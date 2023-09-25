Oryza Asian Cuisine
Drink Menu
Beer
Wine & Sake
Online Menu
Appetizers
Our appetizer sampler served with two of each of the following: crab rangoons, Oryza chicken wings, pot stickers, Thai satay skewers, vegetable egg rolls, and wontons.
Two large, pan-fried dumplings filled with chive, scrambled egg, and vermicelli noodles. Cut into four bite-sized portions and served with a side of house-made dumpling sauce
Deep-fried, handcrafted wonton shells filled with cream cheese and imitation crab meat.
Handcrafted dough filled with pork and cabbage mixture, steamed, and served with house- made dumpling sauce.
Boiled soybean pods blanched in salt water and served cold.
Your choice of beef, chicken, or vegetables in a cabbage and carrot mixture, wrapped and deep-fried in traditional American style. Meat options flavored with curry.
Crispy on the outside and soft in the center. Seved with house-made sweet tamarind sauce.
Deep-fried, handcrafted wonton shells filled with marinated pork.
Hand-battered wings, deep-fried, and tossed in spicy Korean seasoning. Served with house- made sweet chili sauce.
Pan-fried lamb seasoned with cumin and other traditional spices.
Hand-battered wings, deep-fried, and traditionally seasoned in a medley of carrots and peas.
Traditional Vietnamese-style egg rolls with cabbage mixture, cilantro, pork, and vermicelli noo- dle, deep-fried and served on a bed of vegetables with a side of house-made sweet chili sauce.
Lightly breaded shrimp, deep-fried, and served with house-made spicy mayo.
Handcrafted dough filled with pork or vegetables and cabbage mixture, pan-fried, and served with house-made dumpling sauce
Pan-fried and served in four bite-sized portions with house-made hoisin peanut sauce.
Your choice of beef or chicken served on a bed of basil, lettuce, and spinach with cucumber, onion, and tomato. Served with a side of house-made sweet chili sauce.
Pan-fried chicken seasoned with curry and other traditional Thai spices. Served with house made peanut sauce.
Healthy veggies and shrimp or tofu wrapped with thin rice paper, comes with delicious peanut sauce
Soups
Dashi stock and miso combined with scallion, seaweed, & tofu for an umami flavor.
Egg and corn mixture in vegetable stock that's been lightly seasoned with salt and pepper
Carrot, bamboo shoot, egg, mushroom, tofu, & wood-ear in a hot and tangy vegetable broth.
Kimchi stew with beansprout, carrot, enoki mushroom, scallion, & choice protein. Rice on side.
Broccoli, carrot, celery, mush- room, zucchini, & choice protein in vegetable broth. Rice on side.
Basil, beansprout, clam, imita- tion crab, scallion, shrimp, squid, & tomato in spicy citrus broth.
Broccoli, carrot, mushroom, snow pea, tofu, & zucchini in vegetable broth.
Steamed pork wontons and cabbage in vegetable broth.
Entrees
Grilled, glazed, and sliced pork served with seasonal veggies and ginger teriyaki steak sauce.
Beansprout, carrot, cucumber, gochujang, kimchi, sunny-side-up egg, & choice protein over rice.
Onion, green pepper work fired meat or tofu of your choice in our Secret Dark Sauce
Broccoli, carrot, and bamboo shoot stir-fried with meat or tofu glazed in Dark Sauce
Perfectly marinated grilled beef served with housemade BBQ dipping sauce.
Korean bulgogi BBQ beef wrapped in a tortilla with beansprout, cucumber, kimchi, rice & spicy mayo.
Mushroom, carrot, celery and snow pea in Brown Sauce. Topped with cashew for extra flavoring
Chopped, boneless chicken wok- fired in Szechuan pepper mix.
Hand battered chicken served with fresh vegetables and creamy coconut dip
Freshly battered tenderloin fired in sweet sauce and served with green bell pepper & onion.
Your choice of lightly breaded beef or lamb stir-fried with cilantro, green bell pepper, & onion.
Fish fillet simmered in red curry sauce with carrot, green bell pepper, & scallion.
Beef meatballs dipped in sweet & mildly spicy red curry sauce.
Breaded meat or tofu with green pepper, carrot, onion in a delicious savory sauce
Marinated chicken seasoned with lemongrass and served with as- sorted veggies & dipping sauce.
Deep-fried, battered meat or tofu sauted in Classic General Tso Sauce, creating a piquant flavor while crispy on the outside, tender on the inside
Carrot, celery, Five-Spice Tofu, mushroom, and zucchini stir- fried in dark sauce.
Breaded meat or tofu with green pepper, carrot, onion braised in spicy brown sauce
Quick stir-fried with celery, zucchini, green pepper and onion in Kung Pao Sauce. Topped with peanuts for extra flavor at finish
Hand battered chicken served with steamed vegetables and house special lemon sauce
Steamed snow pea, broccoli, carrot, zucchini in rich Thai inspired Sweet & Spicy Sauce
Minced pork and vegetables turned into large meatballs through a complex cooking process
Carrot, jalapeno, pea, & tofu served in thick and creamy vegetable sauce.
Onion, scallion, & choice protein wok-fired over rice noodles.
Cabbage, onion, scallion, scram- bled egg, wood-ear mushroom, choice proteinand served with moo shu wraps.
Quick stir-fried with mushroom, celery, carrot, and snow pea
Breaded choice protein sauteed in a rich orange sauce.
Marinated pork glazed in Peking Sauce with scallion
Everything you love about Pho, now in a burrito. Same great taste without the mess.
Carrot, celery, green bell pepper, onion, zucchini, & choice protein in peanut-based curry.
Choice of lightly breaded fish fillet, squid, or tofu seasoned and served in carrot, jalapeno, & pea.
Clam, crispy tofu, fish fillet, imitation crab, & squid served in white sauce.
Fried protein covered in a rich, sweet sauce. Sprinkle sesame seeds at finish
Snow pea, bamboo shoot, carrot, stir-fried with Chef's Special Sauce
Braised string bean stir-fried with garlic, and your choice of a meat or tofu. Glazed in wine and light Sweet & Savory Sauce
Whole eggplant cut in half, filled with seasoned tofu, and served in creamy vegetable sauce.
Breaded meat or tofu wth pineapple, green pepper, carrot, onion in classic Sweet & Sour Sauce
Quick stir-fried with celery, zucchini, broccoli, green pepper and onion in Savory & Spicy Sauce
Grilled, sizzling protein with green bell pepper, scallion, & tableside teriyaki sauce.
Sweet & citrusy, rich in vegetables. Adding fresh sweet basil to round out this delicious flavor combination
Boiled, then wokd in high heat with cabbage, wood-ear mushroom, green pepper and scallion
A healthy vegetable mix. Stir-fried with your favorite meat or tofu
Homemade curry, coconut milk, and various vegetables co-creating a unique satisfying flavor
Carrot, celery, eggplant, onion, scallion, wood-ear, & zucchini in Szechuan-style Yu Xiang sauce.
Bamboo shoot, scallion, onion, carrot, and wood-ear mushroom & protein in the iconic Yu Xiang Sauce from Szechuan Cuisine
Noodle Entrees
Round rice noodle, beansprout, beef, cabbage, onion, pork sausage, & scallion in tangy broth.
Rice noodle, beansprout, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, & chicken. Served with Nuoc Cham sauce.
Wheat noodle, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and choice protein served with Thai peanut sauce.
wheat noodle, cucumber, & choice protein topped with black bean sauce.
Wheat noodle, clam, imitation crab, shrimp, squid, & vegetables in spicy chili broth.
Wheat noodle, cabbage, carrot, onion, scallion, & choice protein in sweet brown sauce.
Thin rice noodle, cabbage, carrot, egg, onion, scallion, beansprout & choice protein in curry seasoning.
Wheat noodle, bok choy, egg, grilled chicken, mushroom, & scallion in miso broth.
Thin rice noodle, beansprout, carrot, cabbage, onion, scallion, & choice protein in fish sauce.
Thin rice noodle, beef, cilantro, meatball, & scallion in Pho broth. Extra vegetables on side.
Wheat noodle, bok choy, egg, mushroom, BBQ pork, & scallion in pork broth.
Rice noodle, beansprout, carrot, cabbage, onion, scallion, & choice protein in sweet sauce.
Fried Rice Entrees
Fried rice wok-fired with beef, chicken, & pork.
Fried rice wok-fired with freshly chopped, smoked duck meat.
Carrot, onion, pea, & scrambled egg wok-fired in white rice with choice protein.
Fried rice in gochujang sauce with beansprout, kimchi, scallion, sesame, & choice protein.
Fried rice wok-fired with imitation crab, shrimp, & squid.
Fried rice in yellow curry with beansprout, green pepper, pineapple, tomato, & choice protein.
Fried rice wok-fired with imitation crab, luncheon meat, shrimp, & squid.
Desserts
Four deep-fried buns served with a side of sweetned condensed milk dipping sauce.
Four pieces of bite-sized creamy cake. Your choice of Mocha, Tiramisu or Raspberry flavor.
Six deep-fried dough balls filled with red bean paste and coated in sesame seeds.
Six minature homemade swiss cake rolls made with white cake batter and buttercream filling.
Sides & Sauces
Drinks to Go
12 fl oz can
12 fl oz Bubly sparkling water.
16.9 fl oz bottle Lipton tea.
Popular Asian beverage made from spiced tea, half & half, and sweetener. Served on ice
Organic Japanese matcha, your choice of style and temperature!
Arabica coffee, served hot or iced. Iced coffee comes with milk & sugar. Optional flavors: caramel, hazelnut, mocha, or vanilla.
Beer & Seltzer
Wine & Sake
Berry and cherry flavors with silky, medium body and a smooth vanilla finish.
Ripe blackberry and blackcurrant flavors with hints of vanilla and oak and a rich finish.
Light-bodied, fruit-forward berry flavors balanced with vanilla and spice.
Blueberry, raspberry, and cherry flavors with a medium body and a smooth finish.
A well-rounded zinfandel with berry flavors infused with pepper & spice.
Vanilla, apple, and pear flavors with a subtle oak finish.
Grapefruit, melon, and peach flavors with a light, crisp finish.
Dry and crisp with lemon and melon flavors and a light mineral finish.
Abundant aromas of honey-suckle, stone fruit, apricot, and tropical fruit.
Sweet sparkling wine with fruity flavors of peach, apricot, and pear.
Sparkling wine with a nutty character and fruity flavors of apple, lime, and pear.
Traditional style sake that is dry and delicate on the palate, with full-bodied flavor and well-balanced aroma.
Craft sake made from a synthesis of luscious ripe plum and creamy almond flavor, with a rapturous fruit and nut aroma and delightful finish.