Oscar's Tacos Hendersonville C
Kid's Meals
- Kids Quesadilla with Fries$5.75
- Kids Quesadilla with Rice & Beans$5.75
- Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito with Fries$5.75
- Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito with Rice & Beans$5.75
- Kid's Beef Taco with Fries$5.75
- Kid's Beef Taco with Rice & Beans$5.75
- Kid's Chicken Quesadilla with Fries$5.75
- Kid's Chicken Quesadilla with Rice & Beans$5.75
Burrito Bowl
- Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carne asada$9.99
- Carnitas Burrito Bowl
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carnitas$9.99
- Chicken Burrito Bowl
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and chicken$9.99
- Pastor Burrito Bowl
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and pastor$9.99
Burritos
- Bean and Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans & shredded cheese$5.50
- Calicheeto$10.75
- California Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole$10.50
- Surf and Turf Burrito$10.50
- Shrimp Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce$10.25
- Carnitas Burrito
Carnitas, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$10.00
- Deluxe Burrito Pastor$9.99
- Deluxe Burrito Asada$9.99
- Deluxe Burrito Carnitas$9.99
- Deluxe Burrito Grd Beef$9.99
- Deluxe Burrito Chicken
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, refried beans, mexican rice$9.99
- Chicken Burrito
Marinated & grilled chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$10.00
- Fish Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with beer battered fish fillets, deep fried with cabbage, pico de gallo and Oscar's secret sauce$10.00
- Carne Asada Burrito
Carne asada, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$10.49
- Ground Beef Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce and cheese$8.50
- Pastor Burrito
Pastor, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$9.50
Drinks
French Fries
- Carne Asada Fries
French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and carne asada$10.25
- Chicken Fries
French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and chicken$9.99
- Hot Cheetos Fries
French fries topped with carne asada, nacho cheese and Hot Cheetos$10.25
- Super Cali Fries
French fries topped with steak & chicken, beans, guacamole, cheese & sour cream$10.75
- Surf & Turf Fries
French fries topped with steak & shrimp, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, & Oscar's special sauce$10.75
- House fries$11.50
Nachos
- Carne Asada Nachos
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese$10.50
- Chicken Nachos
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with chicken, guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese$10.25
- Surf & Turf Nachos
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped shrimp & steak with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, cheese & Oscar's special sauce$10.99
- Vegeterian Nachos$8.50
- molida nachos$9.99
Quesadillas
- Carne Asada Quesadilla
Carne asada with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream$10.50
- Carnitas Quesadilla
Carnitas with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream$9.99
- Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheese between flour tortillas and grilled$5.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream$9.99
- Pastor Quesadilla
Pastor with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream$9.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce$10.99
- Surf & Turf Quesadilla
Marinated grilled steak & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo$10.99
Rolled Tacos
Sides
- 2oz Guac$1.75
- 8oz Rice$2.99
- 2oz Secret Sauce$0.50
- 4oz Pico$1.25
- 8oz Beans$2.99
- French Fries$2.75
- 2oz Sour Cream$0.50
- 4oz Queso$3.50
- 4oz Guac$3.50
- 4oz Salsa$3.50
- 8oz Carne Asada$5.50
- 8oz Chicken$4.99
- 8oz Queso$4.50
- 4oz Guac & Chips$4.50
- 4oz Queso & Chips$4.50
- 4oz Salsa & Chips$4.50
- 8oz Guac & Chips$5.99
- 8oz Salsa & Chips$5.99
- 8oz Queso & Chips$5.99
- 8oz Guac$4.50
- 8oz Salsa$4.50
Specials
Taco Salads
- Carne Asada Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese$9.75
- Chicken Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese$9.50
- Ground Beef Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese$8.99
- Shrimp Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce$9.99
Tacos
- Carne Asada Taco
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions$3.75
- Carnitas Taco
Carnitas with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions$3.60
- Chicken Taco
Marinated & grilled chicken with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions$3.60
- Pastor Taco
Pastor with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions$3.60
- Fish Taco
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce$3.60
- Shrimp Taco
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce$3.75
- Korean BBQ Taco
Korean beef topped with cabbage, pickled onions and our own creamy siracha sauce$3.75
- Nashville Hot Ckn
Our own Nashville hot chicken recipe topped with cole slaw and pickles and your choice of corn or flour tortilla$3.75
- Chicken Crispy Taco$3.30
- Shreeded Beef Taco$3.30
- Ground Beef Taco$3.30
- Taco combo plate$11.50
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Taco
black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheese$3.35
- Vegetarian Quesadilla
Black beans & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo$8.75
- Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese & pico de gallo$9.25
- Vegetarian Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with black beans, mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & shredded cheese$8.75
- Vegetarian Nachos
A bed of tortilla chips topped with beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese$9.50