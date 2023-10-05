Oraan Thai menu

Appetizer

Porsod (VG/GF)

$15.95

Fresh spring rolls filled with avocado, crunchy vegetables & edible flowers. Served with peanut sauce.

Makuer Tod (VG/GF)

$13.95

​​Crispy eggplant chips, served with sweet & sour dipping sauce.

Curry puffs

$15.95

Thai small pied filled with chicken, curry sauce, potato & carrot, served with cucumber relish & crushed peanuts.

Tod mun pla

$16.95

Fried fish cake - fresh fish paste, long beans, red curry paste & kaffir lime leaves.

Hoi Jor

$17.95

Deep-fried crab meat, pork, water chestnut - wrapped into tofu skin sheet. Served with housemade plum sauce.

Gai Manow

$18.95

Battered & deep fried marinated chicken. Served with lemon cream sauce & crispy Chinese broccoli.

Soup

Tom Yum soup (GF)

$16.95

Thai hot & sour soup with Shimeji mushroom, lemongrass, galangal, red onion, cilantro & kaffir lime leaves.

Tom Kha soup (GF)

$16.95

Thai coconut milk soup with Shimeji mushroom, lemongrass, galangal, red onion, cilantro & kaffir lime leaves.

Salad

Som Tum (GF)

$13.95

Shredded green papaya salad, cherry tomatoes, carrots, long bean & roasted peanuts tossed in sweet chili-lime dressing.

Som Tum Pla Raa

$16.95

Shredded green papaya salad, blue crabs, cherry tomatoes, long bean, tossed in spicy marinated fish sauce dressing.

Tum Pon La Mai (GF)

$16.95

Premium seasoning fruits, cherry tomatoes, carrots, long bean, roasted cashew nuts & peanuts tossed in sweet chili-lime dressing.

Laab Gai

$15.95

Minced chicken salad with roasted rice powder, chili flakes, shallot, mints, green onions & cilantro.

Pla Kung

$17.95

Grilled shrimps salad with lemongrass, mints, shallot & cilantro tossed in soya bean chili paste dressing.

Yum Oraan (GF)

$17.95

Smoked salmon, avocado & fresh mango salad in Thai mild seafood dipping sauce. Served with fresh spring mix.

Entree

Pad Makuer (VG)

$15.95

Sautéed Thai chili, eggplant, tofu, bell pepper in house chili jam. Topped with fried basil.

Broccoli Katiem (VG)

$15.95

Stir-fried broccoli with garlic sauce. Topped with fried garlic

Kang Kari Pak (VG/GF)

$15.95

Fresh tofu, potato, carrot , bell pepper, onion, cabbage & broccoli in yellow curry.

Gai Himmaparn

$16.95

Stir-fried crispy chicken thigh meat with cashew nuts, bell pepper, basil, onion in house-made chili sauce.

Nuer Marakot

$23.95

Grilled marinated top Sirloin with Thai eggplant, carrot, basil & kaffir lime leaves in chef’s special green curry.

Kor Moo Tod

$17.95

Marinated pork shoulder, fried garlic served with cilantro, and chili rice powder sauce. Served with Sticky rice.

Moo Pik Kang

$22.95

Sautéed stewed pork ribs with chili paste, coconut milk, basil & kaffir lime leaves.

Kapow Moo Krob

$19.95

Stir-fried crispy pork belly in spicy basil sauce, bell pepper, Thai chili & garlic.

Kung Makam

$25.95

Crunchy river prawns in tamarind sauce. Topped with fried onion & dried chili.

Lon Kung

$22.95

Shrimp, pork, red onion & Thai herbs in coconut dipping sauce. Served with mixed vegetables.

Hor Mok Bai Tong

$25.95

Steamed mixed seafood in red curry, basil & kaffir lime leaves in banana leaves.

Choo Chee Salmon

$23.95

Grilled salmon in house made red curry sauce with basil & kaffir lime leaves.

Pu Pad Pong Kari

Stir fried Dungeness Crab with egg, garlic, onion, bell pepper & Chinese celery in chef’s special yellow curry sauce. MKP

Noodle&Rice

Pad Thai Kung Mae Nam (GF)

$22.95

Grilled river prawn with rice noodle, egg, tofu, chives, bean sprout & ground peanuts in chef’s special tamarind sauce.

Sukho Thai Noodle

$17.95

Thai rice noodle topped with ground pork, roasted pork, crispy pork sliced, green bean, grounded peanuts & chili in lime-fish sauce.

Ka-nom Jean

$18.95

Thai rice noodle in chicken curry paste soup. Served with mixed vegetables.

Khao Mun Gai (GF)

$16.95

Slow cooked chicken served over garlic- ginger rice, along with soybean paste sauce & chicken broth soup.

Thai Fried Rice (GF)

$15.95

Thai style fried rice, egg, onions,tomato, cilantro. Served with Prik Nam pla - Thai chili fish sauce.

Pad Thai (GF)

$16.95

Rice noodle, egg, tofu, chives, bean sprout & ground peanuts in chef’s special tamarind sauce.

Pad Seew

$16.95

Pan-fried wide rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, in house made brown sauce.

Pad Kemao

$16.95

Pan-fried wide rice noodle basil, onion, bell peppers, bean sprout, & fresh chili in spicy brown sauce.

Side

Jasmine rice

$3.00

Brown rice

$3.50

Sticky rice

$3.50

Ginger rice

$5.50

Steamed veggie

$5.50

Peanut sauce

$4.50

Thai cucumber salad

$4.50

Fried Egg

$3.00

Extra Egg

$3.00

Boiled Egg

$3.00

Dessert

Water Chestnut Jelly with Coconut Ice cream

$12.00

Thai Pumpkin Custard

$13.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$11.00

Beverage

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.50

Unsweetened Jasmine Tea (Cold/hot)

$4.50

Thai style iced Longan juice

$7.50

Butterfly Pea Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Pineapple Soda

$6.50

House made lemonade

$6.50

Soft Drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sparking Water

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Others

Corkage fee

$20.00

per bottle

Cake Cutting fee

$2.00

per person

Togo Bag

$0.25

