Organic Krush Amagansett NEW
Spring Specials & Craft Beverages
Spring Specials
- Blueberry Muffin$4.43
organic GF perfect flour blend, sugar, vanilla, baking powder, sea salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, coconut milk, applesauce, olive oil, eggs, blueberries GF DF
- Craft Magnificent Mango Iced Tea$3.65
mango black tea mildly sweetened with simple syrup GF DF V
- Craft Strawberry Lavender Lemonade$3.65
strawberry and lavender infused lemonade GF DF V
- Egg Drop Stir-Fry Rice$14.59
Egg Drop Stir-Fry Rice...kale, snap peas, zucchini, red cabbage, shredded carrots, jasmine white rice, scrambled egg, garlic confit, dressed with spicy ponzu and ginger juice, topped with scallions, sesame seeds, and jalapenos GF DF
- Spicy Spring Roll Salad Bowl$14.59
Spicy Spring Roll Salad Bowl... shredded carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, mango, brown rice noodle garnished with sesame seeds, with a sweet-spicy garlic sauce, lime wedge & cilantro GF DF V
- Orange Creamsicle Smoothie$10.42
Orange Creamsicle... oranges, bananas, coconut milk, orange juice, maple syrup GF DF V
- Southwest Breakfast Burrito$13.03
scrambled eggs, black beans, white rice, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla with a side of chili sauce (GF/DF option available)
- Krush Crunch Chicken Burrito Bowl$17.19
sauteed organic shredded chicken, corn, black beans, choice of brown rice or white rice and chili sauce topped with avocado, shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, crispy corn tortilla and cilantro GF
Weekend Specials
- Farmer Frittata$14.59
Tomatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, bacon and eggs topped with melted farmhouse cheddar
- GF Oatmeal Pancakes (1 Ea)$7.82
Gluten free oatmeal pancake with maple syrup and garnished with strawberries (1 Each)
- GF Oatmeal Pancakes (3 Ea)$13.03
Gluten free oatmeal pancakes maple syrup and garnished with strawberries
- Veggie Frittata$15.63
Tomatoes, spinach, roasted mushrooms, broccoli and eggs topped with feta cheese
Breakfast All Day
- Smashed Avocado Toast$11.98
gluten free bread, seasoned smashed avocado, pico de gallo, one sunny-side up certified organic egg GF DF
- Eggs Your Way 2 Eggs$4.69
2 certified organic eggs* cooked how you like them; fried, scrambled, over easy over hard, sunny-side up GF DF
- Breakfast Wrap$13.03
scrambled eggs, avocado, caramelized onions, mushrooms, farmhouse cheddar, whole wheat wrap (GF option available)
- Sweet Potato Hash$11.98
sweet potatoes, red peppers, red onions, apples, smoked paprika aioli GF DF V
- Berry Nutty Steel Cut Oats$9.38
strawberries, blueberries, housemade granola GF DF N
- Create Your Own Oatmeal$9.38
steel cut oats with your choice of 2 toppings GF DF
- Protein Power Wrap$14.59
Scrambled eggs, organic chicken, spinach, avocado, whole wheat wrap DF (GF option available)
- Side of Bacon$3.13
Side of Bacon GF DF
Signature Dishes
Signatures
- Austin Chicken$17.19
shredded organic chicken breast, avocado, sautéed tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro over brown rice with smoked paprika aioli GF DF
- Spicy Korean BBQ$17.19
shredded organic chicken breast, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, zucchini, spinach, kimchi, over quinoa with spicy BBQ sauce GF DF
- Coconut Shrimp$18.76
sautéed sustainable shrimp, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, coconut flakes over quinoa with coconut peanut dressing GF DF
- Mexi Steak$18.76
organic braised steak, black beans, spinach, caramelized pineapple, pico de gallo over brown rice with chipotle lime dressing GF DF
- Thai Tofu$14.59
citrus marinated tofu, carrots, red peppers, broccoli, scallions over brown rice with thai dressing GF DF V
- Krush Your Own
STEP 1: pick a protein STEP 2: choose a base STEP 3: add mix-ins STEP 4: dress it up!
- Proteins (Stand Alone)
Salads & Veggie Bowls
- Beach Greek Salad$15.63
tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pickled red onions, romaine, sunflower seeds with red wine vinaigrette GF
- Fall In Love Veggie Bowl$12.50
Roasted butternut squash, kale, toasted chickpeas, roasted carrots, red onion, cauliflower, red cabbage, cilantro, spicy ponzu, over quinoa GF DF V
- Fountain of Youth$15.63
roasted carrots, cauliflower, beets, pickled cabbage, quinoa, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds, mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette GF
- Krush Cobb Salad$15.63
shredded organic chicken breast, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions, romaine, red wine vinaigrette GF
Smoothies
- Berry Bliss$11.46
mixed berries, banana, coconut water, orange juice GF DF V
- Chocolate Hulk$9.90
spinach, banana, raw cacao, almond butter, almond milk GF DF V N
- Green Dream$10.42
cold-pressed pear juice, spinach, avocado, pear, sea salt GF DF V
- Klassic$9.90
strawberry, banana, honey, almond milk GF DF N
- Mexican Coffee$9.90
coffee, banana, almond butter, sea salt, cinnamon, honey almond milk GF DF N
- Nutty Buddy$11.46
banana, peanut butter, vanilla vegan protein, raw cacao, almond milk GF DF V N
- St. Barths$11.46
pineapple, strawberry, apple juice GF DF V
- Vanilla Chai Protein Smoothie$10.42
banana, almond butter, vanilla protein powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, almond milk GF, DF, V
- Create Your Own$10.42
blend 2 fruits / toppings plus a liquid
Tacos and Sandwiches
- Grilled Organic Chicken Sandwich$17.19Out of stock
grilled organic chicken breast, smashed avocado, tomato, mixed greens, toasted gluten free bread, smoked paprika aioli with a side quinoa-veggie salad DF.
- Sweet Potato Burrito$15.63
sweet potatoes, avocado, black beans, red onion, brown rice, inside of a rolled whole wheat wrap, topped with cheddar, house made chili sauce, pico de gallo, and cilantro (GF option available)
- Chicken Street Tacos$17.19
shredded organic chicken breast, pico de gallo, cheddar, romaine, chili sauce, cilantro, lime, soft corn tortillas GF
- Cauliflower Tacos$15.63
roasted cauliflower, mango, pickled red cabbage, lemon-herb vinaigrette, cilantro, lime, soft corn tortillas GF DF V
- Salmon Tacos$18.76
sustainable salmon*, pickled red cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, scallion, chipotle-lime dressing in soft corn tortillas GF DF
Kids
Kids at Heart
- Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$10.42
shredded organic chicken breast, black beans, cheddar cheese inside of a whole wheat tortilla with carrot and celery sticks, and pico de gallo (GF option available)
- Buddha Bowl$12.50
grilled organic chicken breast, broccoli, brown rice GF DF
- Penne A La Broccoli$12.50
pasta, broccoli with house-made marinara sauce and cheddar cheese GF
Coffee & Tea
- Cold Brew$5.50
chilled slow steeped organic coffee
- Drip Coffee 12 oz$3.13
fresh brewed organic coffee
- Drip coffee 16 oz$4.17
fresh brewed organic coffee
- Drip Coffee 24 oz$5.21
fresh brewed organic coffee
- Hot Coconut Latte$5.50
coffee, coconut creamer, coconut milk, cinnamon GF DF V
- Hot Herbal, Green or Black Tea$4.17
hot herbal, green or black tea
- Hot Matcha Latte$6.50
matcha, coconut milk, coconut creamer, maple syrup GF DF V
- Hot Wellness Tea$5.50
cold-pressed apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon, cayenne, cinnamon, orange, honey, hot water GF DF
- Iced Coconut Latte$5.50
cold brew, coconut creamer, coconut milk, cinnamon GF DF V
- Iced Coffee$3.00
iced fresh brewed organic coffee. 16oz
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.50
matcha, coconut milk, coconut creamer, maple syrup GF DF V
- Iced Tea (Unsweetened)$4.00
unsweetened iced tea (seasonal flavor)
- Iced Wellness Tea$5.50
cold-pressed apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon, cayenne, cinnamon, orange, honey, water over ice GF DF
Bone Broth & Soups
Bone Broth
- Naked Chicken Bone Broth
Featuring Kettle & Fire Organic Chicken Bone Broth (water, organic chicken bones, organic onions, organic carrots, organic fennel, organic leeks, organic apple cider vinegar, organic thyme, organic shiitake mushroom, organic tamarind paste, organic bay leaf), Organic Vegetable Broth (organic celery, organic roasted poblano, organic green pepper, organic onion, organic carrot, organic garlic, organic scallions, organic tomato puree, organic parsley, organic thyme, organic rosemary, organic basil, organic spices), Sea Salt. 16oz or 32oz GF DF
- Chicken Noodle Bone Broth - SM$9.38
carrots, onions, celery, organic chicken, spinach, brown rice noodles,Kettle & Fire chicken bone broth GF DF
- Chicken Noodle Bone Broth - LG$16.67
carrots, onions, celery, organic chicken, spinach, brown rice noodles,Kettle & Fire chicken bone broth GF DF
- Chicken Thai Noodle Bone Broth Bowl -SM$9.38
organic shredded chicken, rice noodles, mushroom, carrots, Kettle & Fire chicken bone broth, tamari, lime, scallions, cilantro GF DF
- Chicken Thai Noodle Bone Broth Bowl-LG$16.67
organic shredded chicken, rice noodles, mushroom, carrots, Kettle & Fire chicken bone broth, tamari, lime, scallions, cilantro GF DF
Soup
Gluten-Free Bakery
- Apple Spice Munchkins (6)$7.00
apple, cinnamon, nutmeg, coconut GF DF
- Apple-Spice Munchkins$1.50
apple, cinnamon, nutmeg, coconut GF DF
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie... gf flour, chocolate chips, eggs, butter, sugar, brown sugar, salt, vanilla powder GF NF
- Chocolate Zucchini Muffin$4.25
zucchini shreds, chocolate chips, coconut GF DF V
- Paleo Banana Muffin$4.25
vanilla, almond butter, coconut flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, sea salt, coconut oil, banana, eggs GF DF N
- Super Fudge Brownie$4.69
Super Fudge Brownie... gf flour, chocolate chips, eggs, butter, sugar, brown sugar, salt, vanilla powder GF NF
Cold-Pressed Juices
Juice
- Celery Juice$10.94
100% celery juice
- Fighter$10.50
carrot, orange, grapefruit, lemon, ginger
- Fix Me Up$10.50
cucumber, celery, fennel, green apple, lemon
- Flex Appeal$12.00
pineapple, spinach, cucumber, kale, mint, ginger
- Smooth Sailing$10.50
carrot, green apple, beet, lemon, ginger
- Toniq$12.00
cucumber, green apple, kale, lime, ginger, watercress
- Truly Green$12.00
cucumber, spinach, celery, kale, parsley, lemon
- Truth Be Told$10.50
cucumber, green apple, spinach, lime
- Make It a 6-Pack$55.00
- Apple Juice 8oz$6.25
organic apple juice
- Orange Juice 8oz$6.25
organic orange juice
Gourmet To Go
Gourmet To Go
- Apple (1 Each)$1.25
organic green apple
- Austin Chicken Salad (GTG)$16.50
shredded organic chicken breast, avocado mash, sautéed tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro over mixed greens with smoked paprika aioli GF DF
- Austin Chicken Wrap (GTG)$16.50Out of stock
shredded organic chicken breast, sauteed tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro in a whole wheat tortilla with smashed avocado and smoked paprika aioli DF
- Banana (1 Each)$1.25
organic banana
- Chia Pudding$4.50
coconut milk, banana, chia seeds, maple syrup, krush almond butter, vanilla GF DF V N
- Chicken Bone Broth 32oz (Cold GTG)$11.46
Kettle & Fire Chicken Bone Broth, water, chicken bones, onions, carrots, fennel, leeks, apple cider vinegar, thyme, shiitake, tamarind paste, bay leaves, celery, green bell peppers, garlic, scallion, tomato paste, parsley GF DF
- Chicken Salad Wrap$13.55Out of stock
grilled chicken breast, apples, craisins, celery, red onions, almonds, krush vegenaise, spinach, lemon juice, whole wheat wrap DF
- Chocolate Brownie Truffle Bites$5.21
cashews, almond flour, maple syrup, dark chocolate chips, cocoa powder, chocolate protein powder, salt GF DF V
- Chocolate Chip Protein Bites (3 ea)$5.50
almond milk, oat flour, dark chocolate chips, maple syrup, coconut sugar, vanilla, coconut flour, vanilla protein powder, almond butter, psyllium husks GF DF V N
- Coconut Popcorn$6.00
house-popped corn seasoned with coconut oil and sea salt GF DF V
- GF Oatmeal Pancakes (GTG)$12.50Out of stock
gluten-free oatmeal pancakes, maple syrup, strawberry GF
- Granola Bag$10.00
GF rolled oats, cinnamon, dark brown sugar, sea salt, vanilla, honey, pure olive oil, raisins, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, dates, almonds GF DF N
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.50
organic chicken, almonds, craisins, house-made vegenaise, celery, apple, red onion, lemon juice GF DF N
- Kale Detox Salad$8.50
kale, chickpeas, craisins, almonds, grapefruit, olive oil GF DF V N
- Krush Cobb Salad (GTG)$15.00
shredded organic chicken breast, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions, romaine, red wine vinaigrette GF
- Krush Hot Sauce (GTG)$5.95
red ripened jalapeno peppers, vinegar, apple cider vinegar, butter, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, sea salt, purified water GF
- Orange (1 Each)$1.30
organic orange
- Overnight Oats$6.00
rolled oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, house-made granola GF DF N
- Salted Caramel Energy Bites (3ea)$5.50
dates, maca powder, cashews, almond butter . 3 each GF DF V N
- Trail Mix$5.00
pumpkin seeds, walnuts, dark chocolate chips, raisins, almonds GF DF V N
- Truffle Popcorn$6.00
house-popped corn seasoned with sea salt and truffle olive oil GF DF V
- Tuna Salad$10.00
sustainable wild caught skipjack tuna, carrots, celery, red onions, home-made vegenaise, lemon juice GF DF
Wraps, Bun & Toast Adds
- Add GF Wrap$2.61
quinoa wrap GF DF V
- Add Toast - (2 pcs)$3.39
GF whole grain bread GF DF V
- Add Whole Wheat Wrap$2.08
whole wheat wrap DF V
- Add JONNYBREAD SOURDOUGH DINNER ROLL$2.08
featuring JonnyBreads Flagship Sourdough Roll. Sustainably sourced organic wheat and grains from local and regional farms
- Add Organic Olive Oil w/Salt$0.52
organic olive oil with salt
- Add Butter$0.52
organic butter, .5oz
Retail Food
- Coffee Beans$14.00
regular, decaf or flavored
- Eating Evolved$6.00Out of stock
- Flint Corn Tortilla Chips$9.00Out of stock
Flint Corn Tortilla Chips GF DF V
- Garden of Eaten 1.5 oz$3.00
Garden of Eatin Blue Corn Tortilla Chips GF DF V
- Hail Merry Snack Bites$9.50Out of stock
Hail Merry cookie dough bites GF DF V N
- Hail Merry Snack Cups$8.00Out of stock
dark chocolate almond or lemon tart GF DF V N
- Harmless Harvest Yogurt$3.75Out of stock
Harmless Harvest - Coconut-Vanilla or Coconut-Strawberry Yogurt
- Hippeas Snacks Large$7.50
vegan cheddar or BBQ GF DF V
- Hippeas Snacks Small$4.50
vegan cheddar or BBQ GF DF V
- IWON snacks$4.50Out of stock
- Mary's Gone Crackers$9.50
Mary's Gone Crackers classic or everything GF DF V
- Potato Chips , Kettle Style Avocado Oil & Sea Salt$3.00Out of stock
Good Health Kettle Style Potato Chips Avocado Oil & Sea Salted
- Pur Gum$4.00Out of stock
- Pur mints$4.00Out of stock
- Tootsi Chocolate Cashew$7.50Out of stock
ORGANIC MILK CHOCOLATE CASHEWS
- Tootsi Dried Apricot$3.50Out of stock
ORGANIC APRICOTS
- Tootsi Gummy Bears$4.50Out of stock
ORGANIC FRUIT GUMMY BEARS WITHOUT GELATINE (VEGAN)
- Tootsi Gummy Sour Cherries$4.50Out of stock
ORGANIC GUMMY SOUR CHERRIES (VEGAN)
- Vista Hermosa Totopos$7.82Out of stock
Vista Hermosa Blue Corn Lime Tortilla Chips GF DF V
Retail Beverage
Retail Bev
- Beachball Cold Brewed Tea - Strawberry Hibiscus$4.00Out of stock
Organic Cold Brewed Hibiscus Tea. Take your tastebuds on a magical tour with this divine combo of fruit and floral.
- Beachball Cold Brewed Tea - White Peach$4.00Out of stock
Organic Cold Brewed White Tea. Grab your shades, find some rays, and make life peachy.
- Coastal Kraft Kombucha$5.00Out of stock
Coastal Craft Kombucha - seasonal selection of flavors
- Harmless Coconut 16 oz$10.00Out of stock
- Kids Milk$3.50
Organic Valley low-fat or chocolate milk box
- Liquid Death$5.00Out of stock
Liquid Death water - still or sparkling cans
- Nature Factor Coconut Water$5.50Out of stock
- Nixie Sparkling$3.50Out of stock
Please note flavor preference upon ordering and we will do our best to accommodate; lemon, lime ginger, grapefruit, strawberry hibiscus, watermelon mint
- Rise Brewing$6.00Out of stock
Rise Brewing vanilla oat milk or mocha oat milk coffee cans
- Roar Water$5.00
please note flavor preference upon ordering and we will do our best to accommodate; georgia peach, blueberry acai, cucumber watermelon
- Sail Away - Horchata$7.00Out of stock
Nitro Cold Brew - Horchata
- Saratoga Sparkling Large$6.50Out of stock
- Saratoga Sparkling Small$4.00
- Saratoga Still Small$4.00
- Saratoga Still Water Large$6.50Out of stock
- Steaz Yerba Matte$5.00Out of stock
Steaz Yerba Mate energy drink
- Proud Water$4.17
Proud Source. Akaline spring water
Retail Other
- Just Ingredients, Guava Mango Electrolytes$24.99
- Just Ingrednts,Orange Pineapple Electrolytes$24.99
- Just Ingrednts,Strawberry Limeade Electrolytes$24.99
- Just Ingrednts,Chocolate Protein Powder$59.99
- Just Ingrednts,Strawberries & Cream Protein Powder$59.99
- Just Ingrednts,Vanilla Bean Protein Powder$59.99
- Just Ingrednts,Protein Powder Travel Pack$35.00
- Just Ingrednts, Lemon Swish Protein Powder$59.99
- Just Ingrednts, Lemon Lime Collagen Peptide$29.99
- Just Ingrednts,Mango Lemonade Collagen Peptides$29.99
- Orange Beeswax Candle$25.00
- Orange Caffeine Free Tea$12.00
- Orange Blossom Honey$22.00
- Sweatshirt, Organic Krush Branded$30.00
- Beach Towel$20.00