Oscar's Brewing Company 29375 Rancho California Rd
Food Menu
small plates
OBC Breadsticks
garlic butter
Hand Cut Fries
sea salt
Truffle Fries
white truffle oil, parmesan, chives
Sweet and Spicy Wings
sweet and spicy soy glaze, fried garlic, scallion
Champion Wings
house made hot chile chamoy sauce
Pat's Lemon Wings
baked, original family recipe
Fresh Baked Giant Pretzel
beer cheese and mustard sauce
Carnitas Fries
dueling chiles sauces, jack cheese, pickled onions, cilantro
Guacamole Poblano
fresh tortilla chips
Smoked Chile Hummus
fresh baked flatbread, green chile tapenade
Shrimp and Scallop Fritters
sweeto soy, spicy, mayo, nori, sesame, chives
Ceviche Verde
seasonal raw fish, Peruvian style green chile lime sauce, cucumber, onion, fresh herbs, tortilla chips
Roasted Cauliflower
lemon garlic yogurt sauce, chil oil, fried cumin, cilantro
Belly and Brussels
Surf n Turf Ahi Ceviche
Ahi tuna, mango leche de tigre, avocado crema, shaved radish, crispy chicharron.
Beet Al Pastor Tostada
crispy corn tortilla, furikake mayo, avocado, marinated pineapple, cilantro
salads
Simple Green Side Salad
mixed greens, house vinaigrette
OBC Greek
tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, olives, feta, romaine, green dressing
OBC Caesar
romaine lettuce, teardrop tomatoes, garlic brioche croutons, shaved parmesan
Big Blue
hearty greens, gorgonzola, smokedham, red onion, radish, edamame, toasted walnuts, blue cheese dressing
The Harvest Salad
fuji apple, poppy seed crusted goat cheese, mixed berries, cashew crumble, baby greens, golden balsamic vinaigrette
Side Greek
Side Caesar
handhelds
OBC Burger
secret sauce, house pickles, butter lettuce, tomato, house baked bun
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
hot garlic aioli, butter lettuce, tomato, house pickles, brioche bun, choice of white cheddar or habanero jacks
Not A Cuban Sandwich
braised carnitas, smoked ham, afed white cheddar, house pickles, mayo, chimmichurri, crispy ciabatta
Tri Tip Sandwich
jalapeno aioli, baby arugula, smoked gouda, pickled onions, house baked ciabatta
Carnitas Tacos
charred pineapple mojo, cilantro slaw, pickled red onion, fresno chile
Blackened Fish Tacos
guacamole, chipotle crema, cabbage, cilantro, cotija
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
baked feta cheese, walnut pesto, marinated roasted peppers, arugula, brioche bun
Single Pork Taco
Single Fish Taco
pizza
Classic Pepperoni
tomato sauce, aged mozzarella
Four Cheese
basil, tomato sauce, parmesan, pecorino, fontina, aged mozzarella
Maitake Mushroom
baby arugula, truffle oil, tomato sauce, shaved parmesan & aged mozzarella
Margherita
fresh basil, tomato sauce, fior de latte mozzarella
Lamb Meatball
calabrian chile, salsa verde, goat cheese and aged mozzarella
Elote Man Pizza
roasted yellow corn, red onion, aged mozzarella and jack cheese, chipotle crema, aleppo pepper
large plate
OBC Tri Tip
served with drippings, fried potato spears
Orecchiette
heirloom tomato basil sauce, baby arugula, aged manchego, cilantro pesto
Beer Crusted Fish and Chips
larger grain crust, tomatillo remoulade sauce, hand-cut fries
Pan Roasted Salmon
bbq peach mole, grilled squash, parsley, charred tostada
Grown Up Mac & Cheese
baon, jalapeno, scallion, garlic breadcrumbs
Grilled Flat Iron Steak
creamy white bean, charred zucchini, plum steak sauce, popcorn shoots
Lost Traveler Noodles
slow roasted pork belly, thick wheat noodles, napa cabbage, fried garlic, dried chile, fresh herbs, lemongrass soy sauce
dessert
Handmade Ice Cream
rotating assortment, artisan gelato and sorbet
Seasonal Fruit Crumble
flakey brown sugar crumble topping
Chocolate Wasted
chocolate brownie, whipped marscapone cream, chocolate sauce, dark chocolate and carmel gelato, fresh berries, banana chips
OBC Chocolate Chunk Cookie
fresh baked
kids menu
side
small beer cheese$
large beer cheese$
jalapeno aioli$
chipotle crema$
champ sauce$
secret sauce$
caesar dressing$
roasted garlic aioli$
sweet and spicy soy glaze$
lemon yogurt sauce$
blue cheese dressing$
side chips
large marinara
small marinara
side flatbread
Bar Menu
OBC Beer
Bear Meets Otter
New Zealand Rye Pale Ale 5%
Cookies & Stout
Barrel Aged Stout 11%
Glory Days
American Light Lager 5.1%
Flora
West Coast IPA 7%
Original Pud'n Porter
Barrel Aged Porter 13%
Papa Bear
Black Lager 5.2%
Bearded Blonde
Blonde Ale 5.5%
Pine Grove
West Coast IPA 7%
Spectral Stout
Imperial Stout 8%
Staring At The Sun
Hoppy Pilsner 5.3%
Sweet Leaf
Hazy Double IPA 8.7%
Train Kept A Rollin
West Coast Triple IPA 11.5%
Wild Nothing
Double West Coast IPA 8.7%
Beer Flight
Four 5oz pours of your choice****additional charges for premium, guest beers & ciders
Michelada
House Cocktails
OBC Sangria
red wine + strawberry liqueur + peach puree
Island Time
Cutwater Rum + Island Punch + banana liqueur + pineapple tepache + orgeat + fresh lime juice
County Fair Cocktail
vanilla vodka + citrus vodka + watermelon pucker + blue curacao + island punch +orgeat + lemon juice + lime juice + cotton candy
Desert Rose
pineapple infused vodka + guava nectar + house made sour + rose water
Not Not An Espresso Martini
Licor 43 + vanilla vodka + Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur + Cafe Moto Coffee + Baileys / Kahlua whip + fresh nutmeg
Signature Cocktails
Pat's
Olmeca Plata Tequila + fresh lime juice + house made sour + mango puree + Luxardo Amaretto float + salt & tajin rim
Oscar's
Knob Creek Rye Whisky + Luxardo Amaretto + orange bitters
Coconut Margarita
Olmeca Reposado Tequila + coconut creme + fresh lime juice + toasted coconut rim
Peach Spritz
Skyy Peach Vodka + Wilson Creek Almond sparkling wine + peach puree
Emerald Garden
Jameson Irish Whiskey + St. Germain + fresh lemon juice + muddled cucumber
Green Goddess Martini
Tito's Handmade Vodka + Licor 43 + cucumber syrup + fresh lime juice
Campfire Contemplation
Cutwater Bourbon + Averna Amaro + smoked cardamon homney + fresh lemon juice
MeziCali
Lola Mezcal Reposdao + agave + fresh lemon juice + cinnamon sugar rim
Crimson Contradiction
Smooth Ambler Contradiction Bourbon + pomegranate / honey syrup + fresh lemon juice
Tamalala
tamarind vodka + tomatillo juice + agave + fresh lime juice + crushed tortilla & tajin rim
Pitaya Punch
Empree Gin + dragon fruit puree + mango puree + house made sour + fresh lime juice
Pear & Basil Collins
Absolut Pear Vodka + fresh basil + house made sour + lemon juice + lemonade
Aztec Sunset
Ilegal Reposado Mezcal + achiote infused pineapple juice + fresh lime juice + toasted corn nut rim