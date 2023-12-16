2x points now for loyalty members
Oscar's Mexican Seafood University Ave
FOOD
Appetizers
Specialty Tacos
Vegetarian Tacos
Tacos
- Battered Fish Taco$3.25
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
- Battered Shrimp Taco$4.25
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro
- Surf & Turf Taco$6.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
- Skirt Steak Taco$6.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
- Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla$7.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
- Smoked Fish Taco$6.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Cheese & Avocado
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$6.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
- Spicy Shrimp Taco$6.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
- Taco Especial$7.50
(Smoked Fish, Scallops, Shrimp) Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
- Grilled Octopus Taco (Pulpo)$7.50
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
- Grilled Fish Taco$6.50
Served w/ Cilantro & Avocado
- Oscar's Combo$17.25
Any two tacos, any one side, and a fountain drink or fruit water.
Ceviche
- Scallop Ceviche$11.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
- Fish Ceviche$8.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
- Shrimp Ceviche$8.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
- Mixed Ceviche (Fish & Shrimp)$8.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
- Blue Fin Tuna Ceviche$11.25
Served w/ 2 Tostadas & Avocado
- Crab & Shrimp Tostada$12.99
Crab and Shrimp tostada with a mild salsa and avocado
Tortas
- Torta de Oscar$16.25
(Smoked Fish, Skirt Steak & Spicy Shrimp) Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado
- Fisherman Torta$16.25
(Smoked Fish, Scallops, Grilled & Smoked Fish) Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado
- Grilled Fish Torta$16.75
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado
- Skirt Steak Torta$16.25
Skirt Steak torta w/ cheese, cabbage, avocado, onion, tomato, and cilantro.
- Smoked Fish Torta$16.25
Smoked fish Torta with cheese cabbage & avocado
- Grilled Shrimp Torta$16.25
Grilled shrimp Torta with cheese,avocado, cabbage, onion, tomato and cilantro
- Grilled Octopus Torta$16.75
Grilled Octopus Torta with cheese, cabbage, avocado, onion , tomato and cilantro
Sides
- Small Fish Stew$4.25
Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth
- Large Fish Stew$9.75
Fresh Fish & Vegetables in a light chicken broth
- Flour Quesadilla$3.25
Flour Tortilla & Cheese
- Corn Quesadilla$2.25
Corn Tortilla & Cheese
- Home Made Pinto Beans$2.75
Served w/ Cheese
- Home Made Rice$2.75
Red Rice
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.75
Bean & Cheese on a flour tortilla
- Rice And Beans$3.25
Plates
- Grilled Fish Plate$15.25
Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas
- Grilled Shrimp Plate$15.25
Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas
- Skirt Steak Plate$16.50
Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas
- Smoked Fish Plate$15.25
Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas
- Surf & Turf Plate$15.25
Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas
- Oscar's Combo$17.25
Any two tacos, any one side, and a fountain drink or fruit water.
- Grilled Octopus Plate$16.50
Served w/ rice & beans Served w/ cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, & avocado Tortillas on the side
- Grilled Ahi Plate$15.25
Served with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro and avocado Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Garden Seafood Salad
- Grilled Snapper Salad$15.25
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$15.25
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
- Skirt Steak Salad$15.25
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
- Smoked Fish Salad$15.25
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
- Spicy Grilled Shrimp Salad$15.25
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
- Grilled Ahi Salad$15.25
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
- Grilled Octopus Salad$15.25
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
Flour Quesadillas
Corn Quesadillas
- Skirt Steak Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla$6.50
Meat & cheese
- Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla$6.50
Meat & cheese
- Smoked Fish Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla$6.50
Meat & Cheese
- Octopus Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla$6.50
Meat & cheese
- Surf & Turf Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla$6.50
Meat and cheese
- Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla on Corn Tortilla$6.50
Meat & Cheese