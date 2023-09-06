2x points now for loyalty members
Oscar's Mexican Seafood Emerald St
FOOD
Appetizer
Specialty Tacos
Vegetarian Tacos
Tacos
Battered Fish Taco
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
Battered Shrimp Taco
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
Surf & Turf Taco
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Skirt Steak Taco
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Smoked Fish Taco
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Spicy Shrimp Taco
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Taco Especial
(Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp) Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Grilled Octopus Taco (Pulpo)
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Grilled Fish Taco
Served w/ Cilantro & Avocado
Oscar's Combo
Any two tacos, any one side, and a fountain drink or fruit water.
Ceviche
Tortas
Torta de Oscar
(Smoked Fish, Skirt Steak & Spicy Shrimp) Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado
Fisherman Torta
(Smoked Fish, Scallops, Grilled & Smoked Fish) Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado
Grilled Fish Torta
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
Surf & Turf Torta
(Skirt Steak & Shrimp) Served w/ Cheese, Onion, Cabbage, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
Octopus Torta
Grilled Octopus Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
Ahi Torta
Grilled Ahi Torta Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado
Grilled Spicy Shrimp Torta
Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado
Smoked Fish Torta
Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado
Skirt Steak Torta
Served W/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado
Grilled Shrimp Torta
Grilled shrimp with cheese, avocado, cabbage, onion, tomato and cilantro on a fresh baked bread.
Sides
Small Fish Stew
Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth
Large Fish Stew
Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth
Flour Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla & Cheese
Corn Quesadilla
Corn Tortilla & Cheese
Home Made Pinto Beans
Served w/ Cheese
Home Made Rice
Red Rice
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Half Rice Half Beans
Plates
Grilled Shrimp Plate
Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas
Skirt Steak Plate
Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas
Smoked Fish Plate
Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas
Surf & Turf Plate
Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas
Grilled Fish Plate
Grilled Fish served w/ cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro and avocado on the side Served w/ rice, beans & tortillas
Grilled Octopus Plate
Served w/ rice, beans and tortillas Avocado, cabbage , onion, tomato, cilantro
Grilled Spicy Shrimp Plate
Served with rice, beans & tortillas Avocado, cabbage, onion, tomato and cilantro
Flour Quesadillas
Skirt Steak Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla
Cheese & Meat
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla
Cheese & Meat
Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla
Cheese & Meat
Smoked Fish Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla
Cheese & Meat
Surf & Turf Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla
Cheese & Meat
Grilled Octopus Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla
Cheese & Meat
Garden Seafood Salad
Grilled Fish Salad
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
Grilled Octopus Salad
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
Skirt Steak Salad
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
Grilled Ahi Salad
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
Spicy Shrimp Salad
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
Smoked Fish Salad
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
Corn Quesadillas
Steak Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla
Meat & Cheese
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla
Meat & Cheese
Surf and Turf Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla
Meat & Cheese
Octopus Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla
Meat & Cheese
Smoked Fish Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla
Meat & Cheese
Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla
Meat & Cheese