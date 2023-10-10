Orchid 7 Fusion Bar and Grill
Appetizers
Roasted Flatbread
Blue cheese, basil, garlic oil fresh mozzarella, and balsamic reduction
Garlic Fries
Sweet Plantains
Seared Sea Scallops
Perfectly pan seared scallops in white wine and garlic sauce with fresh herbs. This item may be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Orchid 7 Chicken Wings
Your choice of jerk, BBQ or garlic sauce
Only One Jumbo Crab Cake
Jumbo crab meat with salad and citrus aioli. This item may be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Fried Plantain Sliders
Shredded roasted chicken or griot (roasted pork)
Salad
Watercress Arugula
Mixed watercress and arugula served with roasted honey walnuts, grilled pineapple, cherry tomatoes and raspberry vinaigrette sauce
Quinoa Superfood
Quinoa, mixed greens, brussels sprouts, mandarin orange, green apple cranberries, almond and citrus vinaigrette
Chopped Kale Power
Chopped kale, roasted chickpeas, roasted sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, almonds, and red onion
Sandwiches / Burgers
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Smashed avocado, with chipotle sauce in toasted ciabatta bun with coleslaw
The Orchid 7 Burger
Orchid 7 burger, Cheddar, and secret sauce chipotle, served with crispy fries
Jerk Caramelized Pineapple Burger
Juicy patty seasoned with our jerk spices grilled to perfection with cabbage slaw, jerk sauce, mayo, grilled pineapple, and crispy fries
Entrées
Barbecue Baby Back Ribs
Cabbage slaw with your choice of either chicken or slow cooked roast pork
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Our creamy garlic wine sauce, served with jasmine rice and garlic spinach. This item may be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Grilled Salmon
Salmon is brined first for extra flavor and tenderness as it cooks in our creamy garlic wine sauce, served with jasmine rice and garlic spinach. This item may be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or egg
Maine Jerk Lobster Tail
16 oz split jerk marinated lobster tails, roasted rosemary potatoes, green beans, and coconut jerk sauce. This item may be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne i
New York Strip
6 oz. Certified sirloin beef, grilled to perfection, coconut curry sauce, served with jasmine white or fries and garlic spinach
Plantain Tacos
Slow cooked pork rib, basted in apple butter, BBQ sauce with fries & coleslaw
Rasta Pasta
Creamy jerk sauce, onions, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes
Red Snapper
Roasted Mustard Chicken
Roasted mustard chicken, onions, fresh herbs, and cherry tomatoes served with black rice (riz djonjon) or fries and garlic spinach
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Cherry tomatoes and white wine with Alfredo cream sauce. This item may be served raw or undercooked consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness