A well done 8oz hines meat co. ground chuck patty - american cheese - crinkle cut fries - served with a 2oz cup of fry sauce
hot apple pie - M&J farms honeycrisp apple filling - caramel sauce - powdered sugar - cinnamon and sugar
chopped sirlion steak - aubree’s sauce - chedda cheese - garlic aioli crunchy bun - curly fries
thyme oil - shredded mozzarella - fresh mozzarella - capicola ham - roasted garlic - herbs
It's BACK! Citrus White Sauce base - Shredded Mozzarella - Fresh Peaches - Hill Meat Bacon - Chives - Hot Honey
creamy mushroom base - shredded mozzarella - mushrooms - prosciutto ham goat cheese - chives
chicken thighs - zesty tinga sauce - fresh pico de gallo - cilantro - cotija served on two white corn tortillas - tortilla chips
Pizza
Red Sauce
house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - large sliced pepperoni - grated parmesan - parsley garnish
house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - pepperoni - hard salami - italian sausage - cremini mushrooms - black olives - finished with grated parmesan and parsley
house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - hill meat italian sausage - large slice pepperoni - black olives - grated parmesan - finished with fresh onions and parsley
house red sauce - three cheese blend - Cheesus Chrust Loves You!
house red sauce - basil pesto - fresh mozzarella - shredded mozzarella and finished with fresh roma tomatoes & basil leaves
house red sauce base - shredded mozzarella - pepperoni - prosciutto ham - topped with fresh arugula & shaved parmesan
house red sauce base - fresh mozzarella - shredded mozzarella - hill meat italian sausage - large slice pepperoni - grated parmesan - three star herb blend
White Sauce
béchamel white sauce - shredded mozzarella - roasted chicken - hill meat bacon - caramelized onions - roasted garlic - finished with fresh spinach
white citrus cheese base - shredded mozzarella - hill meat sausage - caramelized onions - finished with parsley and grated parmesan
white citrus cheese base - basil pesto - shredded mozzarella - roasted crimini mushrooms - artichokes - prosciutto - finished with grated parmesan and parsley
white citrus cheese base - shredded mozzarella - pepperoni - topped with mike's hot honey
white citrus cheese base - shredded mozzarella - ricotta cheese - artichokes - finished with parsley
fungi white cream base - shredded mozzarella - cremini mushrooms - topped with chives, grated parmesan and truffle oil
Grain Grower Specials
polynesian glaze base - shredded mozzarella - hill meat sausage and bacon finished with shredded carrots - radish - scallions - cilantro and toasted sesame seeds
garlic oil base - shredded mozzarella - hill meat bacon - blue cheese crumbles - finished with arugula and roma tomatoes
polynesian glaze base - shredded mozzarella - grilled pineapple - prosciutto - finished with fresh red onion and cilantro
herb oil base - chunky fig marmalade - caramelized onion - hill meat bacon - finished with blue cheese crumbles and chives
thyme oil base - shredded mozzarella - red grapes - prosciutto - goat cheese - finished with fresh thyme
garlic oil base - shredded mozzarella - caramelized onions - prosciutto - finished with arugula, fresh burrata cheese and balsamic reduction drizzle
Allow the Bitchen Kitchen to amaze and astound you with their own very special creation. Let us know of any allergies and that is about it...
rosemary oil base - shredded mozzarella - thin sliced red potatoes - hill meat bacon - finished with truffle oil and fresh rosemary
garlic oil base - hill meat italian sausage - cremini mushrooms - caramelized onions - finished with grated parmesan, truffle oil and chives
red sauce - shredded mozzarella - cupping pepperoni - hot honey - ricotta cheese
Bitchen Kitchen
Salads
chopped iceberg lettuce - hill meat bacon - cherry tomatoes - blue cheese crumbles - house croutons - chives - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing (hint: Blue Cheese)
mixed greens - arugula - spinach - bracher’s family pears - candied pecans - blue cheese crumbles - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing (hint: lemon vinaigrette)
lettuce of the day - hard boiled egg - shredded carrot - red onion - tomatoes - served with two 2oz containers of dressing of your choice
romaine lettuce - parmesan - house croutons - lemon wedge - served with two 2oz cups of our house made Caesar dressing unless you tell us differently which wouldn’t make it a Caesar Salad technically, would it?
Our interpretation of a caprese salad - fresh mozzarella - roma tomatoes - fresh basil - garlic oil - balsamic vinegar reduction drizzle - served with burnt bread - A fan favorite!
mixed greens - arugula - romaine - roasted chicken breast - hill meat bacon - candied pecans - tillamook white cheddar - dried oregon cherries - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing and a side of burnt bread
Our take on the Classic Cobb - iceberg lettuce - roasted chicken breast - hill meat - bacon - hard boiled egg - avocado - cucumbers - cherry tomatoes - black olives - pickled red onions - chives - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing
Allow our kitchen to amaze your taste buds with a roll the dice salad. We are armed with a cornucopia of ingredients and have been hard at work designing one off custom salads to tantalize you! Lucky you!!
mixed greens - roasted chicken breast - strawberries - goat cheese - candied pecans - shallots - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing (hint: Honey Dijon)
Share Plates
basket of potatoes with several fry style options and sauces!
We take our left over pizza dough and bake it to perfection - served with olive oil & balsamic vinegar blend
steamed little neck clams - poblano chilies - hill meat andouille sausage - grilled corn - white wine - side of burnt bread
eight cheese and spinach raviolis lovingly fried with panko bread crumbs served with house red sauce and topped with parmesan and parsley
A pile of the largest chicken wings we can procure slathered in your choice of three different sauces.
let our kitchen surprise your taste buds with their potato masterpiece
house tortilla chips - pork carnitas - black beans - pickled jalapeños - pico de gallo - three cheese blend - cilantro - pickled red onions - slathered in our house queso blend. *serves about 4 maybe less depending on hunger level
Full Meal Deals
four seared ahi tuna tacos with pickled poblano peppers - cabbage slaw - watermelon radish - avocado wasabi garlic aioli served with a side of ginger relish
A big bowl of pork carnitas - black beans - roasted corn - cotija cheese - rice - pico de gallo - cilantro - verde - crema served with a side of house tortilla chips
braised pork shoulder - house chili verde - hominy - traditional garnish of jalapeños - cabbage - watermelon radish - avocado - fresh onion and warm white corn tortillas. *add an egg any style for $1
The Mac and Cheese Experience
The one that has been with us since day one! tillamook white cheddar sauce - hill meat bacon - chives - bread crumbs
Cavatappi pasta noodles and the cheesiest cheese blend on SE 6th Ave! A good introduction into the experience
Not sure what kind of Mac you want? Let the Bitchen Kitchen amaze and astound you with a wild concoction. Let us know of any food allergies and think twice when you say you “I want it Spicy”!
Hamburgers
We were gifted the original A&R Burger Island recipe for their famed Awesome Burger which was a local staple for several decades. 1/2LB hines meat co. ground chuck patty - goody goop sauce - swiss cheese - hill meat bacon - apple wood smoked ham - onion - tomato - pickle - shredded lettuce, and comes on a Franz sesame seed bun served with crinkle cut fries just like the original and a 2oz side of awesome sauce!
We were gifted the original A&R Burger Island recipe for their famed Baby Awesome Burger which was a local staple for several decades. 6oz hines meat co. ground chuck patty - goody goop sauce - swiss cheese - hill meat bacon - apple wood smoked ham - onion - tomato - pickle - shredded lettuce, and comes on a Franz sesame seed bun served with crinkle cut fries just like the original and a 2oz side of awesome sauce!
8oz hines meat co. ground chuck patty - tillamook white cheddar - hill meat bacon - burger sauce - butter lettuce - tomato - onion - brioche bun - served with fresh fries and a 2oz cup of fry sauce
Allow our kitchen to amaze your taste buds with a roll the dice burger. We are armed with a cornucopia of ingredients and have been hard at work designing one off custom burgers to tantalize you! Comes with a side of something, our love, and devotion.
A well done 8oz hines meat co. ground chuck patty - american cheese - crinkle cut fries - served with a 2oz cup of fry sauce
Sauces and Dressings
Saucy!
Drinks
Refreshments
Beer
Frozen Pizza
house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - cupping pepperoni
house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - pepperoni - hard salami - italian sausage - mushrooms - black olives
fungi white cream base - shredded mozzarella - roasted crimini mushrooms - chives - truffle oil
house red sauce - shredded four cheese blend
house red sauce - fresh mozzarella - shredded mozzarella - basil pesto - basil leaves
Bottles
Vodka
Our flagship Vodka that we use for the base ingredient of all other products produced and distilled here at the distillery. This Vodka is always grain based and continuously cold filtered for over 96 hours before bottling. This gives our Vodka a smooth taste with a natural sweet vanilla finish. A great Vodka any way you make it. *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*
We locally sourced the Mint used in Cold Springs Mint Vodka from Mills Mint in Stanfield Oregon a little over 20 miles west of the Distillery. As always we use our cold filtered 276 Vodka as the base and incorporate both Peppermint and Spearmint to create this refreshing Vodka. It plays nicely in Mojitos, Hot Chocolate, and other citrus type mixers *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*
We've taken fresh horseradish and mixed the best parts of it with our classic 276 vodka to give you the perfect horseradish vodka for that bloody mary with a kick! *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*
he Blue Mountains of Eastern Oregon are scattered with bushes bearing purple berries prized for their distinctive flavor. The beloved huckleberry is a treasure to those who seek and savor them each summer. Sweet, tart and intense, these wild little berries can really jazz up a cocktail and infuse it with glee. We are excited share our Jubilee vodka with you made with real huckleberries and the immense pride we have for Eastern Oregon! *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*
Our research and development department worked over two years to come up with a delicate yet refreshing flavored watermelon vodka using local Walchli Farms watermelons near Hermiston Oregon! Enjoy this taste of summer all year long with a nice lemonade or just over ice with some soda and a mint leaf.
Pendleton Oregon loves their bloody marys and we thought no better way to honor that love than to add a briny dill pickle vodka to our repertoire. We called up our good friends at Best Maid Pickles down in Texas and had them whip up some tasty dill pickle juice and combined it with our flagship 276 vodka to create one hell of a great vodka! We setting on 45% AVB/90 proof to give your concoctions a little extra needed kick! We are excited for you to give it a spin!
In the early days of World War II, Torpedoes were powered by steam engines that ran on 180 proof alcohol. Thirsty sailors soon discovered that the fuel could be redistilled and filtered, making it safe for human consumption. They mixed the resulting alcohol with pineapples to make it more palatable, and over time the concoction was affectionately dubbed “torpedo juice”. We take our higher proof filtered 276 vodka and add pineapple puree to give you that sweet pineapple flavor with a sailors kick! *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*
Whiskey
ACME CORN WHISKEY is made with 100% Oregon grown corn and mashed with pristine water from the Blue Mountains of Eastern Oregon. The contents of this bottle represent a history lesson in the roots of American Distilling.
Our first aged wheat whiskey affectionately named "Cabbage Hill", made with locally grown soft white and club wheat, fermented, distilled, aged and bottled right here in Pendleton OR! *Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!*
Rum
We have been waiting 3 years for this! Deadman Pass Golden Rum made with Panela Sugar and aged 3 years in new American Oak barrels.
A light earthy and spice start with a nice sweet banana/floral finish. Great in all of your rum based cocktails. The workhorse of your wet bar. **Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!**
Gin
To start we take our flagship 276 Vodka and macerate several unique botanicals for over 24 hours pulling out their delicate flavors. We then use our pot style still to create a fresh flavored Gin with a bold Juniper aroma and hint of citrus and mint finish. Get out the velvet smoking jacket, your grandfather’s ivory pipe, and pour yourself one hell of a Deluxe Martini. Rinse and then repeat. **Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase!**
Canned Cocktails
Arne Swanson Cans
Our rendition of this ready to drink cocktail contains an Arnold Palmer made with 276 vodka, lemonade and tea! Arne Swanson and you, a winning combination!
A 4-pack of our rendition of this ready to drink cocktail contains an Arnold Palmer made with 276 vodka, lemonade and tea! Arne Swanson and you, a winning combination!
Bloody Mary Cans
Ready to drink canned cocktail with our house bloody mary mix, lime and our Horsepower Horseradish Vodka!
Grab a 4-pack of our Bloody Mary canned cocktails! Ready to drink cocktail with our house bloody mary mix, lime and horsepower horseradish vodka!