,lemon dressing.
- The Vincennes$19.00
Three Meats | fresh tomato sauce, Italian sausage,proscuitto,pepperoni,50\50 cheese.
- The Washtenaw$19.00
Buffalo Chicken | buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, 50\50 cheese, ranch, bleu cheese.
- Gyro Pizza$20.00
Chef's Menu
Desserts
Kids
Extras
Beer, Cocktails + Wine
Beer-to-Go
- Crowler - Speculator (32 oz.)$13.00
32 ounce crowler | Mild, crisp cream ale is a made with Briess 2-row pale malt, flaked maize and the classic noble hops.
- Cocktail Crowler (32 oz.)$40.00
- Eris Cider 4-Pack 12oz. CANS$24.00
Choice of: E-Phoria, Pepper Jam, Van Van Mojo, Blush Cherry, and Pedestrian.
- Crowler Ruby Hue (32oz.)$15.00
- CROWLER - Delirio (32 oz)$15.00
- 12oz. Relax Water: 4-Pack$36.00
- 8oz. Relax Water 4-Pack$28.00
Wine Bottle (White)
Wine Bottle (Red)
Gift Certificates
- $40 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates$40.00
- $70 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates$70.00
- $35 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates$35.00
- Beermiscuous - L.P$127.28
- $500 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates$500.00
- $50 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates$50.00
- $75 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates$75.00
- $100 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates$100.00
- $150 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates$150.00
- $200 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates$200.00
- $25 Johnny Cash Gift Certificates$25.00
Swag
Merchandise
- Grain Scrapper Sticker$1.50
These die cut Grainscraper stickers would look rad on your beer fridge, tackle box, hope chest, trapperkeeper, bike fender or laptop.
- Open Outcry Logo Sticker 3 X 3$1.50
These 3 x 3 inch Open Outcry logo stickers would look #rad on your beer fridge, tackle box, hope chest, #trapperkeeper, bike fender or laptop.
- Lapel Pins$2.99
label pins
- Open Outcry Coffee Mug$7.50
New morning routine...these 12 oz. Grainscraper coffee mugs in matte black and gold.
- 10 oz Branded Snifter Glass$8.00
10 ounce branded snifter glass
- Open Outcry Sensorik Goblet Glass$14.00
Serious glassware for serious beer drinkers. These Sahm Glass 21 oz. Sensorik Stemware Goblets are designed for those that want to experience beer, rather than simply drink it.
- Speculator Pitcher$15.00
Empty Speculator Pitcher
- Refrigerator Magnet$1.99
Refrigerator Magnet
- Empty 15.5 Gallon Journeyman Barrel$75.00
empty 15.5 gallon wooden Journeyman Barrel
- Empty 31 Gallon Journeyman Barrel$89.00
empty 31 gallon wooden Journeyman Barrel
- Open Outcry Bottle Opener$4.99
This Open Outcry pocket-wallet bottle opener will server you well when popping bottle tops on the go.
- Daydream Co. Coffee Beans$14.99
- Circle Sticker$1.00
Clothing
- T-Shirt - Mustard OOB Logo$25.00
Small -mustard OOB logo tee
- T-Shirt - Black OOB Logo$25.00
- Black Pullover Hoodie$45.00
Small - Black Bella Canvas pullover hoodie with gold logo
- Mustard Pullover Hoodie$46.00
Small - Mustard Bella Canvas pullover hoodie with black logo
- Bomber Jacket$49.00
Bomber jacket
- Black Longsleeve Logo Tee$27.00
Small - Black long sleeve logo tee
- Black and Grey Baseball Tee$27.00
- Ideal Tank Top in Mustard$19.99
- Outcry Trucker Snapback Hat$25.00
- Women's OOB Black T-shirt$30.00
- Mens Grey OOB T-Shirt$30.00
- Kids 3T Baseball Tee$14.00