Oromo Cafe Bucktown
Back To Classics
- Drip Coffee$2.25+
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
- Double Espresso$2.95
A double-shot of organic Peruvian espresso.
- Cold Brew Coffee$5.00+
A strong and smooth cup of organic Mexican Chiapas cold brew coffee.
- Latte$3.95+
Two shots of organic Peruvian espresso with steamed milk of your choice
- Cappuccino$3.95+
Classic espresso drink with two shots of organic peruvian espresso and steamed milk foam of your choice
- Americano$3.25+
Classic drink with two shots of organic Peruvian espresso poured over hot water
- Iced Tea$3.50+
A selection of top-shelf loose-leaf cold brewed tea by Rishi Tea. Served unsweetened.
- Dark Chocolate Mocha$4.25+
Steamed milk, organic Peruvian espresso, and house-made dairy-free dark chocolate mocha syrup
- Shakerato$3.75
A double-shot of organic Peruvian espresso shaken with simple syrup over ice, then strained.
- Hot Chocolate$3.75+
Steamed milk and house-made dairy-free dark chocolate sauce.
- Coconut Cubano$4.25
Four shots of organic Peruvian espresso pulled over coconut sugar. Strong, sweet, and straight to the point.
- Rishi Tea$3.00+
A selection of top-quality organic tea bags by Rishi Tea.
- Masala Chai Tea Latte$5.25+
Organic Masala Chai Tea by Rishi Tea served with steam milk of your choice
- Turmeric + Ginger Latte$5.25+
Organic Turmeric-Ginger chai with milk. Caffeine-free!
- Golden Chai$5.95+
Rishi Masala chai steamed or over ice with house made golden milk (made with almond milk, turmeric, ginger & honey)
- Chaga Chai$5.75+Out of stock
Rishi Tea chaga (mushroom) chai blend with steamed milk of your choice. An earthier, decaffeinated alternative to the classic masala chai.
- Korean Honey + Citron Tea$3.75+
Korean style tea served from concentrate hot or iced with slightly sweet citrus, ginger, and honey flavor.
- Cortado$3.00
A double-shot of organic Peruvian espresso with 3 oz of steamed milk of your choice.
- Macchiato$2.95
Two shots of organic Peruvian espresso with a dash of steamed milk of your choice.
- London Fog$3.25+
Rishi brand earl grey tea with a dash of lavender syrup and steamed milk of your choice
- Flat White$3.50
Signature Drinks
- Pistachio + Rose Latte$5.45+
House-made pistachio milk, house-made rose syrup, organic Peruvian espresso, topped with rose petals.
- Golden Mylk Latte$4.95+
House-made almond milk, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, wildflower honey, vanilla, ashwagandha, cinnamon, & black pepper with organic Peruvian espresso.
- Hazelnut Horchata Latte$4.95+
House-made horchata (toasted hazelnut milk, rice milk, coconut milk, cinnamon, maple syrup, vanilla extract) with organic Peruvian espresso. Topped with cinnamon.
- Coconut Caramel Latte$3.75+
- Maple + Maca + Pecan Latte$5.50+
House-made pecan milk, maca powder, organic maple syrup, and organic Peruvian espresso.
- *Pumpkin + Pecan Latte$4.95+
- *Pumpkin+Pecan Chai$6.50+
- Mexican Oat Mocha$5.45+
- Chagacinno Latte$5.95+
- Chagacinno Streamer$4.95+
- Hibiscus Thai Iced Tea$3.95+
- L+G Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.95+Out of stock
- Lavender Honey Oat Latte$6.25+
Frozen Blends
- Pistachio + Strawberry$8.95
House-made pistachio milk, frozen strawberries, dates, camu camu, chia seeds
- Almond Butter + Banana Chai$8.25
House-made almond milk, masala chai, almond butter, frozen bananas, flax seeds, maca powder, wildflower honey
- Cold Brew + Hazelnut Truffle$8.25
House-made hazelnut milk, cold brew coffee, cacao, frozen bananas, house-made coconut caramel, maple syrup, vanilla, sea salt.
- Almond + Mint + Mango$8.25
House-made almond milk, frozen mango, frozen banana, camu camu, chia seeds, peppermint syrup.
- Pistachio + Matcha$8.75
House-made pistachio milk, matcha, frozen banana, moringa, spirulina, vanilla, maple syrup.
- Blueberry + Lavender + Chamomile$8.25
Lavender + chamomile tea, frozen wild blueberries, white mulberries, chia seeds, wildflower honey, camu camu.
- Frozen Pumpkin Pie * seasonal$7.95Out of stock
Seasonal Specials
Matcha
- Matcha Tea$3.50+
Traditional Style Japanese shade-grown matcha tea whisked with hot water.
- Matcha Tea Latte$3.95+
Matcha tea + organic dairy
- Supergreen Tea Latte$6.75+
House-made pistachio milk, matcha, moringa, spirulina, vanilla syrup.
- Matcha + Rose Latte$4.75+
Matcha tea, organic dairy, house-made rose syrup.
- Mint Choc + Matcha Latte$5.95+
Oat milk, dark chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup, matcha. (Dairy-free)
- Lavender Matcha Latte$5.50+
Pastry Case
- Hazelnut Brownie *V/GF bite size$5.50
- Oatmeal Cranberry Walnut Cookie with Cashew Cream *V/GF$4.25
- Chocolate Tahini Cookie *V/GF$4.25
- Pistachio Fig Superfood Truffle *V/GF$3.95
Vegan, Gluten Free Raw truffles made with dried figs, pistachios, walnuts, agave syrup, shredded coconut, maca, ashwagandha, coconut oil
- Pistachio Matcha Bar *V/GF$5.55
- Teff Almond Butter Cookie *V/GF$4.75
- Pumpkin Teff Cookie$3.95Out of stock
- Almond Chia Cookie *V/GF$4.25
- Matcha White Chocolate Cookie$4.55
- Blueberry Rosemary Scone *V$4.25Out of stock
- Lemon Poppy Biscotti$3.00Out of stock
- Biscotti$3.00Out of stock
- Butter Croissant$4.25
- Chocolate Croissant$4.55Out of stock
- Square Pistachio Baklava each$2.00
- Triangle Baklava with Pistachios each$6.05
- Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.25
- Cashew Raspberry Truffles *Valentine' s Day Special$3.75Out of stock
- Double Chocolate Cream Puff Pastry$3.75Out of stock
Cafe Eats
- Goat Cheese Toast$8.00
walnuts, strawberry, lemon zest, goat cheese, thyme, honey
- Beet Hummus Plate$8.00Out of stock
toasted multigrain naan, beet hummus, olive oil, pistachios, dill
- Caprese Tower$8.00Out of stock
layers of fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto finished with olive oil & balsamic reduction
- Tandoori Arugula Salad$11.00
organic arugula, cucumber, tomato, radish, shallot, dill, seasoned with salt, pepper, tandoori spices, olive oil, balsamic reduction
- Beet + Goat Cheese Salad$11.00
spinach, beets, toasted pecans, goat cheese, cranberries, finished off with house-made apple-honey vinaigrette
- Strawberry + Feta Salad$11.00
organic arugula, strawberries, sunflower seeds, lemon zest, agave, feta cheese, balsamic reduction
- Pistachio + Mint Pesto Panini$12.00
house-made pistachio mint pesto, goat cheese, avocado, organic baby kale on toasted sourdough
- Caprese Panini$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction on toasted multigrain bread
- Beet Hummus Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
house-made beet hummus, cucumber, sunflower seeds, avocado, organic arugula on toasted multigrain naan
- Lentil Soup$7.00
lentils, tomato, cilantro, indian spices
- *Tomato Basil Soup (Fall)$7.00
- Spinach Feta Pie$7.25
- Spicy Potato Pogaca$6.25
- Feta Cheese Pogaca$5.55Out of stock
- Plain Acma Turkish Pastry$5.55Out of stock
- Feta Kale Acma$6.25
- Black Olive Acma$4.75
- Avocado Toast$7.25
Bagel Sandwiches
- Green Power Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with pistachio + mint pesto, smashed avocado, hemp seeds, black seeds, balsamic reduction, and organic baby kale
- Goat Cheese + Cucumber + Avocado Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with goat cheese, cucumber, avocado, and arugula
- Caprese Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomato, and balsamic reduction
- Goat Cheese + Honey Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with goat cheese, walnuts, honey, and arugula
- Cashew Cream Strawberry Bagel Sandwich$10.00
- Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Affogato
- Vanilla Affogato$4.50
Two shots of organic Peruvian espresso pulled over 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream.
- Chocolate Affogato$4.50
Two shots of organic Peruvian espresso pulled over 2 scoops of chocolate ice cream.
- Vanilla + Chai Affogato$4.95
Organic Masala Chai poured over 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream.
- Dirty Choco Chai Affogato$5.25
Organic Masala chai and two shots of organic Peruvian espresso pulled over 2 scoops of chocolate ice cream.
- Cold Brew Float Affogato$5.95+
Organic Mexican Chiapas cold brew coffee poured over 2 scoops of ice cream of your choice.
MILK
Bread & Bagels
Turkish Coffee Experience
- Traditional Turkish$3.50+
- Turkish + Cinnamon$3.50+
- Turkish + Anise$3.50+
- Turkish + Cardamom$3.50+
- Wild Mountain Strawberry$3.50+
- Dibek Turkish Coffee$3.50+
- Menengic Turkish Coffee$3.50+
- Mastic Turkish Coffee$3.50+
- Ottoman Turkish Coffee$3.50+
- Turkish + Oat Milk Vanilla$3.50+
- Turkish + Rose$3.50+
- Turkish + Sweet Cream$3.50+
Turkish Delights
Beverage Case
Bagged Coffee , Matcha + Tea
CBD Products
Oromo Cafe Merch
- Oromo Cafe Glass Bottle w/ Bamboo Cap$24.00
- Oromo Cafe 16 oz Tumbler$14.00
- Oromo Tote Bag$9.00
- Oromo Mug 16oz$12.00
- Silicone Straw-Keychain$4.75
- Turkish Coffee Gift Set$75.00
- Turkish Coffee Cup Set$35.00+
- Coconut Wax Candle$15.00+
- Fun Stickers$0.25+
- Celebrity Mug$12.55
- Joe's Brew Me Like One..... Mugs$12.75
- Teapot 400ml$25.00
- Tea Storage Tin ( Blue or Black)$17.99
Impulse Item & Healthy Snacks
- Emery's Kitchen Cookies$6.95Out of stock
- Macaroon$7.99+Out of stock
- Mighty Gum Berry Mint$2.25
2 chewing gum with added Vitamins, Zinc, Ashwagandha, Elderberry, and Reishi Mushroom.
- ChagaCcino$3.25+
- deNATURA Tea$11.25Out of stock
- Celebrity Tea Bags (20ct)$10.25+Out of stock
- Louisville Vegan Jerky$7.55
- VGAN Chocolate$5.99Out of stock
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Chocolate Bar
- Injera Chips$8.00
- Java Dark Chocolate Drops$3.50
- Why Superfood Snack Bar$3.00+