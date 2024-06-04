Oren's Hummus Los Gatos
Lunch & Dinner Menu (3PD)
Build Your Own Family Meal
Hummus Bowls
- Hummus Classic$13.56
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, & our secret sauce (gf, v)
- Hummus Jaffa Style$15.82
A unique, thicker style of hummus with more garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and parsley (gf, v)
- Hummus Eggplant$15.82
Chunky eggplant, stewed tomatoes & garlic (gf, v)
- Hummus Beets$16.95
Marinated beets, feta cheese, walnuts, orange zest, cilantro & balsamic reduction (gf)
- Hummus Sabich$18.08
Fried eggplant, potato, hard-boiled egg, Israeli salad, amba sauce, herbs & tahini (gf)
- Hummus Cauliflower$18.08
Roasted cauliflower, golden raisins, almonds & chives (gf)
- Hummus Chicken$18.08
Spiced chicken thigh with tahini (gf)
- Hummus Moroccan Beef$19.21
Ground beef, Moroccan spice, pine nuts & tahini (gf)
- Hummus Braised Lamb$21.73
ONLY available Fri & Sat. Pomegranate-braised lamb shoulder & fresh mint (gf)
Soup & Salads
- Safta's Lentil Soup$9.04
Our new homemade warm and hearty green lentil soup simmered with carrots, onion, celery, and fresh herbs. Served with a lemon wedge. (v)
- Large Israeli Salad$13.97
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion & parsley, served with lemon vinaigrette (gf, v)
- Greek Salad$19.21
Chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, bell pepper, and imported sheep’s feta cheese (gf)
- Oren's Fattoush Salad$18.62
Tomato, cucumber, onion, feta cheese, and crushed pita chips in lemon vinaigrette.
Grilled Entrees
- Chicken Skewer$27.12
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
- Beef Kebab$28.25
All-natural ground beef and lamb with blended herbs and garlic, drizzled with tahini (gf)
- Vegetable Skewer$23.73
Onions, tomatoes, red bell peppers, eggplant, and mushrooms (gf, v)
- Black Sheep Foods Lamb Skewer (plant-based)$29.38
Plant-based lamb finished with lemon zest and mint (gf, v)
- Chicken Skewer a la carte$14.69
- Chicken Schnitzel a la carte$14.69
2 Pieces
- Beef Kebab a la carte$15.82
- Vegetable Skewer a la carte$13.56
- Black Sheep Foods Lamb Kebab a la carte (plant-based)$16.95Out of stock
Plant based lamb finished with lemon zest and mint
Israeli Favorites
- Schnitzel De Noir$28.25
Breaded chicken breast, mashed sweet potatoes, garlic green beans, and Dijon mustard
- Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer$19.21
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
- Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab$20.34
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a beef kebab and tahini (gf)
- Rice Bowl w/ Veggie Skewer$18.08
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a veggie skewer and tahini (gf, v)
- Rice Bowl w/ Falafel$18.08
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with your choice of falafel and tahini (gf, v)
Pita Sandwiches
- Pita Falafel$15.82
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)
- Pita Sabich$16.95
Hummus, fried eggplant, hard-boiled egg, potato, cucumber, tomato, pickles, Amba sauce, and fresh herbs.
- Pita Chicken$18.08
With green cabbage
- Pita Chicken Schnitzel$18.08
Breaded & fried chicken breast
- Pita Beef$19.21
With lamb, garlic & herbs
- Pita Black Sheep Foods Lamb (plant-based)$21.47
Plant-Based Lamb, hummus, tomato, cucumber, and pickles (v)
Fries & Falafel
- Yellow Garlic Falafel$6.78
With tahini (gf, v)
- Green Herb Falafel$6.78
With tahini (gf, v)
- French Fries$6.78
with Ketchup (gf, v)
- Garlic Feta Fries$10.07
- Sweet Potato Fries with Red Pepper Mayo$10.17
Apologies, We are currently out of Red Pepper Mayo. Sub Ketchup
- Quick Fried Cauliflower Florets$10.17
with Pesto Labane (gf)
- Side of Basmati Rice$6.78
Desserts
- Baklava | 2 pieces$9.04
Phyllo dough, pistachio, and honey layered by hand and baked fresh.
- Traditional Malabi$9.04
Mediterranean custard topped with coconut, pistachios, rose water, and raspberry syrup (gf)
- Chocolate Mousse$9.04
Bittersweet chocolate with handmade whipped cream and chopped walnuts (gf )
- Chocolate Babka$9.04
(Two slices) Layers of chocolate and buttery brioche served warm then topped with whipped cream.
Kids Menu
- Small Portion Schnitzel & Side$12.43
Includes Honest Kids Apple Juice
- Small Portion Chicken Skewer & Side$12.43
Includes Honest Kids Apple Juice
- Small Portion Beef Kebab & Side$12.43
Includes Honest Kids Apple Juice
- Hummus & Falafel$12.43
Sm Hummus & 3pc falafel. Includes Honest Kids Apple Juice
- Half Pita Sandwich$12.43
Includes Honest Kids Apple Juice
Beverages
- Coke Can$2.83
- Diet Coke Can$2.83
- Sprite Can$2.83
- Open Still Water$4.00
- Essenza | Sparkling Water$4.52
- Essenza | Lemon & Lemon Zest$4.52
- Essenza | Tangerine & Wild Strawberry$4.52
- Essenza | Dark Cherry & Pomegranate$4.52
- Malt$6.78
- Btl Mint Lemonade$5.65
- Btl Samovar Iced Tea$5.65
- Apple Juice$2.26
- Simply Lemonade$3.67
Grab n Go | 8 ounce Dips & Sides
- BUY 3 GET 1 FREE
Use Promo B3G1F at Checkout | 8oz only
- Classic Hummus | 8oz$7.91
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
- Jaffa Style Hummus | 8oz$9.04
A unique, thicker style of hummus with more garlic. (gf, v)
- Plain Hummus | 8oz$7.91
Classic hummus with no toppings. (gf, v)
- Babaganoush Eggplant | 8oz$10.17
Fire-roasted eggplant mashed with tahini, garlic, and cilantro (gf, v)
- Chunky Eggplant | 8oz$10.17
Chunky eggplant stewed with tomatoes and garlic (gf, v)
- Greek Eggplant | 8oz$10.17
A puree of eggplant, tomato, dill, parsley, and garlic (gf, v)
- Oren’s Eggplant | 8oz$10.17
Fried eggplant, spices, caramelized onion, egg, and chicken stock (gf)
- Romanian Eggplant | 8oz$10.17
Fire-roasted eggplant mashed with red bell peppers, lemon, cilantro, and garlic (gf, v)
- GnG Muhamarra Dip 8oz$11.30
Spicy dip made of walnuts, pomegranate molasses, red bell peppers, gluten-free breadcrumbs. Served with crispy za’atar-spiced gluten-free pita strips. Does not include pita bread
- Labane | 8oz$7.91
Strained yogurt cheese topped with za'atar, tomatoes, and olive oil (gf)
- Marinated Beets | 8oz$7.91
Steamed beets in apple cider cilantro vinaigrette (gf, v)
- Moroccan Carrots | 8oz$7.91
Steamed, sliced carrots with olive oil, garlic, and Schug spice (gf, v)
- Pickles & Olives | 8oz$7.91
Imported brined pickles and green olives (gf, v)
- Traditional Tabouli | 8oz$7.91
Bulgur, cucumber, tomatoes, herbs, olive oil, and lemon juice (v)