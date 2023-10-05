Oraan Thai Eatery 3750 Geary Blvd.
Oraan Thai menu
Appetizer
Porsod (VG/GF)
Fresh spring rolls filled with avocado, crunchy vegetables & edible flowers. Served with peanut sauce.
Makuer Tod (VG/GF)
Crispy eggplant chips, served with sweet & sour dipping sauce.
Curry puffs
Thai small pied filled with chicken, curry sauce, potato & carrot, served with cucumber relish & crushed peanuts.
Tod mun pla
Fried fish cake - fresh fish paste, long beans, red curry paste & kaffir lime leaves.
Hoi Jor
Deep-fried crab meat, pork, water chestnut - wrapped into tofu skin sheet. Served with housemade plum sauce.
Gai Manow
Battered & deep fried marinated chicken. Served with lemon cream sauce & crispy Chinese broccoli.
Soup
Salad
Som Tum (GF)
Shredded green papaya salad, cherry tomatoes, carrots, long bean & roasted peanuts tossed in sweet chili-lime dressing.
Som Tum Pla Raa
Shredded green papaya salad, blue crabs, cherry tomatoes, long bean, tossed in spicy marinated fish sauce dressing.
Tum Pon La Mai (GF)
Premium seasoning fruits, cherry tomatoes, carrots, long bean, roasted cashew nuts & peanuts tossed in sweet chili-lime dressing.
Laab Gai
Minced chicken salad with roasted rice powder, chili flakes, shallot, mints, green onions & cilantro.
Pla Kung
Grilled shrimps salad with lemongrass, mints, shallot & cilantro tossed in soya bean chili paste dressing.
Yum Oraan (GF)
Smoked salmon, avocado & fresh mango salad in Thai mild seafood dipping sauce. Served with fresh spring mix.
Entree
Pad Makuer (VG)
Sautéed Thai chili, eggplant, tofu, bell pepper in house chili jam. Topped with fried basil.
Broccoli Katiem (VG)
Stir-fried broccoli with garlic sauce. Topped with fried garlic
Kang Kari Pak (VG/GF)
Fresh tofu, potato, carrot , bell pepper, onion, cabbage & broccoli in yellow curry.
Gai Himmaparn
Stir-fried crispy chicken thigh meat with cashew nuts, bell pepper, basil, onion in house-made chili sauce.
Nuer Marakot
Grilled marinated top Sirloin with Thai eggplant, carrot, basil & kaffir lime leaves in chef’s special green curry.
Kor Moo Tod
Marinated pork shoulder, fried garlic served with cilantro, and chili rice powder sauce. Served with Sticky rice.
Moo Pik Kang
Sautéed stewed pork ribs with chili paste, coconut milk, basil & kaffir lime leaves.
Kapow Moo Krob
Stir-fried crispy pork belly in spicy basil sauce, bell pepper, Thai chili & garlic.
Kung Makam
Crunchy river prawns in tamarind sauce. Topped with fried onion & dried chili.
Lon Kung
Shrimp, pork, red onion & Thai herbs in coconut dipping sauce. Served with mixed vegetables.
Hor Mok Bai Tong
Steamed mixed seafood in red curry, basil & kaffir lime leaves in banana leaves.
Choo Chee Salmon
Grilled salmon in house made red curry sauce with basil & kaffir lime leaves.
Pu Pad Pong Kari
Stir fried Dungeness Crab with egg, garlic, onion, bell pepper & Chinese celery in chef’s special yellow curry sauce. MKP
Noodle&Rice
Pad Thai Kung Mae Nam (GF)
Grilled river prawn with rice noodle, egg, tofu, chives, bean sprout & ground peanuts in chef’s special tamarind sauce.
Sukho Thai Noodle
Thai rice noodle topped with ground pork, roasted pork, crispy pork sliced, green bean, grounded peanuts & chili in lime-fish sauce.
Ka-nom Jean
Thai rice noodle in chicken curry paste soup. Served with mixed vegetables.
Khao Mun Gai (GF)
Slow cooked chicken served over garlic- ginger rice, along with soybean paste sauce & chicken broth soup.
Thai Fried Rice (GF)
Thai style fried rice, egg, onions,tomato, cilantro. Served with Prik Nam pla - Thai chili fish sauce.
Pad Thai (GF)
Rice noodle, egg, tofu, chives, bean sprout & ground peanuts in chef’s special tamarind sauce.
Pad Seew
Pan-fried wide rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, in house made brown sauce.
Pad Kemao
Pan-fried wide rice noodle basil, onion, bell peppers, bean sprout, & fresh chili in spicy brown sauce.
Side
Dessert
Beverage
Oraan Thai Online
