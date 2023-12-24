Oregon Express 336 E 5th St
Online Food
Appetizers
- Nachos & Queso$9.75
Three kinds of cheese melted and served over nacho chips topped with jalapeño slices if you desire.
- Fire Bites$6.55+
Spicy chicken tenderloins.
- French Bread Pizza$5.50
Topped with lots of cheese and pepperoni.
- Potato Chips and Dip$6.55
- 1 Jumbo Pretzel$4.15
Served with choice of Homemade Honey Mustard or Marinara Dipping Sauce
- 2 Jumbo Pretzels$8.25
Burgers
- All-American Burger$10.25
Mustard, ketchup, onions, mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
- BBC Burger$10.25
Bacon, onion, and blue cheese
- Dragon Burger$10.25
OE special hot sauce, onions, jalapenos and cheddar cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.25
Mushroom and Swiss cheese
- Pizza Burger$10.25
Onion, banana peppers, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sandwiches & Subs
- The Locomotive$9.95
Choice of ham & cheese or thinly sliced turkey.
- The Reuben$9.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on rye
- The Derailer$9.95
Spicy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and ranch dressing
- Artichoke Sub$7.25+
Artichokes with cheeses, banana peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard on a sub bun
- Italian Submarine$7.25+
Italian meats, cheeses, onions and peppers piled on a sub bun, smothered with pizza sauce
Soups and Salads
- Homemade Chili$4.75+
- Soup of the Day$4.75+
- Express Special$6.65+
Our chef’s salad...spring greens topped with julienne ham, turkey, cheese and black olives with your choice of dressing.
- Taco Salad$6.65+
From south of the border...spring greens, topped with our homemade chili, cheese, sour cream, black olives, and taco chips.
- Tossed Salad$4.15+
Spring greens topped with your choice of dressing.
Sides/Dips
Online Specialty Pizza
Small - 10"
- O.E. Special - Small 10"$16.25
pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, banana peppers
- Garden Special - Small 10"$16.25
onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices, banana peppers
- Reuben - Small 10"$16.25
thousand island sauce, cheese, topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, rye croutons, and swiss cheese
- Italian Special - Small 10"$16.25
pepperoni, salami, onions, tomato slices, banana peppers, extra garlic, extra cheese & oregano
- Artichoke Pizza - Small 10"$16.25
quartered artichokes, tomato slices with mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese, basil
- Hot Hawaiian - Small 10"$16.25
ham, pineapple, banana pepper rings and cheeses
- Chicken Ranchero - Small 10"$16.25
Spicy southwest chicken, ranch dressing, onions, peppers, jalapenos & tomatoes
- Meat Lovers - Small 10"$17.25
pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, and bacon
- BLT Pizza - Small 10"$16.25
mozzarella & provolone cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Sriracha Pizza - Small 10"$16.25
Sweet and Spicy SRIRACHA, olive oil crust, bacon, spicy chicken, feta, mozzarella, provolone, cilantro
- Half/Half Specialty - Small 10"$16.25
Large - 14"
- O.E. Special - Large 14"$22.50
pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, banana peppers
- Garden Special - Large 14"$22.50
onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices, banana peppers
- Reuben - Large 14"$22.50
thousand island sauce, cheese, topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, rye croutons, and swiss cheese
- Italian Special - Large 14"$22.50
pepperoni, salami, onions, tomato slices, banana peppers, extra garlic, extra cheese & oregano
- Artichoke - Large 14"$22.50
quartered artichokes, tomato slices with mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese, basil
- Hot Hawaiian- Large 14"$22.50
ham, pineapple, banana pepper rings and cheeses
- Chicken Ranchero - Large 14"$22.50
spicy southwest chicken, ranch dressing, onions, peppers, jalapenos & tomatoes
- Meat Lovers - Large 14"$23.50
pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, and bacon
- BLT Pizza - Large 14"$22.50
mozzarella & provolone cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Sriracha - Large 14"$22.50
Sweet and Spicy SRIRACHA, olive oil crust, bacon, spicy chicken, feta, mozzarella, provolone, cilantro
- Half/Half Specialty - Large 14"$22.50
Jumbo - 16"
- O.E. Special - Jumbo 16"$26.75
pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, banana peppers
- Garden Special - Jumbo 16"$26.75
onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomato slices, banana peppers
- Reuben - Jumbo 16"$26.75
thousand island sauce, cheese, topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, rye croutons, and swiss cheese
- Italian Special - Jumbo 16"$26.75
pepperoni, salami, onions, tomato slices, banana peppers, extra garlic, extra cheese & oregano
- Artichoke - Jumbo 16"$26.75
quartered artichokes, tomato slices with mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese, basil
- Hot Hawaiian - Jumbo 16"$26.75
ham, pineapple, banana pepper rings and cheeses
- Chicken Ranchero - Jumbo 16"$26.75
spicy southwest chicken, ranch dressing, onions, peppers, jalapenos & tomatoes
- Meat Lovers - Jumbo 16"$28.75
pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, and bacon
- BLT Pizza - Jumbo 16"$26.75
mozzarella & provolone cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Sriracha - Jumbo 16"$26.75
Sweet and Spicy SRIRACHA, olive oil crust, bacon, spicy chicken, feta, mozzarella, provolone, cilantro
- Half/Half Specialty - Jumbo 16"$26.75
Online Custom Pizza
Custom Pizza
- Custom Pizza - Small 10"$13.25
Our secret homemade sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Custom Pizza - Large 14"$16.50
Our secret homemade sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Custom Pizza - Jumbo 16"$21.25
Our secret homemade sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Cheese Pizza - Small 10"$13.25
- Cheese Pizza - Large 14"$16.50
- Cheese Pizza - Jumbo 16"$21.25
- Pepperoni Pizza - Small 10"$14.25
- Pepperoni Pizza - Large 14"$18.50
- Pepperoni Pizza - Jumbo 16"$23.75