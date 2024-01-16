Ore Nell's BBQ - Biddeford ME 42 Franklin Street
FOOD
Protein
- 1/4lb Brisket
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request$10.50
- 1/2lb Brisket
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request$19.00
- 1lb Brisket
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request$32.00
- MEat Texas Hot Link
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request$9.00
- 1/2 Chicken
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request$14.00
- 1/4 Rack St. Louis Ribs
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request$10.00
- 1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request$19.00
- Full Rack St. Louis Ribs
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request$32.00
- BBQ Tofu Tray
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request (Please let us know in Special Instructions if you would like your sides to be vegan!)$9.50
- Xolo Seitan Ribs$11.00
- 1/4lb Pulled Pork
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request$8.00
- 1/2lb Pulled Pork
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request$15.00
- 1lb Pulled Pork
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request$29.00
Trays To Share
Sandwiches
- Chopped Beef Sandwich
Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.$14.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.$12.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.$13.00
- MEat Hot Link Sandwich
Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.$11.00
- BBQ Tofu Sandwich
Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.$11.00
- Seitan Ore-Rib Sandwich$12.00
Sides & Snacks
- Lil Mac$6.00
- Lil Slaw$5.00
- Lil Potato Salad$5.00
- Lil Beans$5.00
- Lil Greens$5.00
- Big Mac$8.00
- Big Slaw$7.00
- Big Potato Salad$7.00
- Big Beans$7.00
- Big Greens$7.00
- Fries$7.00
- Kale Salad
Pecans, Cotija, Ranch Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onions$12.00
- Loaded Baked Potato
Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions$9.00
- Cashew Queso$6.00
- Apple Sauce$3.00
- Cornbread$7.00