Orion Coffee And Tea Cedarville
DRINKS
Espresso Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Coffee
Frozen
Tea
- Apple Cider Rooibos$2.43+
- Bourbon Barrel Chai$2.43+
- Caramel Apple Green$2.43+
- Chamomile$2.43+
- Dragon Fruit Berry$2.43+Out of stock
- Earl Grey$2.43+
- Fireside Nightcap$2.43+
- Hazelnut Oolong$2.43+
- Hibiscus Berry$2.43+
- Jack Frost Chai$2.43+
- Lavender$2.43+
- Mango Black$2.43+
- Masala Chai$2.43+
- Moroccan Mint$2.43+
- New York Breakfast$2.43+
- Peppermint White Chocolate$2.43+
- Pinhead Gunpowder Green$2.43+
- Pumpkin Spice Chai$2.43+
- Rocket Red Rooibos$2.43+
- Sage Lavender White$2.43+
- Savannah Sunrise$2.43+
- Tropical Green$2.43+
- London Fog$3.15+
Water
Baristas Favorite
- European Lovers Latte$4.27+
Signature latte made with Irish Cream, English Toffee and Vanilla syrup
- Yellow Jacket Latte$4.27+
Signature Latte with Coconut syrup, honey and cinnamon powder.
- Almond Joy Frappe$5.40+
Signature Frappe made with chocolate powder, almond and coconut syrup.
- White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha$5.24+
- Caramello Chai$5.24+
Classic Chai Latte with caramel syrup.
- Peanut Butter Cup Shake$6.32+
Chocolate Shake with peanut butter syrup and topped with mini peanut butter cups.
- Noix de Coco Soda$2.97+
Handmade soda with coconut and lavender syrup.
- Cold Campfire$5.24+
- Shamrock Frozen Matcha$6.05+
- Ronan Special$3.73+
Milk with Flavored Syrup. Inspired by our Mascot Ronan, perfect for Children.
Seasonal Drinks
Customer Drinks
Orion Coffee and Tea - Jeffersonville Locations and Ordering Hours
Cedarville
(937) 697-5112
Open now • Closes at 6:30PM
8465 Factory Shops Boulevard
(740) 419-8019
Closed • Opens Monday at 12:15PM
Jamestown
(937) 675-9193
Open now • Closes at 5:30PM