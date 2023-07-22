Food Menu

small plates

OBC Breadsticks

$4.00+

garlic butter

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

sea salt

Truffle Fries

$10.00

white truffle oil, parmesan, chives

Sweet and Spicy Wings

$15.00

sweet and spicy soy glaze, fried garlic, scallion

Champion Wings

$15.00

house made hot chile chamoy sauce

Pat's Lemon Wings

$15.00

baked, original family recipe

Fresh Baked Giant Pretzel

$11.00

beer cheese and mustard sauce

Carnitas Fries

$16.00

dueling chiles sauces, jack cheese, pickled onions, cilantro

Guacamole Poblano

$13.00

fresh tortilla chips

Smoked Chile Hummus

$12.00

fresh baked flatbread, green chile tapenade

Shrimp and Scallop Fritters

$16.00

sweeto soy, spicy, mayo, nori, sesame, chives

Ceviche Verde

$16.00

seasonal raw fish, Peruvian style green chile lime sauce, cucumber, onion, fresh herbs, tortilla chips

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

lemon garlic yogurt sauce, chil oil, fried cumin, cilantro

Belly and Brussels

$14.00

Surf n Turf Ahi Ceviche

$21.00

Ahi tuna, mango leche de tigre, avocado crema, shaved radish, crispy chicharron.

Beet Al Pastor Tostada

$10.00

crispy corn tortilla, furikake mayo, avocado, marinated pineapple, cilantro

salads

Simple Green Side Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, house vinaigrette

OBC Greek

$17.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, olives, feta, romaine, green dressing

OBC Caesar

$16.00

romaine lettuce, teardrop tomatoes, garlic brioche croutons, shaved parmesan

Big Blue

$17.00

hearty greens, gorgonzola, smokedham, red onion, radish, edamame, toasted walnuts, blue cheese dressing

The Harvest Salad

$17.00

fuji apple, poppy seed crusted goat cheese, mixed berries, cashew crumble, baby greens, golden balsamic vinaigrette

Side Greek

$7.50

Side Caesar

$7.50

handhelds

OBC Burger

$18.00

secret sauce, house pickles, butter lettuce, tomato, house baked bun

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

hot garlic aioli, butter lettuce, tomato, house pickles, brioche bun, choice of white cheddar or habanero jacks

Not A Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

braised carnitas, smoked ham, afed white cheddar, house pickles, mayo, chimmichurri, crispy ciabatta

Tri Tip Sandwich

$18.00

jalapeno aioli, baby arugula, smoked gouda, pickled onions, house baked ciabatta

Carnitas Tacos

$17.00

charred pineapple mojo, cilantro slaw, pickled red onion, fresno chile

Blackened Fish Tacos

$18.00

guacamole, chipotle crema, cabbage, cilantro, cotija

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$17.00

baked feta cheese, walnut pesto, marinated roasted peppers, arugula, brioche bun

Single Pork Taco

$7.00

Single Fish Taco

$8.00

pizza

Classic Pepperoni

$23.00

tomato sauce, aged mozzarella

Four Cheese

$23.00

basil, tomato sauce, parmesan, pecorino, fontina, aged mozzarella

Maitake Mushroom

$25.00

baby arugula, truffle oil, tomato sauce, shaved parmesan & aged mozzarella

Margherita

$23.00

fresh basil, tomato sauce, fior de latte mozzarella

Lamb Meatball

$25.00

calabrian chile, salsa verde, goat cheese and aged mozzarella

Elote Man Pizza

$23.00

roasted yellow corn, red onion, aged mozzarella and jack cheese, chipotle crema, aleppo pepper

large plate

OBC Tri Tip

$22.00

served with drippings, fried potato spears

Orecchiette

$24.00

heirloom tomato basil sauce, baby arugula, aged manchego, cilantro pesto

Beer Crusted Fish and Chips

$21.00

larger grain crust, tomatillo remoulade sauce, hand-cut fries

Pan Roasted Salmon

$28.00

bbq peach mole, grilled squash, parsley, charred tostada

Grown Up Mac & Cheese

$18.00

baon, jalapeno, scallion, garlic breadcrumbs

Grilled Flat Iron Steak

$30.00

creamy white bean, charred zucchini, plum steak sauce, popcorn shoots

Lost Traveler Noodles

$21.00

slow roasted pork belly, thick wheat noodles, napa cabbage, fried garlic, dried chile, fresh herbs, lemongrass soy sauce

dessert

Handmade Ice Cream

$7.00

rotating assortment, artisan gelato and sorbet

Seasonal Fruit Crumble

$10.00

flakey brown sugar crumble topping

Chocolate Wasted

$18.00

chocolate brownie, whipped marscapone cream, chocolate sauce, dark chocolate and carmel gelato, fresh berries, banana chips

OBC Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.00

fresh baked

kids menu

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Corkscrew Pasta

$8.00

choice of butter sauce, tomato sauce or cream mac and cheese

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Organic Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Apples & Berries Salad

$8.00

side

small beer cheese$

$0.50

large beer cheese$

$1.00

jalapeno aioli$

$0.25

chipotle crema$

$0.25

champ sauce$

$0.25

secret sauce$

$0.25

caesar dressing$

$0.25

roasted garlic aioli$

$0.25

sweet and spicy soy glaze$

$0.25

lemon yogurt sauce$

$0.25

blue cheese dressing$

$0.25

side chips

$2.00

large marinara

$1.50

small marinara

$0.50

side flatbread

$6.00

Bar Menu

OBC Beer

Bear Meets Otter

New Zealand Rye Pale Ale 5%

Cookies & Stout

Barrel Aged Stout 11%

Glory Days

American Light Lager 5.1%

Flora

West Coast IPA 7%

Original Pud'n Porter

Barrel Aged Porter 13%

Papa Bear

Black Lager 5.2%

Bearded Blonde

Blonde Ale 5.5%

Pine Grove

Out of stock

West Coast IPA 7%

Spectral Stout

Imperial Stout 8%

Staring At The Sun

Hoppy Pilsner 5.3%

Sweet Leaf

Hazy Double IPA 8.7%

Train Kept A Rollin

West Coast Triple IPA 11.5%

Wild Nothing

Double West Coast IPA 8.7%

Beer Flight

$10.00

Four 5oz pours of your choice****additional charges for premium, guest beers & ciders

Michelada

$9.00

House Cocktails

OBC Sangria

$10.00

red wine + strawberry liqueur + peach puree

Island Time

$10.00

Cutwater Rum + Island Punch + banana liqueur + pineapple tepache + orgeat + fresh lime juice

County Fair Cocktail

$10.00

vanilla vodka + citrus vodka + watermelon pucker + blue curacao + island punch +orgeat + lemon juice + lime juice + cotton candy

Desert Rose

$10.00

pineapple infused vodka + guava nectar + house made sour + rose water

Not Not An Espresso Martini

$10.00

Licor 43 + vanilla vodka + Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur + Cafe Moto Coffee + Baileys / Kahlua whip + fresh nutmeg

Signature Cocktails

Pat's

$13.00

Olmeca Plata Tequila + fresh lime juice + house made sour + mango puree + Luxardo Amaretto float + salt & tajin rim

Oscar's

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye Whisky + Luxardo Amaretto + orange bitters

Coconut Margarita

$12.00

Olmeca Reposado Tequila + coconut creme + fresh lime juice + toasted coconut rim

Peach Spritz

$13.00

Skyy Peach Vodka + Wilson Creek Almond sparkling wine + peach puree

Emerald Garden

$13.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey + St. Germain + fresh lemon juice + muddled cucumber

Green Goddess Martini

$13.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka + Licor 43 + cucumber syrup + fresh lime juice

Campfire Contemplation

$18.00

Cutwater Bourbon + Averna Amaro + smoked cardamon homney + fresh lemon juice

MeziCali

$14.00

Lola Mezcal Reposdao + agave + fresh lemon juice + cinnamon sugar rim

Crimson Contradiction

$15.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction Bourbon + pomegranate / honey syrup + fresh lemon juice

Tamalala

$12.00

tamarind vodka + tomatillo juice + agave + fresh lime juice + crushed tortilla & tajin rim

Pitaya Punch

$12.00

Empree Gin + dragon fruit puree + mango puree + house made sour + fresh lime juice

Pear & Basil Collins

$12.00

Absolut Pear Vodka + fresh basil + house made sour + lemon juice + lemonade

Aztec Sunset

$14.00

Ilegal Reposado Mezcal + achiote infused pineapple juice + fresh lime juice + toasted corn nut rim

WIne By The Glass

Robert Renzoni Prosecco

$10.00

Wilson Creek Sparkling Almond

$10.00

Robert Renzoni Pinot Griogio

$9.00

Marshall Stuart Viogner

$10.00

Justin Rose

$12.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Landmark "Overlook" Chardonnay

$14.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Landmark "Overlook" Chardonnay

$14.00

Robert Renzoni Sangiovese

$11.00

Robert Renzoni Concerto

$11.00

Marshall Stuart Zinfandel

$10.00

Marshall Stuart Malbec

$14.00

Meiomi Red Blend

$14.00

Landmark Pinot Noir

$15.00

Justin Cabernet

$18.00

Wine By The Bottle

Robert Renzoni Prosecco

$45.00

Wilson Creek Sparkling Almond

$45.00

Veuve Cliquot "Yellow Label"

$150.00

Dom Perignon 2010

$355.00

Robert Renzoni Pinot Griogio

$36.00

Marshall Stuart Viogner

$40.00

Justin Rose

$50.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Landmark "Overlook" Chardonnay

$56.00

Flowers Chardonnay

$110.00

Robert Renzoni Sangiovese

$44.00

Robert Renzoni Concerto

$44.00

Marshall Stuart Zinfandel

$40.00

Marshall Stuart Malbec

$56.00

Meiomi Red Blend

$56.00

Landmark Pinot Noir

$61.00Out of stock

Justin Cabernet

$74.00

Argyle Pinot Noir

$80.00

The Prisoner Red Blend

$118.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

AppleTini

$10.00

Aviation

$12.00

B-52

$14.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Bellini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Daquiri

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Last Word

$10.00

Lemondrop Martini

$12.00

Lemondrop Shot

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Cadilac

$14.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$10.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

White Russian

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Club Soda

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Royy Rodgers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Apple Juice (kids)

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Fiji 500ml

$6.00

Fiji Liter

$9.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Coca Cola (Mexico) BTL

$5.00

Diet Cola BTL

$5.00

Ginger Beer Can

$5.00

Guava Nectar Can

$5.00

Cream Soda BTL

$5.00

Jarritos Mandrin BTL

$5.00

Leninade BTL

$5.00

Red Bull Can

$8.00

Root Beer Btl

$5.00

Sarsaparilla BTL

$5.00

Sprite (Mexico) BTL

$5.00

Squirt (Mexico) BTL

$5.00

Cappucino

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00