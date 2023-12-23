eet-up make ready market
Burgers and Fries
- The Pink Cadillac$13.00
fresh ground beef patty, guacamole, pickled red onion, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- The Make Ready$12.00
fresh ground beef patty, smashed black beans, tortilla chips, cheddar, jack, queso, jalapenos, chipotle mayo
- Dually Cheeseburger$15.00
double fresh ground beef patty, double american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
- Chicken Sandwich Deluxe$14.00
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole, bacon, cheddar & jack cheese, mayo
- Tostada Veggie Burger$11.00
hand-made black bean veggie patty, chipotle mayo, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, tortilla chips, queso
- Hand-Cut Fries$5.00
fresh idaho potatoes, sea salted
- Original Burger$9.00
hand-pressed fresh ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
- Cheeseburger$10.00
hand-pressed fresh ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Shakes, Frozen Lemonade, Cookies
- Fresh Frozen Lemonade$7.00
made with freshly squeezed lemons, sweetened with organic agave
- CH2 Cookies$4.00
from scratch
- Gluten-Free CH2 Cookies$4.00
from scratch, made with gluten-free flour
- Vanilla Shake$7.00
- Cocoa Shake$7.00
- Cookie Crusher Shake$7.00
blended with our CH2 chocolate chip cookies
- Abuelita Shake$7.00
blended with cocoa and cinnamon
- Dulce De Leche Delight Shake$7.00
blended with dulce de leche