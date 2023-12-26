Oram 312 South Main Street
Starters
- Rock Shrimp$13.00
Tempura peeled shrimps, house made orange sauce, white aioli dip
- Angus Beef Dumplings$12.00
Chinese Vinegar, Scallion Crema, Chili Oil, Scallions, Cliantro
- Picante Tuna$14.00
Bluefin Tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy amarillo mayo, okinawan chips
- Calamari Tempura$12.50
Lightly Battered Calamari, chili flakes, salt and pepper
- Mushroom Medley$12.00
King Oyster Mushroom, Enoki Mushroom, Flame grilled in soy marinade
- Dak Ganjung$13.00
Korean style boneless fried chicken, sweet marinade, purple pickled radish
- Fire Wok'd Edameme$9.00
Stir fried in wok, salt, japanese spice, chili oil
- Yasai Croquette$7.50
Japanese style fried mash potatoes
- Crispy Rice (3Pcs)$16.50
Of Rice & Noodles & Greens
- House Salad$11.00
Mixed greens with kiwi dressing
- Mushroom Dolsot$17.00
Served in hot stone, king oyster mushroom and enoki mushrooms
- Hibachi Chicken Soba$19.00
Spicy soy garlic sauce, minced chicken, white cabbage, onions, green onions
- Rose Dukbokki$18.50
Korean rice cake, heavy cream, bacon and potatos
- Midori Verde$13.00
Whole roasted cauliflower, green aji sauce, white tofu glaze, chives
- Stone Pot Fried Rice Shrimp$21.00
- Stone Pot Fried Rice Beef$22.00
Entree
Skewers
Hand Rolls
- Tuna Poke$6.00
Ponzu tuna, scallions, avocado, spicy mayo
- Salmon Serrano$6.00
Salmon Belly, ginger, roe, jalapeno, qp mayo
- Coconut Shrimp$7.00
Tempura shrimp, mango, mango dressing, lime
- X.O Scallop$8.00
Torched Scallop, Soy Glaze, Roe, Cucumber
- Crab California$6.00
Torched Crab Stick, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
- Avocado Toast$5.50
Okinawan Chips, Avocado
- Wild Mushroom$5.50
Soy marinade king oyster mushroom, cucumber, carrots
- Cracked Egg$5.50
- ORAM Set$20.00
Tuna Poke | X.O Scallop | Coconut Shrimp
- The Vege Set$16.00
Mushroom | Avocado Toast | Cracked Egg
Special Rolls
- Tekka Maki$18.00
Spicy Tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, aji white sauce, radish sprout
- Sake Salmon$18.00
Shrimp Tempura, Crab Salad, avocado, torched salmon on top, aji white sauce, eel sauce, tobiko, scallion
- Amazing Shrimp (Deep Fried)$15.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, crab salad, cucumber with sweet eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Salmon on the Beach (Baked)$18.00
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese inside salmon, crunch, tobiko, green onions on top and flame torched with gochujang honey sauce
- Dance with Rock Shrimp$8.00
- Las Vegas (Deep Fried)$15.00
- Futo Vegan Roll$16.00
Avocado, cucumber, gobo, kampyo, romaine, asparagus
- Caterpillar$18.00
Spicy tuna topped with avocado, micro-greens, yellow sauce
- Shakey Shakey$16.00
- Fire Cracker$19.00
- Golden Lobster Roll$30.00
Whole fried lobster tail on top of crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with gold flakes