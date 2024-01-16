Origin Coffee Bar
Drinks
Seasonal Signature Drinks
- Golden Hour
Cold Brew • Orange • Vanilla Citrus Cold Foam$5.50
- Eden's Tonic
Ice • Espresso • Hibiscus • Grapefruit • Tonic$6.00
- Bouquet Latte
Espresso • Lavender • Rose • Milk of Choice$5.50
- Ube Bliss
Organic Ube • Vanilla • Milk of Choice$5.00
- Sparkling Matcha Lemonade
Ceremonial Matcha • Sparkling Lemonade • Ice$5.00
Coffee
- Espresso
Double Shot • 2 Oz$3.00
- Macchiato
Two shots of espresso with a dollop of foam.$3.25
- Cortado
Equal parts espresso and your milk of choice.$4.00
- Flat White$4.50
- Cappuccino
8 oz$4.50
- Americano
Two shots of espresso over hot water.$4.00
- Drip Coffee
10 oz$3.00
- Pour Over
10 oz$4.50
- Cold Brew
Smooth & delicious. Brewed in-house for 18 hours.$4.50
- Latte
Espresso and your milk of choice.$4.50
- Mocha
Espresso, your milk of choice, and our homemade chocolate sauce.$5.25
- Miel
Two shots of espresso with honey and cinnamon-infused milk of choice.$5.25
- Espresso Tonic$5.50
- Café au Lait
Drip Coffee • Steamed Milk of Choice$4.00
Not Coffee
- Matcha Latte
Ceremonial Matcha from Hale Tea Co. with your milk of choice.$5.00
- Chai Latte
Organic chai with your milk of choice.$4.50
- Tea
Organic local teas from Hale Tea Co.$3.00
- Hot Chocolate
12 Oz$3.00
- Steamer
Perfect of the kiddos. Steamed milk of choice & add flavor for some extra razzle-dazzle.$3.00
- London Fog
Hale Earl Grey Tea • Lavender • Vanilla • Milk of Choice$4.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Orange Juice$2.50