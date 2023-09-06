Popular Items

FOOD

Appetizer

Cucarachas

$12.25

15 Fried Shrimp w/ shell on. Covered in a blend of spicy salsas and lime juice.

Chips and Guacamole

$8.50

Served w/ tortilla chips

Specialty Tacos

Atun Adobado "Al Pastor"

$7.45

Tuna Served w/ Onion, Cilantro & Avocado

Shrimp & Bacon

$7.00

Served w/ Cheese & Avocado

Shrimp & Chorizo

$6.45

Served w/ Cheese & Avocado

Chorizo and Potato Taco

$5.45

Served w/ Cheese & Avocado

Vegetarian Tacos

Soy Chorizo and Potato

$5.45

Soy Chorizo & Potato w/ Cheese & Avocado

Soy Chorizo Taco

$5.45

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Veggie Taco

$5.45

Served w/ Cheese, Rice, Beans, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado

Tacos

Battered Fish Taco

$3.25

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro

Battered Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro

Surf & Turf Taco

$6.50

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Skirt Steak Taco

$6.50

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla

$7.50

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Smoked Fish Taco

$6.50

Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Taco Especial

$7.50

(Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp) Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Grilled Octopus Taco (Pulpo)

$7.50

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado

Grilled Fish Taco

$6.50

Served w/ Cilantro & Avocado

Ceviche

Fish Ceviche

$8.25

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Shrimp Ceviche

$8.25

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Mixed Ceviche

$8.25

(Fish & Shrimp) Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Blue Fin Tuna Ceviche

$11.25

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Scallop Ceviche

$11.25

Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado

Crab & Shrimp Tostada

$9.25

Tortas

Torta de Oscar

$16.25

(Smoked Fish, Skirt Steak & Spicy Shrimp) Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Fisherman Torta

$16.25

(Smoked Fish, Scallops, Grilled & Smoked Fish) Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Grilled Fish Torta

$16.75

Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado

Surf & Turf Torta

$16.25

(Skirt Steak & Shrimp) Served w/ Cheese, Onion, Cabbage, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado

Octopus Torta

$16.75

Grilled Octopus Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado

Ahi Torta

$16.75

Grilled Ahi Torta Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Torta

$16.25

Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Smoked Fish Torta

$16.25

Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Skirt Steak Torta

$16.25

Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado

Grilled Shrimp Torta

$16.25

Grilled shrimp with cheese, avocado, cabbage, onion, tomato and cilantro on a fresh baked bread.

Sides

Small Fish Stew

$4.25

Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth

Large Fish Stew

$9.75

Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth

Flour Quesadilla

$3.25

Flour Tortilla & Cheese

Corn Quesadilla

$2.25

Corn Tortilla & Cheese

Home Made Pinto Beans

$2.75

Served w/ Cheese

Home Made Rice

$2.75

Red Rice

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.75

Half Rice Half Beans

$3.25

Plates

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$15.25

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas

Skirt Steak Plate

$16.50

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas

Smoked Fish Plate

$15.25

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas

Surf & Turf Plate

$15.25

Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas

Oscar's Combo

$17.25

Any two tacos, any one side, and a fountain drink or fruit water.

Grilled Fish Plate

$15.25

Grilled Fish served w/ cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro and avocado on the side Served w/ rice, beans & tortillas

Grilled Octopus Plate

$16.50

Served w/ rice, beans and tortillas Avocado, cabbage , onion, tomato, cilantro

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Plate

$15.25

Served with rice, beans & tortillas Avocado, cabbage, onion, tomato and cilantro

Add-ons

Side of Salad Dressing

$3.00

Sesame Seed Oil Vinaigrette

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Flour Quesadillas

Skirt Steak Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla

$7.50

Cheese & Meat

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla

$7.50

Cheese & Meat

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla

$7.50

Cheese & Meat

Smoked Fish Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla

$7.50

Cheese & Meat

Surf & Turf Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla

$7.50

Cheese & Meat

Grilled Octopus Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla

$7.50

Cheese & Meat

Garden Seafood Salad

Grilled Fish Salad

$15.25

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.25

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Grilled Octopus Salad

$15.25

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Skirt Steak Salad

$15.25

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Grilled Ahi Salad

$15.25

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$15.25

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Smoked Fish Salad

$15.25

A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.

Corn Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla

$6.50

Meat & Cheese

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla

$6.50

Meat & Cheese

Surf and Turf Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla

$6.50

Meat & Cheese

Octopus Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla

$6.50

Meat & Cheese

Smoked Fish Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla

$6.50

Meat & Cheese

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla

$6.50

Meat & Cheese

BEVERAGES

Refreshments

Soda Machine

$3.25

Free Refill

Fresh Fruit Water (Aguas Frescas)

$3.25

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Waters

Mexican Soda

$3.25

Jarritos

Bottle Mexican Coke

$3.25

Glass Bottle

Bottle Water

$3.25

Free Refills.

Coca Cola Medio Litro

$3.75

RETAIL

Shirts

T SHIRT

$16.99

SIZES VARY

Long Sleeve

$19.99

Hats

HAT

$25.99

Sweaters

SWEATER

$29.99