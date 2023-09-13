Origin Express 975 cattlemen street
Salads
Origin
Zucchini, squash, broccoli, roasted red peppers, onion, feta cheese on a bed of spinach and baby kale with lemon basil vinaigrette.
House
Chopped romaine, carrots, mozzarella, black olives, banana peppers, cucumber, croutons, tomatoes, and onions, served with choice of dressing.
Quinoa Tab'bouleh Salad
Parsley, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and quinoa on a bed of lettuce with olive oil and lemon dressing. No substitutes
Ceaser
Chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons tossed in caesar dressing. For spinach caesar
Wings
Pizza
Charlie's (12 Inch)
Cheese, tomato sauce
ER - Meat Lover (12 Inch)
Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ham
Barber Shop (Supreme) (12 Inch)
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, sausage, pepperoni, black olives
1837 Chicken (12 Inch)
BBQ or trifecta sauce base and drizzle, chicken, cheese
Palmer String (12 Inch)
Garlic olive oil base, goat cheese, spinach, arugula, sun-dried tomato
The Mall (12 Inch)
Ham, bacon, pineapple, spicy honey drizzle
Siesta Sands (White Pizza) (12 Inch)
Olive oil garlic base, spinach, ricotta, broccoli, choice of prosciutto or turkey sausage
Farm (Veggie) (12 Inch)
Roasted red pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, mushroom, broccoli
Southside (Gluten Free) (12 Inch)
Tomato sauce, cheese. Gluten free
The Doc (12 Inch)
Cauliflower crust, tomato sauce, cheese. Gluten free