Salads

Origin

$14.30

Zucchini, squash, broccoli, roasted red peppers, onion, feta cheese on a bed of spinach and baby kale with lemon basil vinaigrette.

House

$12.10

Chopped romaine, carrots, mozzarella, black olives, banana peppers, cucumber, croutons, tomatoes, and onions, served with choice of dressing.

Quinoa Tab'bouleh Salad

$8.80

Parsley, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and quinoa on a bed of lettuce with olive oil and lemon dressing. No substitutes

Ceaser

$9.90

Chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons tossed in caesar dressing. For spinach caesar

Wings

Origin Wings, pick your favorite sauce and customize which kind of wings you want.
Full Order (10 Wings)

$16.50

Origin's famous wings, order with your choice of sauce and customize flats and drums sticks if you want.

Half Order (5 Wings)

$8.80

Origin's famous wings, order with your choice of sauce and customize flats and drums sticks if you want.

Pizza

Charlie's (12 Inch)

$13.10

Cheese, tomato sauce

ER - Meat Lover (12 Inch)

$19.80

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ham

Barber Shop (Supreme) (12 Inch)

$19.80

Green pepper, onion, mushroom, sausage, pepperoni, black olives

1837 Chicken (12 Inch)

$17.60

BBQ or trifecta sauce base and drizzle, chicken, cheese

Palmer String (12 Inch)

$17.60

Garlic olive oil base, goat cheese, spinach, arugula, sun-dried tomato

The Mall (12 Inch)

$17.60

Ham, bacon, pineapple, spicy honey drizzle

Siesta Sands (White Pizza) (12 Inch)

$18.70

Olive oil garlic base, spinach, ricotta, broccoli, choice of prosciutto or turkey sausage

Farm (Veggie) (12 Inch)

$19.80

Roasted red pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, mushroom, broccoli

Southside (Gluten Free) (12 Inch)

$16.50

Tomato sauce, cheese. Gluten free

The Doc (12 Inch)

$16.50

Cauliflower crust, tomato sauce, cheese. Gluten free

Stromboli

Ricotta, mozzarella, with side of marinara. Add your choice of toppings
Stromboli

$13.20

Ricotta, mozzarella, with side of marinara. Add your choice of toppings

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$9.90

Bread sticks topped with cheese, side of marinara

Italian Dishes

Lasagna

$17.00

Baked Zitti

$15.00

Egg Plant Parm

$16.00Out of stock

Meatballs

$8.80

Desserts

Gluten Free Key Lime

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Pie

$12.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Event Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.10Out of stock

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.60Out of stock