Organika Kitchen
Organic Acai Bowls
- Almond Crunch Bowl$12.75
banana, blueberry, acai, almond milk blended together and topped with strawberry, granola, almond slices, almond butter, raw honey
- OGK Bowl$13.00
banana, mango, acai, almond milk blended together and topped with pineapple, strawberry, goji berry, granola, coconut flakes, raw honey
- Dragon Bowl$13.00
banana, mango, pineapple, dragon fruit, coconut water blended together and topped with blueberry, pineapple, coconut flakes, raw honey
- Superfood Bowl$14.00
spinach, kale, banana, pineapple, coconut water blended together and topped with banana, blueberry, granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds, flax seed, raw honey, hemp seeds
- Rawtella Bowl$14.00
banana, blueberry, mango, almond milk blended together and topped with granola, hazelnut rawtella, strawberry and coconut flakes, hemp seeds, almond slices, blueberries, raw honey
- Hawaiian Bowl$14.00
blue majik spirulina, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, almond slices, blueberries, raw honey
Organic Smoothies 16 oz
- Super Green$9.95
banana, mango, kale, spinach, coconut water
- Berrylicious$9.95
strawberry, raspberry, mango, banana, raw honey, coconut water
- Tropical Twist$9.95
banana, mango, pineapple, basil, mint, coconut water
- The Classic$9.95
strawberry, banana, raw honey, almond mylk
- AB&J$9.95
blueberry, raspberry, banana, almond butter, raw honey, almond mylk
- Protein Boost$10.50
banana, almond butter, cacao powder, cinnamon, rice protein, raw honey, almond mylk
- Blue Majik$11.50
banana, pineapple, mango, coconut water, blue spirulina, hemp seed, coconut flakes. Add rice, hemp, pea protein - $1.00
- Emergen-CY$11.00
banana, blueberry, lemon, maca, raw honey, flax, coconut water
- Cool Mint$9.95
banana, spinach, maple syrup, mint, salt, almond mylk, cacao nibs
- Express-O$11.00
banana, cacao, vanilla, maple syrup, almond mylk, shot of espresso
- Chocolate Avocado Mylk Shake$11.00
Banana, avocado, raw honey, cacao, almond mylk.
- Liquid Gold$11.50
Banana, mango, turmeric, ginger, cardamon, coconut oil, maple syrup, oat mylk.
- Green Guru$11.00
Banana, pineapple, spinach, spirulina and coconut water.
- Byo Smoothie$9.95
Organic Protein Bowls
- Asian Vegetable Stir Fry$16.00
Fresh vegetables, brown rice, tamari soy sauce topped with sesame seeds, scallions and sprouts.
- The Mediterranean$16.00
Baked falafel, red and white quinoa, cucumbers, tomatoes, mint, cabbage slaw, red onions, chickpeas, lemon tahini dressing.
- South Of The Border$16.00
Brown rice, beans, corn, tomatoes, pico de gallo, farro, chorizo, sausage, guacamole, lime crema.
- Nirvana Lentil Dal$16.00
Lentils, brown rice, red onions, parsley, cherry tomatoes.
- Nourish Bowl$16.75
Red and white quinoa with portobello meatballs, sweet potato, spinach, tomatoes, topped with cashew cheese and basil pesto.
- Curry In A Hurry$16.00
Chickpeas, red pepper, carrots, cauliflower, scallions, onion, ginger, coconut milk, cilantro, coriander seeds, brown rice.
- Macro Bowl$16.00
Lemon basmati rice, shredded carrots, red beans, avocado, pumpkin seeds, kimchi, lemon tahini dressing.
Organic Coffee Bar
- Coffee$3.50+
- Espresso Shot$3.75
- Americano$3.75
- Cappuccino$5.50
- Latte$5.00+
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Matcha Latte$6.25+
Ceremonial grade matcha, raw honey, oat mylk.
- Golden Latte$6.00+
Turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, raw honey, oat mylk
- Cinnamon Latte$6.00+
Oat mylk with cinnamon, honey.
- Chai Latte$6.00+
Choice of mylk.
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$6.00+
Choice of mylk.
- Raw Hot Chocolate$6.00+
Choice of mylk.
- Spicy Hot Chocolate$6.00+
oatmilk, cacao, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, cayenne
- Chagaccino$6.50
- Cold Booster Tea$4.75
Organic Pizza
- Margarita Pizza$13.00
tomato sauce, basil, parmesan, mozzarella
- The Italian Pizza$16.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot sausage, red onion
- Portobello Pizza$16.00
cashew cheese, parsley, caramelized onions, parmesan
- Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza$16.00
spicy buffalo cauliflower, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, scallions, cashew cheese, tomato sauce
- Veggie Pizza$16.00
mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, mozzarella, peppers, onions, olives
- Pizza Salad$15.00
light tomato sauce, topped with arugula, cucumbers, red onions, olives, tomatoes, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil
Organic Sandwiches
- Kalifornia Burger$12.50
Quinoa, sweet potato, black beans patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, chipotle sauce, guacamole on organic multigrain bun.
- Plant Burger$12.50
Vegetable, beets, lentils, sunflower seed patty, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, truffle aioli on organic multigrain bun.
- Meatball Sandwich$13.00
Mushroom meatballs, cashew cheese, pesto, peppers and onions, tomato sauce on multigrain ciabatta bread.
- Beyond Burger Melt$13.50
Beyond burger with caramelized onions, provolone cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
- Mushrooms Tacos$14.00
Portobello, avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeno lime sauce.
- Buffalo Jackfruit Tacos$14.00
Cabbage slaw, guacamole, cheese, buffalo sauce, organic corn tortilla, lime crema.
- Mushroom + Spinach Quesadilla$13.00
Cashew with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, pico de gallo on whole wheat wrap. Side of tomatillo sauce.
- Grown Up Grilled Cheese$12.00
Provolone cheese, avocado, tomato on sourdough bread.
- Spicy “Chick’N$14.00
Pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, cajun mayo on organic multigrain bun.
- Falafel On Pita$13.00
Baked falafel, hummus, tabouli salad, cabbage, chickpeas, lemon tahini on organic whole wheat pocket pita.
- Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap$13.00
Roasted buffalo cauliflower, cashew caesar dressing, romaine, parmesan cheese on organic whole wheat wrap.
- Tuna Wrap$13.00
Chickpeas, carrots, onion, celery, kelp, lettuce, tomato on organic whole wheat wrap.
- The Vurito$12.50
Brown rice, beans, guacamole, onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno lime sauce on whole wheat wrap.
- Veggie Wrap$13.50
Chickpeas, quinoa, avocado, carrots, tomato, romaine, sprouts, jalapeno lime sauce
- The Mozz$13.00
Fresh mozzarella roasted red peppers tomatoes and basil pesto on a ciabatta
Gluten Free Pasta
- Penne Tomato Sauce$13.00
tomato sauce, garlic, basil, parmesan cheese, extra virgin olive oil
- Fusilli With Broccoli$15.00
sauteed with garlic, olive oil, chili flakes
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
rice noodles, mushrooms, peas, spinach in creamy cashew cheese sauce, parmesan
- Truffle Mac N Cheese$15.00
fusilli, mushrooms, truffle oil paste, cashew cheese, parmesan
- Fusilli With Butternut Squash$15.00
kale, cashew bechamle cream sauce
- Pesto Pasta$14.00
penne in basil pesto sauce with parmesan and cherry tomatoes
- Vegetable Lasagna$19.00
- Fussili With Hot Sausage & peas$16.00
Fresh Juices
- Good Morning$9.95
Cucumber, celery, lemon and ginger.
- Beets By OGK$9.95
Beet, lemon, ginger, apple, celery.
- Refresher$9.95
Cucumber, kale, apple, lemon.
- Kailed It$9.95
Cucumber, spinach, kale, celery.
- Sunshine$9.95
Cucumber, celery, apple, pineapple, mint.
- Hippocrates$9.95
Celery, cucumber
- Green Ginger$9.95
Celery, kale, lemon, ginger.
- The Trio$9.95
Carrot, apple, ginger, lemon
- Just Celery$9.95
- Byo Juice$9.95
- Carrot Juice$9.95
- Apple Juice$9.95
- Apple Lemonade$7.00
Organic Smoothie Bombs
- Berry Acai Bomb$11.50
acai, mango, pineapple, raspberry, coconut water, topped with strawberry, blueberries and goji berries
- Dragon Bomb$11.00
mango, pineapple, banana, dragon fruit, coconut water, topped with pineapple, granola, coconut flakes and raw honey
- Green Machine$11.00
banana, spinach, kale, almond milk, almond butter, topped with granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds
- Ocean Blue$12.00
pineapple, banana, blue spirulina and coconut milk topped with pineapple, coconut flakes, chia seeds and raw honey
- Crunch Up$12.00
Organic Breakfast
- Morning Steel Cut Oats$9.00
banana, blueberry, ground flax, walnuts, maple syrup
- Super Oats$11.50
steel cut oats, ground flax, hemp seed, walnuts, mixed berries, banana, cinnamon
- Multigrain Pancakes$12.00
blueberries, bananas, coconut flakes, maple syrup
- Buckwheat Waffle G/F$12.00
blueberries, bananas, maple syrup
- Almond Butter Bagel$8.50
sprouted bagel, almond butter, raw honey, banana slices, almond slices, cinnamon
- Bagel & Shmear$7.00
sprouted bagel with cream cheese shmear
- Tofu Scramble$11.00
sauteed peppers, onions, spinach, tomato, avocado, mozzarella, whole wheat wrap
- Carrot Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel$12.00
violife cream cheese, carrot dill lox, cucumber, red onions, cappers, on a sprouted bagel
- Sausage Egg N Cheese$11.00
beyond sausage, just egg, provolone cheese on sourdough
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
just egg, black beans, rice, avocado, sauteed onions, peppers, chipotle sauce on a whole wheat wrap
Organic Toast
- Sliced Avocado Toast$11.25
Ezekiel Bread, cayenne, sea salt, black & white sesame seeds
- Smashed Avocado$12.50
arugula, scallions, cherry tomatoes, radish, za'atar spice on ezekiel bread
- The Fancy Green$12.50
ezekiel bread, avocado, tomato, cucumber, hummus and broccoli sprouts
- Plant Based Rawtella$12.50
raspberry compote, hemp seeds, cinnamon, granola on ezekiel bread
Organic Salads
- Build Your Own Salad$11.50
- Kale Caesar$13.00
kale, romaine, parmesan, tomatoes, chickpea croutons, cashew caesar dressing
- Taco Salad$14.00
romaine, avocado, sweet corn, tomato, farro chorizo, black beans, toasted tortilla strips, lime cream dressing
- Falafel Tabouli Salad$14.00
kale, romaine, baked falafels, onion, cucumber, tomato, parsley, chickpea, radishes, quinoa tabouli, lemon tahini dressing
- Asian Salad$14.00
arugula, kale, edamame, green & red cabbage slaw, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, radishes, broccoli, miso vinaigrette
- Nicoise Tuna Salad$15.00
romaine, chickpea tuna, olives, beets, tomatoes, string beans, sweet potato, hippocrates dressing
- Greek Salad$14.00
arugula, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, radish, olives, feta cheese, oregano, olive oil, apple cider vinegar
- Buddha Salad$13.50
arugula, spinach, sweet potatoes, quinoa, lentils, avocado, cabbage slaw, hippocrates dressing
Kids Menu
Healthy Bites
GRAB & GO
Snacks
- Gary Null Dark Chocolate Bar$7.50
- Raw Crunch With Organic Goji Berries$3.75
- Healing Home Foods Raw Crackers Maple Cinnamon$8.25
- Raw Crunch With Organic Dark Chocolate$3.75
- Vegan Robs Beet Puffs Large$6.00Out of stock
- Hu Grain Free Crackers Pizza$7.50Out of stock
- Healing Home Foods Raw Crackers Kale Goji$8.25
- Healing Home Goods Graham Bites Lemon Chia$8.25
- Go Macro Sunny Uplift Cherries + Berries$4.25Out of stock
- Organika Kale Chips$5.50
- Organika House Granola$7.50
- Organika Trail Mix$5.95
- Organika Dried Figs$3.00
- Organika Flax Crackers$5.95
- Barnana Himalaya Pink Salt$5.50
- Go Macro Oatmeal Chocolate Chips$3.75Out of stock
- Nut Brittle$7.50
- Barnana Acapulco Lime$5.50
- Core Bar Blueberry Banana Almond$3.50Out of stock
- Corebar Coconut Chocolate Chip$3.50Out of stock
- CoreBar Dark Chocolate$3.50
- Go Macro Protein Decadence Dark Chocolate+almonds$3.75
- Cocoyo Coconut Yogurt Raspberry$9.00
- Hail Merry Chocolate Almond Butter Cups$4.75
- Cocoyo Coconut Yogurt Peach Nectarine$9.00
- Jacksons Sweet Potato Chips Sea Salt Big Bag$5.00
- Jacksons Sweet Potato Chips Sea Salt Small Bag$3.25
- Healing Home Foods Raw Crackers Pizza Thins$8.25
- Healthy Snix Bar$6.95
- Organika Healthy Bar$4.95Out of stock
- Battenkill Brittle$5.95
- The Empowered Cookie Chocolate Chip Cherry$4.00
- Raw Crunch With Organic Cranberries + Orange$3.75
- Organic Mango Slices$4.75
- Elderberry Syrup$36.00
- Pop & Bottle Classic Cold Brew Almond Latte$5.75
- Better Carob Bites$1.50
- Better Carob Dark Chocolate Bar$6.99Out of stock
- Strawberry Coconut Yes Bar$3.25Out of stock
- Yes Bar Dark Chocolate Chip$3.25
- Black Sesame Sea Salt The Yes Bar$3.25
- Salted Maple Pecan The Yes Bar$3.25
- Macadamia Chocolate The Yes Bar$3.25
- Barnana Plantain Chips Salt & Vinegar$5.50Out of stock
- Barnana Plantain Chips Garlic$5.50Out of stock
- Hu Grain Free Crackers Everything$7.50Out of stock
- Barnana Plantain Chips Sea Salt$5.50
- Made In Nature Apricots Supersnacks$7.75
- Foods Alive Onion Garlic Crackers$8.25
- Foods Alive Lemon Crunch Crackers$8.25
- Foods Alive Original Sprouted Crips$6.95
- Foods Alive Good'n Hearty Onion Ring Clusters$8.25
- Hail Merry Meyer Lemon Cups$4.75Out of stock
- Foods Alive White Mulberry Super Food$2.95Out of stock
- Plant Snacks Dairy Free Cheddar$5.50Out of stock
- Rawmio Hazelnut Minis$1.95
- Rawmio Chocolate Covered Almonds$5.95
- Organic Mary's Gone Crackers Super Seed$7.50Out of stock
- Rawmio Sour Cherry & Almond Chocolate Bar$7.50
- Better Carob Crispy Chocolate Bar$6.99Out of stock
- Rawmio Orange Chocolate Hearts$6.25Out of stock
- Rawmio Super Trail Mix Chocolate Bar$7.50
- Violife Mediterrenean Style Cheese$8.50
- Suja Organic Ginger With Antioxidants & Probiotic$5.00
- Suja Organic Turmeric With Curcumin$5.00Out of stock
- Cocoyo Living Yogurt Piña Colada$9.00
- Blue Stripes Dark Chocolate Bar Almond Butter$6.50
- Cocoyo Living Yogurt Pure$9.00
- Healing Home Foods Raw Crackers Fresh Herb$8.25
- Gngr Digestive Aid Shot$5.00
- Raw Macadamia Nuts$3.95
- Rawmio Chocolate Covered Sweet Cherries$5.95
- Rawmio Chocolate Covered Black Mission Figs$5.95Out of stock
- Oh, Goodness Dark Chocolate Halva Bar$4.00
- Oh, Goodness Coconut Halva Bar$3.75
- Wellbee's Halva With Espresso Coffee$5.25
- Wellbee's Halva With Almonds$4.95
- Wellbee's Honey Halva Original$5.25
- Gomacro Bar Everlasting Joy Coconut + Almond Butter + Chocolate Chipsb$4.25Out of stock
- Artisan Tropic Cassava Strips Sea Salt$6.50
- Foods Alive White Mulberry$13.00
- Fine & Raw Chocolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
- Fine & Raw Chocolate Oat Milk Bar$4.75Out of stock
- Rawmio Superseed Butter Mini$2.00
- Soft & Juicy Tart Cherries Organic Dired & Pitted$7.75
- Dr. Bronners Salted Dark Chocolate Bar$6.25Out of stock
- Liv Healthy Pecan Pumpkin Pie Gourmet Granola$9.95
- Suja Organic Digestion Shot$5.00Out of stock
- Suja Organic Energy Shot$5.00
- Sunbiotics Better Biome Bar Probiotic Chocolate Bar$5.95
- Rawmio Chocolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
- Gts Synergy Raw Kombucha Gingerberry$5.00
- The Empowered Cookie Raisin Walnut$4.00
- The Empowered Lavender Lemon Poppy Seed$4.00
- Gomacro Banana And Almond Butter$3.75Out of stock
- Foods Alive Golden Berries$16.25Out of stock
- Rawmantic Fitness Berry$5.95
- Rawmantic Chocolate$5.95
- Fine & Raw Truffle Chunky Chocolate$7.99Out of stock
- Rawmantic Matcha$5.95Out of stock
- 12 Tides Kelp Chips Sea Salt$5.95Out of stock
- 12 Tides Kelp Chips " Everything "$6.00Out of stock
- Foods Alive Everything Snack Crackers$8.25
- Dr Bronners Magic Chocolate Roasted Hazelnuts Bar$6.25Out of stock
- Brads Veggie Keto Crisps Sea Salt$7.25Out of stock
- Brami Lupini$6.25
- Brami Chili&Lime$6.25
- Foods Alive Goji Berries Superfood Snacks$16.25Out of stock
- Foods Alive Tart Cherries$17.50Out of stock
- Violife American Cheese Slices$7.50Out of stock
- Organic Dried Cranberries$7.50Out of stock
- Elderberry Syrup 8oz$35.00Out of stock
- Apple Cinnamon Crisp Yes Bar$3.25Out of stock
- Rawmio Simply Hemp Chocolate Bar$7.50Out of stock
- Rawmio Active Superfood Chocolate Bar$7.50
- The Empowered Cookie Double Chocolate Chunk$4.00Out of stock
- Gngr Vitamin C Booster$5.00
- Mavuno Harvest Dried Organic Mango$5.95
- Rawmio Dark Chococate Hearts$6.95Out of stock
- Fine & Raw Chocolate Raspberry$4.95
- Tahini Chocolate Fudge Bar Arabic Coffee$6.95Out of stock
- Tahini Chocolate Fudge Bar Walnut & Orange$6.95Out of stock
- Tahini Chocolate Fidge Bar Sweet Dukkah$6.95Out of stock
- Blue Stripes Whole Cacao Trail Mix$10.50
- Blue Stripes Chocolate Covered Whole Cacao Beans Hazelnut Butter$8.50
- Blue Stripes Whole Cacao Granola Maple Pecan$9.50Out of stock
- Nomz Organic Almond Energy Bites$4.95
- Nomz Organic Coconut Energy Bites$4.95
- Nomz Organic Pistachio Energy Bites$4.95
- Rawmio Superfood Spread Creamy Almond Butter$15.00Out of stock
- Sweet Eats GF Chocolate Raspberry Breakfast Cookie$4.50
- Sweet Eats GF Almond Breakfast Cookie$4.75
- Better Carob Almond Coconut Chocolate Bar$6.99
- Better Carob Pecan Carob Bar$6.99
- Better Carob Strawberry Banana Carob Bar$6.99
- Tahini Chocolate Fudge Bar Sesame Crunch$6.95Out of stock
- Tahini Chocolate Fudge Bar Almond & Seeds$6.95Out of stock
- Rawmio Chocolate Covered Macadamia Nuts$6.95Out of stock
- Nomz Organic Bites Hazelnut$4.95
- Evolved Organic Hazelnut Dark Chocolate Cups$4.75
- Organic Halva Sesame Tahini Bar With Cocoa$5.25
- Rawmantic Fitness Vanilla Bar$5.95Out of stock
- Rawmantic Carob Bar$5.95
- Foods Alive Coconut Curry Sprouted Crisp$8.25
- Garden Of Eatin' White Corn Chips$7.50Out of stock
- Rawmantic Coconut Bar$5.95Out of stock
- Rawmantic Fitness Chocolate Bar$5.95
- Liv Gourmet Granola Pecan Maple$9.95
- Liv Gourmet Granola Almond Walnut Oatmeal Raisin$9.95
- Vista Hermosa Tortilla Chips$6.50Out of stock
- Violife Smoked Gouda Round Slices$8.50
- Bhu Foods Protein Bites$6.25Out of stock
- Siete Maiz Blue Corn Tortilla Chips$8.50
- Siete Grain Free Tortilla Jalapeño Lime$5.00
- Brads Veggie Keto Crisps Everything$7.50
- Kite Hill Dairy Free ream Cheese Chive$11.50
- Carob Cuties Mini$1.50
- Halva Sesame Tahini Bar Date$5.25Out of stock
- Halva Sesame Tahini Bar With Almonds$5.25
- Foods Alive Salsa Fresca Sprouted Crips$8.25
- Rawmio Hazelnut Quinoa Crunch Bar$7.50
- Halva Dark Chocolate Bar$5.25
- Jovial Einkorn Crackers Sea Salt$6.25Out of stock
- Honey Mama's Truffle Bar Original Dutch$5.50
- Healing Home Foods Classic Graham Bites$8.25
- Organic Melt Away Mint Thins$6.25Out of stock
- Organic Toasted Coconut Thins$6.25
- Organic Bon Bons Sea Salt Caramel$4.25Out of stock
- Organic Bon Bons Toasted Coconut$4.25
- Raw Crunch With Organic Dark Chococlate + Cherries$3.75
- Raw Crunch With Organic Blueberries + Lemon$3.75
- Raw Crunch With Organic Dark Chocolate, Pumpkin + Spice$3.75
- Raw Crunch With Organic Mango + Coconut$3.75
- Rawmio Essential Dark Orange$5.95
- Beanitos Black Bean Chips Sea Salt$5.00
- Siete Chile Lime grain free Puffs$5.00
- GNGR Vitamin D Booster shot$5.00
- Date Better Hazelnut Praline$7.50Out of stock
- Elements powered Rose Cardamon dark chocolate$7.50
- Elements Powered Filter Coffee Dark Chocolate$7.50
- Elements powered Peppermint Dark Chocolate$7.50
- Elements powered Orange Crunch Dark chocolate$7.50
- GoMacro bar salted caramel + chocolate chips$4.25
- Mushroom Jerky salt & pepper$9.00
- Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips Sea salt$8.50
- Siete Spicy Furego Grain Free Puffs$6.99
- Lesser Evil Sun Poppeers Nacho Cheese$6.50
- Lesser Evil Space Balls Cinnamon Sugar$6.50
- Mavuno Harvest Dried Organic Jackfruitv$5.99
- Mavuno Harvest Dried Organic Papaya$5.99
- Soft & Juicy Apricots Organic, dried, and pitted$8.00
- GoRaw Sprouted organic Snacking Seeds sea Salt$6.50
- TaosBakes toasted coconut + vanilla bean$3.75
- Blue Dinosaur Lamington chocolate coconut bar$3.75
- Wise Bar Mocha coconut$3.75
- Divina Pitted ItalianbGreen Olives$2.95
- Paleo Golden Berries$6.50
- Eat the Change organic Carrot Chews maple cardamon$7.99
- The Empowered Cookie Chocolate Chip Walnut$4.00Out of stock
- cerebelly smart bars Strawberry Beet$6.80
- Lesser Evil Lil' Puffs veggie blend$4.80
- Barnana organic Cassava Chips$5.50
- amg snacks Energy Bites Lemon Coconut$3.50
- Midi bites Almond power bites$7.25
- SnickerDoodle Cookies$7.00
- Lemon Cookies$7.00
- Rawmio Oat Milk chocolate covered toasted Hazelnuts$5.99
- Rawmio Oat Milk Chocolate Hearts$5.99
- Rawmio oat milk chocolate covered sprouted Almonds$5.99
- SunBiotics Activated Almonds infused with Probiotics$3.50
- Brads Veggie Keto Crisps Herb$7.95
- Brads Salad Snack$7.95
- Lesser Evil Popcorn No Cheese$3.25
- Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips No Salt$6.99
Pre-Package Meals
- Zucchini Pesto$8.50
- Organika Quesadilla$11.50
- Gf Vegetable Lasagna (Cold)$19.00
- GF Pulled Pork Quesadilla$12.50
- Baked Falafel & Tabouli Salad$9.95
- Grab & Go Pesto Pasta$7.50
- Roasted Beet Salad$5.50
- Brussel Sprout Salad$7.50
- Macaroni Salad$6.50
- Wheat Berry Salad$6.95
- Tuna Salad$7.75
- Lemon Hummus & Olive Puree$6.95
- Jalapeno Hummus$6.95
- Buffalo Hummus$6.95Out of stock
- Lemon Hummus$6.50
- Power Bar$5.50
- Raw Brownie$6.95
- GF Chocolate Cake$6.95
- Berry Crunch Parfait$8.50
- Coconut Rice Pudding$6.50
- Avocado Chocolate Mousse$6.95
- Vanilla Chia Pudding$6.50
- Violife Feta$7.95
- Cocoyo Living Yogurt Vanilla$9.00
- Sunjas Kimchi$13.75
- Raw Vegetable Crudite$7.50
- Quinoa And Lentil Salad$6.50
- Spinach Hummus$6.95
- Mac & Cheese (Cold)$7.50
- Dressing Bottle$9.00
- Seasonal Fruit$6.25
- Spaguetti Squash$9.50
- LivHealthy Gourmet Granola Cinamon Sea Salt Walnut Pecan$9.95
- Buffalo Collard Green Wrap$12.00
- Raw Collard Green Wrap$12.00
- Winter Orzo GF Pasta Salad$5.50
- Grab & Go Soup$7.95
- Gf Vegetable Lo Mein$12.95
- Violife Matre Cheedar Slices$8.50
- Lemon Cheesecake With Blueberry$7.95
- Divina Organic Greek Olives$6.95Out of stock
- Overnight Oats$8.95
- Grab & Go Greek Salad$14.00
- Grab & Go Rainbow Kale Salad$14.00
- Roasted Pepper Hummus$6.95Out of stock
- Spinach & Chickpeas$5.95Out of stock
- 1 Day Cleanse$70.00
- 3 Day Cleanse$210.00
- 5 Day Cleanse$350.00
- Giant Bean & Tomato Salad$7.95
- Pumpkin Chia Pudding$6.95
- Cucumber Roll$7.95Out of stock
- Curry Carrot Salad$6.95
- Key Lime Pie$8.95
- Carrot Lox (grab n go)$7.95
- Miso Quinoa Salad$7.95
- Eden Sauerkraut Kimchi$11.95
- Annie's Organic Horseradish Mustard$7.95
- Divina Organic Kalamata Olives$8.50
Beverages
- GTs Aqua Kefir Living Water Ginger Lime$5.00Out of stock
- GTs Aqua Kefir Living Water Peach Pineapple$5.00Out of stock
- GTs Raw Kombucha Living In Gratitude$5.00
- GTs Synergy Raw Kombucha Mystic Mango$5.00
- GTs Synergy Raw Kombucha Watermelon Wonder$5.00Out of stock
- Vybes Watermelon Lime$8.50Out of stock
- Vybes Strawberry Lavender$8.50
- Vybes Peach Ginger$8.50
- Vybes Blueberry Mint$8.50
- Izze Sparkling Blackberry$4.50
- Reed's Craft Ginger Beer Original$3.75
- Down To Earth Energy Peppermint Green Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Down To Earth Tranquility Lavender Ashwagandha Supertea$5.00
- Down To Earth Liquid Gold Tumeric Ginger Supertea$5.00
- Down To Earth Revival Hibiscus Ginger Supertea$5.00
- Down To Earth Longevity Chaga Apple Cinnamon Supertea$5.00
- Saratoga Sparkling Carbonated Spring Water$2.75
- Goldthread Japanese Matcha$6.25Out of stock
- Goldthread Tumeric Radiance$6.25Out of stock
- Goldthread Lavender Bliss$6.25Out of stock
- Goldthread Green Minerals$6.25Out of stock
- Harmless Harvest Coconut Water$5.95
- Remedy Berry Immunity$6.25
- Remedy Blue Oxidants$6.25
- Lucky Jack Cold Brew Coffee$4.75Out of stock
- GNGR Immunity Aid Shot$5.00
- GNGR Immunity Booster$5.00
- Suja Immunity Elderberry Shot$5.00
- Suja Defense Shot$5.00
- Suja Vitamin D & Zinc$5.00
- Wtrmln Wtr Orginal$5.00
- Organika Water$2.75
- Remedy Cacao Essentials$6.25
- Remedy Golden Mind$6.25
- Remedy Vanilla Essentials$6.25
- Suja Sparkling Juice Strawberry Passionfruit$4.95Out of stock
- Suja Sparkling Juice Pineapple Orange$4.95Out of stock
- Asarasi Pure Water Organic Sparkling Cherry Lime$3.00Out of stock
- Asarasi Pure Water Organic Sparkling Persica Peach$3.00Out of stock
- Asarasi Pure Water Organic Sparkling Lemon$3.00Out of stock
- Boxed Purified Water$3.00Out of stock
- Gt's Kombucha Alive Root Beer$5.00Out of stock
- Gt's Synergy Raw Kombucha Sacred Life$5.00Out of stock
- Goldthread Hawaiian Ginger$6.25
- Wandering Bear Cold Straight Black$4.50
- Annie's Ginger Elixir Shot$5.25
- Vybes Honeycrisp Apple Basil$8.50Out of stock
- Annie's Ginger Elixir Drink$12.95Out of stock
- Gts Synergy Raw Kombucha Watermelon Wonder 1.4L$13.95Out of stock
- Harmless Harvest Coconut Smoothie "Mango"$6.50Out of stock
- Gts Raw Kombucha Gingerade$5.00
- The Mountain Valley Spring Water 1L$5.50Out of stock
- Goldthread Berry Power$6.25
- Golthread Honey Rose$6.25
- Goldthread Mint Condition$6.25Out of stock
- Vybes Passionfruit Pineapple$8.50
- Vybes Blood Orange Lime$8.50
- The Mountain Valley Spring Water Small$3.25
- Living Cold Pressed Juice Green Vitality$7.00Out of stock
- Living Cold Pressed Juice Fresh Start$7.00Out of stock
- Remedy Organics Matcha Fuel$6.25
- Teaonic I Love My Skin Herbal Tea Tonic$5.75Out of stock
- Teaonic Mojo Organics Shots$5.00Out of stock
- Pop & Bottle Vanilla Cold Brew Almond Latte$5.00
- Teatonic I Love My Gut$5.75Out of stock
- Teatonic I Love My Brain$5.75Out of stock
- Icelandic Glacial Spring Water Sm$3.00Out of stock
- Harmless Harvest Coconut Water With Pulp$5.95Out of stock
- Vybes Blackberry Hibiscus$8.50
- Vybes Ginger Lemonade$8.50Out of stock
- Remedy Organics Chocolate Keto$6.75Out of stock
- Izze Sparkling Clementine$4.50
- Suja Immunity Carrot Mango$6.00Out of stock
- Suja Energized Focus Raspberry Lemon$6.00Out of stock
- Suja Immunity Strawberry Guava$6.00Out of stock
- Suja Gut Health Elderberry Ginger$6.00Out of stock
- Blue Stripes Cacao Water$4.50Out of stock
- Blk "More Than Water" Dirty Lemonade$4.75
- Chameleon Organic Cold-brew Coffee$5.25Out of stock
- White Grape Alo Organic Aloe Vera Juice Drink$4.50
- Just Water Sping Water$2.75
- Honest Tea "Just" Black Tea$2.95Out of stock
- Harmless Harvest Chocolate Coconut Smoothie$6.50Out of stock
- The Mountain Valley Sparkling Water Small$3.25
- Gt's Raw Kombucha Unity Cherry Coconut Lemongrass$5.00Out of stock
- Sanavi Lime Sparkling Spring Water$3.00
- The Mountain Valley Sparkling Water White Peach$5.50
- Harmless Harvest Coconut Water Watemelon$4.25Out of stock
- Harmless Coconut Water Small$3.00Out of stock
- Thin Stackers Red Rice & Quinoa$6.25Out of stock
- Gts Raw Kombucha Peach Paradise$5.00
- Goldthread Elderberry Defense$6.25
- Remedy Super Chai Fuel$6.25
- Izze Sparkling Grapefruit$4.50
- Essentia Water 33.8oz$4.00Out of stock
- Gts Raw Kombucha Island Bliss$5.00Out of stock
- Asarasi Sparkling Water Pink Grapefruit$3.00Out of stock
- Asarasi Sparklimg Water Mango$3.00Out of stock
- Organic Yerba Mate Unsweetened$4.50Out of stock
- Zero Sugar Reed's Craft Ginger Beer$3.75
- Gts Raw Kombucha Alive Lemon Lime$5.00
- Gt's Kombucha Elderberry Juniper$5.00Out of stock
- Gt's Raw Kombucha Carrot Turmeric$5.00Out of stock
- Suja Cold Pressed Citrus Immunity Juice$6.00Out of stock
- Suja Cold Pressed Ginger Love Juice$6.00
- Living Juice Cold Pressed Fresh Start$5.75Out of stock
- Saratoga Spring Water Plastic Bottle$2.75Out of stock
- Gt's Kombucha Elderflower, Jasmine, Violet$5.00Out of stock
- Icelandic Glacial Spring Water LG$4.95Out of stock
- Chlorophyll Water$6.95
- Gts Kombucha Hibiscus Ginger$5.00Out of stock
- Suja Vibrant Probiotic Juice$6.00Out of stock
- Asarasi Sparkling Tree Water Original$3.00Out of stock
- Suja Cold Pressed Lemon Love Juice$6.00Out of stock
- Reed's Real Ginger Ale Can$3.00
- Just Iced Tea Original Green Tea$3.75Out of stock
- Gts Kombucha Strawberry Serenity$5.00
- The Mountain Valley Sparkling Water Key Lime Twist$2.75
- The Mountain Valley White Peach Sm$2.75
- Just Iced Tea Honey Green Tea$3.75
- Everybody Water$2.75
- Suja Cold Pressed Turmeric Love$6.00
- Chameleon Organic Handcrafted Cold-Brew coffee$4.00
- The Mountain Valley Sparkling key lime twist Water 1L$5.50
- Shaka Tea Mango Hibiscus$4.25
- Just Ice Tea Moroccan Mint green tea$3.75
- Just Ice Tea Lemon Ginger Herbal Tea$3.75
- Shaka Tea Pineapple Mint$4.25
- Vive organic Immunity Boost Elderberry$5.00
- Vive organic Immunity Boost Vitamin C$5.00
- REBBL Protein Coconut Macarroon$6.50
- Pop & Bottle Mocha Cold Brew Oat Milk base$4.75
- The Mountain Valley Spring water$3.75