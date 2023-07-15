Popular Items

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.19

Flavored cream cheese with your choice of bagel

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Breakfast

Bagels

Individual Bagels

$1.59

Plain, Traditional, and Specialty options

Pre-Selected Bakers Dozen

$16.99

Build Your Own Bakers Dozen

$16.99

Bagels With Spread

Plain Cream Cheese Bagel

$2.99

Plain cream cheese with your choice of bagel

Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.19

Flavored cream cheese with your choice of bagel

Bacon Chive & Onion Bagel

$3.39

Butter Bagel

$2.75

Grape Jelly Bagel

$2.49

Honey Bagel

$2.49

Nutella Bagel

$3.39

Peanut Butter & Jelly Bagel

$3.49

Peanut Butter Bagel

$2.99

Strawberry Jelly Bagel

$2.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Sunrise

$5.99

Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Swiss Cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

$7.29

Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$4.99

Egg with American Cheese

Firecracker

$5.99

Chorizo Sausage, Egg, Habanero Jack (suggested on a Jalapeño Bagel)

Ham & Cream Cheese

$6.99

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Ham, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

$7.29

Ham, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Lox & Cream Cheese

$10.99

Lox Spread, Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion, Tomato

Meat Lovers Bagel

$7.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar Jack

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

$7.29

Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Turkey & Cream Cheese

$6.99

Turkey, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Turkey, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot

Wasabi Bomb

$10.99

Lox, Wasabi Cream Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Served Hot

Cream Cheese - To Go

2 Oz Flavored

$1.99

2 Oz Nutella Cream Cheese

$2.59

2 Oz Bacon Chive

$2.59

2 Oz Lox Spread

$2.99

4 Oz Flavored

$3.79

4 Oz Nutella Cream Cheese

$4.79

4 Oz Bacon Chive

$4.79

4 Oz Lox Spread

$4.99

8 Oz Flavored

$6.49

8 Oz Nutella Cream Cheese

$6.99

8 Oz Bacon Chive

$6.99

8 Oz Lox Spread

$7.99

2 Oz Plain

$1.99

4 Oz Plain

$3.49

8 Oz Plain

$5.99

Lunch

Lunch Sandwiches

BBQ Bagel

$7.25

Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Served Hot

BLT

$6.49

Six slices of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Served Hot

Chicken Breast - Cajun Seasoning

$8.49

Cajun Seasoning, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot

Chicken Breast - Lemon Pepper

$8.49

Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot

Chicken Bruschetta

$7.99

Provolone, Chicken Breast, Pesto, Bruschetta

Cowboy Club

$7.99

Pulled Pork, Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot or Cold

Cuban

$7.25

Pulled Pork, Ham, Spicy Mustard Mayo, Swiss, Jalapeño Pickle Relish, Served Hot

El Fuego

$7.25

Chipotle Seasoned Pulled Pork, Jalapeños, Onions, Jack Cheese, and Spicy Mayo

Four Cheese

$5.99

Swiss, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot or Cold

Little Turkey

$6.49

Smaller Portion Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot or Cold

Mile High Club

$8.49

Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion, Piled a Mile High! Served Hot or Cold

Old Smokey

$7.25

Smoked Turkey, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese on an Everything Bagel, Served Hot or Cold

Pizza Bagel

$4.50

Served Opened Faced with Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Add Ham or Pepperoni for $1.49

Reuben

$7.49

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on Toasted Rye Bread

Sooner Club

$8.99

Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served Hot or Cold

The Bricktown

$8.49

Hot Pastrami, Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Served Hot

Turkey Avocado

$8.49

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Served Hot or Cold

Veggie Sandwich

$6.49

Cucumbers, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Carrots, Provolone Cheese, Spicy Honey Mustard

Wasabi Bomb

$10.99

Lox, Wasabi Cream Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Served Hot

BYOB

$7.99

Choose any combination of bagel, meat, cheese, and veggies to make your perfect sandwich, Served Hot or Cold

Chicken Salad

$6.25

Egg Salad

$6.49

Tuna Salad

$6.26

Salads

Asian Salad

$10.99

Field Greens, Chicken Breast, Candied Almonds, Green Onions, Mandarin Oranges, Toasted Sesame Asian Dressing

Boston Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Field Greens, Bacon, Chicken Breast, Diced Tomatoes, Walnuts, Cranberries, Apple Slices, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, Diced Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Diced Egg, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Honey Mustard Dressing

Sides / Desserts

Chips

$1.75
Cinnamon Roll

$3.49
Cookie

$2.49
Fruit Cup

$3.99Out of stock
Muffin

$3.49
Parfait Blueberry

$4.99
Parfait Strawberry

$4.99Out of stock

Drinks

HOT

16 Oz Capp

$3.99

16 Oz Caramel Macchiato

$4.49

16 Oz Chai

$3.59

16 Oz Coffee

$2.49

16 Oz Hot Coco

$2.99

16 Oz Latte

$3.99

16 Oz Macchiato

$3.99

16 Oz Mocha

$4.49

Medium Pumpkin Spice

$4.49Out of stock

16 oz White Chocolate Mocha

$4.29

Double Shot Americano

$2.49

Single Shot Americano

$2.49

Large Cafe Au Lait

$3.29

Large Cappuccino

$4.49

Large Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Large Chai Latte

$3.99

Large Drip Coffee

$2.99

Large Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Large Latte

$4.49

Large Macchiato

$4.69

Large Mocha

$4.99

Large Pumpkin Spice

$4.99Out of stock

Large Vanilla Latte

$4.99

Large White Chocolate Mocha

$4.99

Large Americano Triple Shot

$3.99

COLD

16 Oz Italian Soda

$2.49Out of stock

20 Oz Italian Soda

$2.99Out of stock

32 Oz Italian Soda

$3.99Out of stock

SM Fountain

$2.25

MED Fountain

$2.49

LG Fountain

$2.99

Bottle Soda

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.79

Izze

$2.59

Juice

$2.49

Kombucha Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Life Water

$1.99Out of stock

Life Water - Sport

$2.49Out of stock

Milk

$2.49

Monster

$2.99Out of stock

Mt. Dew Kickstart

$2.99Out of stock

Quantum Water - CBD

$4.99Out of stock

Red Bull - 12 oz

$3.99Out of stock

Souvenir Cup

$2.00Out of stock

Water Cup

$0.25

Voss Water

$2.49Out of stock

Yerba Mate

$1.99Out of stock

EVERYTHING

Single Espresso

$1.79

Medium Double Espresso

$2.25

Large Triple Espresso

$3.00

HOT Tea

$2.25

Coffee Tote

$18.39

Bag Byways

$15.99

Bag Conexiones

$17.99