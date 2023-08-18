Osaka's 2460 Canyon Blvd
FOOD
Appetizers
Tsukemono
Assorted Japanese-style pickled vegetables
Assorted Japanese-style pickled vegetables
Spicy House Fries
Choice of french fries or sweet potato fries served with spicy ketchup, Japanese mayo and scallion
Choice of french fries or sweet potato fries served with spicy ketchup, Japanese mayo and scallion
Hijiki
black seaweed salad
black seaweed salad
Obanzai Set
Set of 3 everyday dishes made with seasonal vegetables and dashi. Ask your server about today’s options
Set of 3 everyday dishes made with seasonal vegetables and dashi. Ask your server about today’s options
Agedashi Tofu
4pcs fried tofu in dashi-based sauce with grated ginger, kizami-nori seaweed and scllion on top
4pcs fried tofu in dashi-based sauce with grated ginger, kizami-nori seaweed and scllion on top
Takoyaki
6pcs octopus encased balls of dough with our original takoyaki sauce, mayo and dried bonito flakes on top
6pcs octopus encased balls of dough with our original takoyaki sauce, mayo and dried bonito flakes on top
Pork Gyoza
5pcs deep-fried pork dumplings served with hot chili oil and our original gyoza sauce
5pcs deep-fried pork dumplings served with hot chili oil and our original gyoza sauce
Veggie Gyoza
5pcs deep-fried vegetable dumplings served with hot chili oil and our original gyoza sauce
5pcs deep-fried vegetable dumplings served with hot chili oil and our original gyoza sauce
Ebi Shumai
3pcs steamed shrimp dumplings served with karashi mustard and soy sauce
3pcs steamed shrimp dumplings served with karashi mustard and soy sauce
Ikageso-Age
Crispy deep-fried squid tentacles served with sweet soy sauce, mayo and shichimi hot pepper
Crispy deep-fried squid tentacles served with sweet soy sauce, mayo and shichimi hot pepper
Soup & Salad
Tofu Avocado Salad
Mixed green, tofu, tomato and avocado with our original soy dressing
Mixed green, tofu, tomato and avocado with our original soy dressing
Green Seaweed Salad
Wakame seaweed seasoned with sesame oil and sesame seeds
Wakame seaweed seasoned with sesame oil and sesame seeds
House Salad
Green salad with choice of our yuzu citrus or sesame dressing
Green salad with choice of our yuzu citrus or sesame dressing
Miso Soup
Dashi based miso soup with tofu, seaweed and scallion
Dashi based miso soup with tofu, seaweed and scallion
White Rice
Okonomiyaki
Butatama
Mugifuji pork belly
Mugifuji pork belly
Negi Shiso Yaki
Scallion and shiso
Scallion and shiso
Cheese Yaki
Melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese on top of okonomiyaki
Melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese on top of okonomiyaki
Gyutama
Beef
Beef
Modan Yaki
Mugifuji pork belly with yakisoba noodles and fried egg
Mugifuji pork belly with yakisoba noodles and fried egg
Kaisen
Shrimp, squid and scallops
Shrimp, squid and scallops
Deluxe Yaki
Mugifuji pork belly with shrimp, squid and scallops
Mugifuji pork belly with shrimp, squid and scallops
Teppan Yaki
Teriyaki Chicken
Teppan-grilled all-natural chicken thigh and seasonal veggies with our original GF teriyaki sauce
Teppan-grilled all-natural chicken thigh and seasonal veggies with our original GF teriyaki sauce
Salmon Yaki
Butter grilled sashimi-grade salmon and seasonal veggies with our original teriyaki sauce or ponzu sauce
Butter grilled sashimi-grade salmon and seasonal veggies with our original teriyaki sauce or ponzu sauce
Wagyu Yakiniku
Teppan-grilled thinly sliced AA wagyu rib-eye beef, onion and seasonal veggies with our original yakiniku (garlic soy) sauce
Teppan-grilled thinly sliced AA wagyu rib-eye beef, onion and seasonal veggies with our original yakiniku (garlic soy) sauce
Yakisoba
Stir-fried noodles with savory "Mugifuji" pork belly and cabbage,
Stir-fried noodles with savory "Mugifuji" pork belly and cabbage,
Agemono
Chicken Katsu
Japanese-style chicken cutlet with our original katsu sauce and fresh sesame
Japanese-style chicken cutlet with our original katsu sauce and fresh sesame
Tonkatsu
Japanese-style "Mugifuji" pork cutlet with our original katsu sauce and fresh sesame
Japanese-style "Mugifuji" pork cutlet with our original katsu sauce and fresh sesame
Oroshi Chicken Katsu
Japanese-style chicken cutlet with ponzu, grated daikon radish and shiso
Japanese-style chicken cutlet with ponzu, grated daikon radish and shiso
Oroshi Tonkatsu
Japanese-style "Mugifuji" pork cutlet with ponzu, grated daikon radish and shiso
Japanese-style "Mugifuji" pork cutlet with ponzu, grated daikon radish and shiso
Yasai Tempura
Assorted seasonal vegetable tempura
Assorted seasonal vegetable tempura
Ebi Tempura
7pc shrimp tempura
7pc shrimp tempura
Tempura Combo
Combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura
Combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura
Shrimp Tempura 1pc (indivisual)
1pc shrimp tempura
1pc shrimp tempura
Gohanmono
Ramen
Osaka's Ramen
Creamy and rich pork bone broth, chashu braised pork, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, scallion, garlic and red ginger
Creamy and rich pork bone broth, chashu braised pork, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, scallion, garlic and red ginger
Spicy Miso Ramen
Spicy miso pork bone broth, chashu braised pork, soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, scallion, red ginger, corn with butter and spicy miso paste
Spicy miso pork bone broth, chashu braised pork, soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, scallion, red ginger, corn with butter and spicy miso paste
Negishio Garlic Ramen
Light pork bone broth, chicken, caramelized onion, nori, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, scallion, garlic and red ginger
Light pork bone broth, chicken, caramelized onion, nori, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, scallion, garlic and red ginger
Yuzu Paitan
Light veggie broth, fried tofu, shiitake mushroom, carrots, yuzu pepper, bean sprouts, scallion and red ginger
Light veggie broth, fried tofu, shiitake mushroom, carrots, yuzu pepper, bean sprouts, scallion and red ginger
Sashimi
Aburi Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna sashimi with fried garlic, kaiware sprouts, mayo & ponzu
Seared tuna sashimi with fried garlic, kaiware sprouts, mayo & ponzu
Salmon Carpaccio
Very thin salmon sashimi with fried garlic, pink pepper & wasabi dressing (5pcs)
Very thin salmon sashimi with fried garlic, pink pepper & wasabi dressing (5pcs)
Hamachi Jalapeño
Very thin hamachi sashimi with fried garlic, jalapeño & yuzu ponzu (5pcs)
Very thin hamachi sashimi with fried garlic, jalapeño & yuzu ponzu (5pcs)
Sashimi Moriawase
2pcs each of tuna, salmon & yellowtail sashimi
2pcs each of tuna, salmon & yellowtail sashimi
Omakase Sashimi
Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi (8pcs)
Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi (8pcs)
Maguro Sashimi
Blue fin tuna (3pcs)
Blue fin tuna (3pcs)
Chutoro Sashimi
Blue fin tuna belly (3pcs)
Blue fin tuna belly (3pcs)
Aburi Otoro Sashimi
Premium seared blue fin tuna belly (3pcs)
Premium seared blue fin tuna belly (3pcs)
Salmon Sashimi
3pcs
3pcs
Hamachi Sashimi
3pcs
3pcs
Hiramasa Sashimi
Amberjack 3pcs
Amberjack 3pcs
Madai Sashimi
Red snapper 3pcs
Red snapper 3pcs
Aburi Kurodai Sashimi
Seared black snapper 3pcs
Seared black snapper 3pcs
Saba Sashimi
Mackerel 3pcs
Mackerel 3pcs
Nigiri
Nigiri Moriawase
Chef's choice assorted nigiri (8pcs)
Chef's choice assorted nigiri (8pcs)
Nigiri & Roll Combo
6pcs nigiri sushi and choice of California roll or tuna & cucumber roll
6pcs nigiri sushi and choice of California roll or tuna & cucumber roll
Maguro NG
Blue fin tuna
Blue fin tuna
Chutoro NG
Blue fin tuna mid belly
Blue fin tuna mid belly
Aburi Otoro NG
Premium seared blue fin tuna belly
Premium seared blue fin tuna belly
Salmon NG
Aburi Salmon Belly NG
Seared salmon belly
Seared salmon belly
Aburi Hamachi Belly NG
Seared yellowtail belly
Seared yellowtail belly
Hiramasa NG
Amberjack
Amberjack
Madai NG
Red snapper
Red snapper
Aburi Kurodai NG
Seared black snapper
Seared black snapper
Ebi NG
Boiled shrimp
Boiled shrimp
Saba NG
Mackerel
Mackerel
Ika NG
Squid
Squid
Ikura NG
Salmon roe
Salmon roe
Masago NG
Smelt roe
Smelt roe
Unagi NG
Fresh water eel
Fresh water eel
Anago NG
Seawater eel & cucmber
Seawater eel & cucmber
Tamago NG
Egg omelette
Egg omelette
Inari NG
Deep fried tofu
Deep fried tofu
Hamachi NG
Hosomaki (6pcs)
Hamachi Maki
Kappa Maki
Avocado Maki
Avocado Cucumber Maki
Oshinko Maki
Shiitake Mushroom Maki
Natto Maki
Ume Shiso Maki
Tekka Maki
Negitoro Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
Salmon Maki
Salmon Avocado Maki
Negihama Maki
Ika Maki
UnaKyu Maki
Unagi Avocado Maki
Anago Maki
California Maki
Tamago Maki
Spicy Salmon Maki
Salmon, spicy mayo & scallion
Salmon, spicy mayo & scallion
Saba Maki
Mackerel, pickled ginger, shiso & sesame
Mackerel, pickled ginger, shiso & sesame
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Chumaki (4pcs thick cut)
Chirashi Sushi
Temaki Hand Roll
Kappa HR
Cucumber
Cucumber
Avocado HR
Saba HR
Mackerel, pickled ginger, shiso & sesame
Mackerel, pickled ginger, shiso & sesame
Tamago HR
Egg omelette
Egg omelette
Shrimp Tempura HR
Ika HR
Squid & shiso
Squid & shiso
Salmon HR
Salmon
Salmon
Tekka HR
Blue fin tuna
Blue fin tuna
Ume Shiso HR
Japanese plum and cucmber
Japanese plum and cucmber
Oshinko HR
Pickled daikon radish
Pickled daikon radish
Natto HR
Fermented soy beans
Fermented soy beans
Negitoro HR
Blue fin fatty tuna & scallion
Blue fin fatty tuna & scallion
Spicy Tuna HR
Spicy Salmon HR
Salmon, spicy mayo & scallion
Salmon, spicy mayo & scallion
Hamachi HR
Yellowtail
Yellowtail
Negihama HR
Fatty yellowtail & scallion
Fatty yellowtail & scallion
Unakyu HR
Fresh water eel & avocado
Fresh water eel & avocado
Unagi Avocado HR
Fresh water eel & avocado
Fresh water eel & avocado
Anago HR
Seawater eel & cucumber
Seawater eel & cucumber