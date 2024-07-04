May God bless you today! 😊
Open Road Coffee 7007 50 Ave. Stettler, Alberta
Coffee Drinks
- Brewed Coffee
Medium Roast Caramello$3.00
- Latte
Espresso, Flavor, Milk$5.50
- Cappuccino
Espresso, Steamed Milk, Milk Foam$4.50
- Flat White
Espresso, Steamed Milk, No Foam$5.00
- Cortado
Double shot espresso with 2 oz. steamed cream$3.00
- Americano
1:3 ratio of espresso in water$3.50
- Americano Misto
Espresso, Hot Water, Flavor, Steamed Milk$5.00
- Cold Brew
Cold Brewed Coffee for that extra caffiene kick!$5.50
- Double Shot Espresso
Double shot espresso$2.00
Steeped Teas
Sweet Treats
- Cinnamon Bun
Freshly baked, homemade$5.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
Freshly baked, homemade$1.50
- Seasonal Scone
Ask for today's flavor$4.50
- Morning Glory Muffin
A soft, delicious GF DF muffin made with honey, cinnamon, apples, and carrots$4.00
- Affogato
A scoop of Vanilla Bean ice cream drowned in a shot of espresso & drizzled with caramel sauce$4.00
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin
This incredible muffin is made with cinnamon, vanilla bean, and slivered almonds. It is free of gluten, eggs, and dairy!$5.00
Open Road Coffee Location and Ordering Hours
(403) 396-9363
Closed • Opens Thursday at 5:30AM