Origami Handroll Bar 1080 E. Imperial Hwy. #E-2 Brea, CA 92821
Take Out
Hoso Maki - 18 pcs. Box - Take out only
Hoso Maki - 30 pcs. Box - Take out only
DYI - Take out only
Appetizers
- Sea salted edamame$6.00
- Spicy soy garlic edamame$7.00
- Miso soup$3.50
Tofu, wakame, green onion
- Spicy tuna crispy rice (3 pcs.)$11.00
Nikiri shoyu, serrano pepper
- Cucumber sunomono salad$5.00
Amazu, sesame seed
- Seaonal fresh oysters (3 pcs.)$15.00
Shigoku/Kumamoto - Leche de tigre, ponzu, ikura, shallots, chive
- Wakame seaweed salad$7.00
Marinated seaweed, kaiso wakame, seame vinaigrette
- Shishito peppers$6.00
Blistered shishito tossed in soy garlic ponzu w/bonito
- Stuffed shishito peppers$9.00
- Rock shrimp tempura$10.00
House Sauces
House condiments
New age sashimi
- Amaebi crudo w/yuzu leche de tigre ceviche sauce$20.00
Amaebi, yuzu, leche de tigre, chive oil, maldon salt, arare, shiso bloom
- Aburi salmon crispy spinash w/wasabi ponzu & crispy onion$20.00
Seared salmon, crispy spinach, wasabi ponzu, truffle oil, maldont salt, crispy onion
- Hokkaido scallop & uni w/smoked truffle salt & yuzu shiso crema$25.00
Hokkaido scallop & uni, ponzu, EVOO, kizami wasabi, smoked truffle salt, yuzu shiso crema
- Smoked ocopus carpaccio w/yuzu kosho & maldon salt$20.00
Smoked pacific octopus, pring frisee, EVOO, lemon, yuzu kosho, cayenne pepper, maldont salt
- Yellowtail w/salsa fresca & ponzu$18.00
Thinly sliced yellowtail sashimi, ponzu, EVOO, serrano, shiso bloom
- Bluefin tuna tasting w/truffle ponzu pate & kizami$35.00
2 pcs. each (Bluefin akami, aburi, Otoro) ponzu, truffle oil pate, kizami wasabi, chive, arare
Traditional sashimi
Don Buri
- Premium chirashi$35.00
Bluefin tuna, toro, hokkaido scallop, uni, ikura, salmon, yellowtail, sweet shrimp
- Salmon chirashi$24.00
Salmon, Ikura
- Tuna chirashi$28.00
Bluefin tuna, toro, negi toro, quail egg
- Yellowtail chirashi$26.00
Yellowtail, negi hama, quali ebb
- Ultimate roe chirashi$28.00
uni, ikura, masago, tobiko, quail egg