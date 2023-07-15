Appetizer

Pink Brick

$36.00

Caviar Frites

$23.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

Thai Chili Glaze, Young Coconut, Basil, Mint

Crab Cake

$23.00

Lump Crab and Shrimp, Grilled Sweet Corn, Mixed Peppers, Chipotle and Ginger Aioli, Fresh Chives

Roasted Cauliflower

$17.00

Spinach Dip

$18.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Artichoke, Warm Pita

Fried Calamari

$22.00

Tempura peppers and onions, citrus buffalo aioli

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

Orange-Ginger Marmalade, Pickled Fresno Peppers

Salads & Soups

Classic Caesar Salad

$16.00

Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Roasted Croutons, Crisp Capers

Smoked Tomato Salad

$16.00

Organic Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Toasted Quinoa, Cucumbers, Pickled Shallots, Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette

Wedge

$17.00

Iceberg, Blue Cheese, Radish, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Applewood Bacon

Entree - Burger/Sandwich

Smash Burger

$23.00

Entree - Poultry

Roasted Half Chicken

$36.00Out of stock

Blackened Organic Chicken, Truffle Creamed Corn, Roasted Root Vegetables

Entrees - Seafood

Crispy Whole Snapper

$44.00

Coconut orzo, arugula & grilled corn salad, roasted jalapeño lime dressing

Squid Ink Bucatini

$40.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$48.00

Smoked Sweet Plantain Mash, Grilled Anaheim Pepper, Mango and Papaya Salsa

Lobster Dinner

$65.00

Entree - Specialty

Mushroom Pappardelle

$38.00

Braised Short Rib

$39.00

Entree - Steak

Roasted Prime Rib 12oz

$43.00

Ribeye Steak 14oz

$48.00

Wagyu Zabuton 8oz

$38.00
Filet Mignon 8oz

$46.00

Dry-Aged NY Strip 12oz

$49.00

Bone-In Ribeye 18oz

$60.00

Tomahawk Steak 48oz

$148.00
The Steak Progressive

$130.00

Four Cuts of Premium Steak plated with Himalayan Pink Salt, Roasted Cippolini Onion, Red Wine Shallot, Crushed Pink Peppercorn

Entree - Vegetarian

Broccolini & Crispy Tofu

$28.00

Ginger broccoli puree, roasted pepper, sunflower seeds

Sides

Caviar & Truffle Baked Potato - Side

$28.00

Truffle Mash, Bowfin Caviar, Vodka Crème Fraîche

Roasted Root Vegetables - Side

$13.00

Sweet Potato Puree, Almondine, Preserved Lemon

50/50 Mashed - Side

$11.00
Grilled Broccoli and Broccolini - Side

$11.00

Garlic confit, chili flakes, broccoli puree

Baked Potato - Side

$11.00

Garlic Fries - Side

$11.00

Mac n Cheese - Side

$11.00

Lobster Tail Enhancement

$40.00

Grilled Shrimp Enhancement

$16.00

Truffle Butter Enhancement

$7.00

Bordelaise

$4.00

Bearnaise

$4.00

Au Poivre

$4.00

Desserts

Cafe Con Leche

$13.00

Key Lime Pie

$13.00

Lava Cake

$13.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$13.00

Up Up'n Away

$35.00

Complementary Dessert

Kids

CH - Smash Burger

$9.00

CH - Petite Filet Mignon

$24.00

CH - Pasta

$13.00

CH - Seared Salmon

$19.00

CH - Roasted Chicken

$16.00

CH - Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Served with waffle fries

CH - Ice Cream

$4.00

CH - BYO Sundae

$8.00

Dinner Pre-Set

Sunset

$75.00

Starlight

$85.00

Hilltop

$100.00