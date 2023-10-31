Oscar's Classic Diner
Lunch / Dinner Menu
Platters
Crispy outside, juicy inside and smothered in Oscar's delicious country gravy "The gravy stops here" Served with your choice of 2 sides and a homemade dinner roll
Plump, juicy chicken tenders, lightly breaded and fried to a perfect golden brown. Served with ranch or country gravy for dipping and comes wiht your choice of 2 sides and a homemade roll.
Golden brown catfish fillet served with hoemade chips, tartar sauce and homemade roll. - malt vinegar available on request
Lightly breaded, fried to a perfect golden brown and sothered in Oscar's country gravy. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a homemade roll.
"Fork Tender" roast beef, slow roasted and served on white bread with homemade mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.
Plump, juicy chicken breast hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Topped with Oscar's homemade gravy served with vegetable of the day and a homemade roll.
Burger Baskets
Our original charbroiled and juicy cheeseburger. (Option to make Gluten Free for additional charge)
Charbroiled burger with Buger's bacon strips and melted cheese. (Be a Rebel!)
Charbroiled burger topped with Oscar's own house crumbled bleu cheese sauce.
Charbroiled burger layered with avocado, bacon and Swiss cheese
Charbroiled burger smothered with mushroom gravy and melted Swiss cheese
Charbroiled patty topped with grilled onions and melted Swiss and American cheese. Served on two slices of grilled rye bread. (Option to make Gluten Free for additional charge)
"Don't look Ethel!" Juicy charbroiled burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, melted provolone cheese and NO BUN! (Gluten Free & Low-Cal)
Sandwiches & Wraps
Jumbo cut, seasoned tenderloin served on a bun - Opie's favorite! (Option to make Gluten Free for additional charge)
Lean-sliced ribeye, topped with grilled onions. Served with Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie and au jus
Smoked turkey and baked ham, topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, all on thin sourdough bread
Corned beef sliced thin and piled high, served with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese on a grilled rye bread
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on ciabatta bun
Freshly prepared albacore tuna salad served on toasted ciabatta
Lightly battered fish fillet topped with American cheese, served on a bun
Thick country bacon, topped with crisp lettuce and tomatoes, served on grilled sourdough; with French Fries or Chips
Smoked sliced turkey piled high, topped with thick bacon & Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, on the side. Comes with french fries or chips.
Choose Oscar's freshly smoked turkey or grilled chicken - with crumbled bacon, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Stuffed with cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato and ranch dressing. Served with your choice of side.
A traditional favorite - Grilled sourdough with American cheese. Served with soup or chili
Sourdough bread topped with American cheese, bacon and grilled tomatoes, Served with soup or chili
Oscar's Steaks & Such
One of Oscar's most flavorful steaks, naturally firm and lean but large enough to satisfy. Comes with a side salad your choice of side and a homemade roll.
Served thick, tender and juicy
Seasoned and grilled ground sirloin. Topped with bacon, grilled onions, and smothered in mushroom gravy
Plump and juicy grilled chicken breast smothered with grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and creamy pepperjack cheese. Served with your choice of side and a roll.
Fresh, hand-breaded, catfish fillets fried to a perfect golden brown. Comes with your choice of side, a side salad, and a homemade roll.
Jumbo breaded shrimp, lightly breaded and fried to a perfect golden brown. Served with a side salad, your choice of side and a homemade roll.
Lightly breaded chicken breast, fried to a perfect golden brown (Gluten free Grilled also available) topped with a delicious white cream sauce and fresh mushrooms, served with wild rice, a side salad and homemade roll.
Pastas
Heaping bowl of noodles prepared with our marinara sauce or our beefy marinara sauce
Sauteed mushrooms, crumbled bacon, and tender chicken in Oscar's rich cream sauce served over a heaping serving of noodles. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Tender and juicy slices of grilled chicken tossed with our homemade cream alfredo sauce over a heaping serving of pasta. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad
Salads & Soups
Your choice, tender chicken grilled and marinated or breaded and crispy, layered on a bed of fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
A fresh harvest blend topped with onions, sliced strawberries, pecans, and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Fresh mixed greens topped with delicious turkey, ham, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese, hardboiled egg, bacon and tomatoes
Fresh mixed greens, topped with hard boiled eggs, avocado, fresh baked turkey, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon and tomatoes
Shredded Romaine lettuce and seasoned croutons, diced onions, topped with parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and caesar dressing.
Appetizers
Zesty, Italian favorite, breaded and fried to a perfect golden brown and served with marinara sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
Crunchy, cheesy, irresistible - topped with bacon bits, and chives. Comes with sour cream on the side
Golden fried and bursting with chicken, corn, black beans, onion, cilantro, and bell peppers. Served with a side of southwest ranch
Twice battered, golden fried. Served with Oscars famous Ranch dipping sauce. DILL-icious!
Golden Fries topped with a heaping amount of cheddar cheese and Oscar's Homemade Chili jalapenos and chives upon request