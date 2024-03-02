Original Pancake House Edgewater
Breakfast, Brunch, & Lunch
Oven Baked Pancakes
- APPLE PAN$16.00
APPLE PANCAKE - The one and only! made with fresh cream and eggs, baked in the oven to make a sweet cinnamon sugar and Granny Smith apple glaze .
- DUTCH$12.00
DUTCH BABY - Fresh cream and egg, oven baked until light, airy and golden brown, served with fresh lemon butter glaze
- BIG DUTCH$16.00
BIG DUTCH BABY -Fresh cream and egg, oven baked until light, airy and golden brown, served with fresh lemon butter glaze
- STRAW DUTCH$14.00
STRAWBERRY DUTCH BABY - Our mini dutch filled with fresh strawberries and strawberry sauce
- GARDEN DUTCH$14.00
DUTCH GARDEN - Sweet and savory combined to make this delicious treat. Broccoli, mushrooms, and tomatoes baked in and topped with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese .
Omelettes
- OMEL$14.00
OMELETTE BUILD YOUR OWN - Oven baked omelette (use this to build your own as this is just a plain omelette)
- OMEL EGGWHITE$15.00
OMELETTE BUILD YOUR OWN - Oven baked omelette with fresh egg whites (please note the egg whites make the texture of this dish slightly soft) - use this to build your own as this is just a plain omelette
- VEG OMEL$18.00
VEGETARIAN OMELETTE - Spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms
- WESTN OMEL$18.00
WESTERN OMELETTE - Diced ham, peppers, and onions
- SANTE FE OMEL$18.00
SANTE FE OMELETTE - Cilantro, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, topped with our spicy salsa verde
- CALI OMEL$19.00
CALIFORNIA OMELETTE - Avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and sour cream drizzle
Egg Combos
- TWO x FOUR$12.75
2 eggs any style served with 4 buttermilk pancakes
- HMF & EGG$12.75
HOMEFRIES & EGGS - Idaho potatoes seasoned and fried golden brown in butter served with 2 eggs and toast or mini pancakes
- BAC & EGG$14.75
BACON & EGG - Our famous thick center cut strips of bacon
- LKS & EGG$14.75
LINKS & EGGS - 1 ounce pork sausage links made with our special OPH seasoning
- CHX PATTY & EGG$14.75
CHICKEN PATTY & EGGS - Custom blend chicken sausage patties
- HASH & EGG$16.75
CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS - Made fresh every day with onions + potatoes, two (2) eggs any style + homefried potatoes, served with choice of toast or mini pancakes
- CANADIAN BACON & EGG$14.75
CANADIAN BACON & EGGS - Pulaski canadian bacon and eggs
- TURKEY BAC & EGG$14.75
TURKEY BACON & EGGS - Thin cut turkey bacon and eggs
- TAYLOR HAM & EGG$14.75
Specialties
- EGG BENE$14.00
English muffin + poached eggs and Canadian bacon topped with our original hollandaise
- EGG FLOR$14.00
Meat free, made with sauteed spinach + mushrooms and topped with hollandaise
- EGG BLACK$14.00
English muffin + poached eggs and thick sliced bacon, thick slice tomato topped with our original hollandaise
- SKILLET$16.00
Over easy eggs, crisp bacon bits, potatoes, avocado, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese
- HUEVOS$14.00
Eggs, crisp tortillas, frijole beans, topped with chilled pico de gallo, salsa verde, cheddar, sour cream
- TACO$16.00
Bacon bits, avocado, creamy salsa, eggs, and pepper jack served in double taco shells
- AVO TOAST$12.00
Smashed avocados (guacamole style) topped with grilled tomato, served with salsa verde and frijole beans (NO EGGS)
Classic Pancakes
- BM PAN$11.50
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes Hand mixed each morning—we haven’t changed this recipe since 1953
- BM SHORT $$$9.50
Half Stack of our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes Hand mixed each morning—we haven’t changed this recipe since 1953
- 5 DOLLAR$8.00
Silver dollar sized mini buttermilk pancakes (5 to and order)
- 10 DOLLAR$11.50
Silver dollar sized mini buttermilk pancakes (10 to and order)
- BAN PAN$13.50
Bananas are baked in, then topped with banana-infused syrup
- BAN SHORT $$$12.50
Half Stack Bananas are baked in, then topped with banana-infused syrup
- BB PAN$13.50
Blueberries baked in and served with real blueberry syrup
- BB SHORT $$$12.50
Half Stack Blueberries baked in and served with real blueberry syrup
- CHIP PAN$13.50
Infused with melted Hershey’s chips topped with fresh whipped cream
- CHIP SHORT $$$12.50
Half Stack Infused with melted Hershey’s chips topped with fresh whipped cream
- PUMPK PAN$13.50
This fall treat is dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with whipped cream. If you like pumpkin pie try our pumpkin crepes
- PUMPK SHORT $$$12.50
Half Stack This fall treat is dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with whipped cream. If you like pumpkin pie try our pumpkin crepes
- FRUIT PAN$14.50
Buttermilk pancakes topped with seasonal fresh fruit (usually strawberries, bananas and blueberries) served with scratch strawberry syrup and whipped cream
- FRUIT SHORT $$$13.50
Half Stack Buttermilk pancakes topped with seasonal fresh fruit (usually strawberries, bananas and blueberries) served with scratch strawberry syrup and whipped cream
- COCO PAN$13.50
Baked in and topped with freshly toasted coconut and topped with whipped cream
- COCO SHORT $$$12.50
Half Stack Baked in and topped with freshly toasted coconut and topped with whipped cream
- BAC PAN$14.50
They do exist! Crispy bacon bits filled inside and topped.
- BAC SHORT $$$13.50
Half Stack They do exist! Crispy bacon bits filled inside and topped.
- PEC PAN$13.50
Toasted pecans baked in and topped.
- PEC SHORT $$$12.50
Half Stack Toasted pecans baked in and topped.
- GF PAN$11.50
Gluten Friendly Pancakes
- GF SHORT $$$9.50
Half Stack Gluten Friendly Pancakes
- VEGAN PAN$13.50
Vegan Pancakes
- VEGAN SHORT $$$12.50
Half Stack Vegan Pancakes
Flap Jacks
Crepes
- SHELLS$12.00
Classic crepes delicately rolled and served with lemon butter glaze
- BAN NUT CREPE$15.50
French crepes, topped with bananas, warm nutella and served with banana infused syrup
- FRUIT CREPE$15.50
Seasonal fruit (usually strawberries, bananas and blueberries) on top of our french crepes and served with strawberry syrup . . . . .
- PUMPKIN CREPE$16.00
French Toast
- FRT TOAST$12.00
Fresh baked Challah bread dipped in our vanilla infused cream batter, and then fried in butter on the grill
- CIN ALM FRT$16.00
Our challah french toast fried with cinnamon sugar and crunchy sliced almonds
- BERRY FRT$15.50
Seasonal fruit (usually strawberries, bananas and blueberries) on top of our challah french toast and served with strawberry syrup and whipped cream
Waffles
- WAFFLE$11.50
Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle
- BERRY WAFFLE$15.50
Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle topped with fresh seasonal berries (usually strawberries & blueberries) served with scratch strawberry syrup and fresh whipped cream
- CHIP WAF$13.50
Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle infused with melted Hershey’s chips, and topped with fresh whipped cream
- BB WAF$13.50
Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle with blueberries baked in served with real blueberry syrup
- PEC WAF$13.50
Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle filled and topped with toasted pecans
- COCO WAF$13.50
Crispy Belgian style buttermilk waffle filled and topped with toasted coconuts and topped with fresh whipped cream
- GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE$12.50
- PMKN WAF$13.50
- BACON WAFFLE$14.00
- LOADED WAFFLE$19.00
Sandwiches
Sides
Breads
Meats
Eggs
Veggies
Drinks
Coffee
Juice
Milks
Kids
- PANOS$7.99
half waffle
- CARA$7.99
bacon eggs and pancakes
- OLYMPIA$7.99
mini pancakes
- OLYMPIA CHIP$7.99
mini pancakes + whipped cream
- LILLIAN$7.99
1 egg scrambled with 3 buttermilk pancakes
- PHILIP$7.99
2 sausage links OR 2 bacon strips with 3 buttermilk pancakes
- CHRISTOPHER$7.99
2 sausage links wrapped in buttermilk pancakes
- THEO$7.99
french toast
- ALINA$7.99
grilled cheese
- MIKEY$7.99
mini 49er flap jacks
- CHLOE$7.99
mini crepe shells