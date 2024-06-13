2x points now for loyalty members
Oscars Tacos - Vandy C
Featured Items
- Carne Asada Taco
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions$4.15
- California Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole$10.50
- Chicken Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese$9.99
Breakfast
- BIG Bfast Burrito
Sausage, ham, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, hash browns & sour cream wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$7.50
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$6.99
- Chicken Breakfast Burrito
Chicken, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$6.99
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$6.99
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$6.99
- Steak Breakfast Burrito
Steak, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$6.99
- Bacon Breakfast Taco
Bacon, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla$3.75
- Chicken Breakfast Taco
Bacon, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla$3.75
- Chorizo Breakfast Taco
Chorizo, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla$4.65
- Sausage Breakfast Taco
Sausage, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla$3.75
- Steak Breakfast Taco
Steak, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla$3.75
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$5.99
- Veggie Breakfast Taco$2.99
- Potato Breakfast Burrito$6.75
- Potato Egg Taco$3.50
Burrito Bowl
- Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carne asada$9.99
- Carnitas Burrito Bowl
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carnitas$9.99
- Chicken Burrito Bowl
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and chicken$9.99
- Pastor Burrito Bowl
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and pastor$9.99
Burritos
- Bean Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans & shredded cheese$5.99
- Calicheeto$10.75
- California Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole$10.50
- Carne Asada Burrito
Carne asada, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$10.50
- Carnitas Burrito
Carnitas, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$9.99
- Chicken Burrito
Marinated & grilled chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$9.99
- Deluxe Burrito Asada$10.50
- Deluxe Burrito Carnitas$10.50
- Deluxe Burrito Chicken
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, refried beans, mexican rice$10.50
- Deluxe Burrito Grd Beef$10.50
- Deluxe Burrito Pastor$10.50
- F45 Burrito
A low carb, non-dairy burrito that includes grilled, seasoned chicken and sauteed veggies, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh avacado in a whole wheat tortilla$8.99
- Fish Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with beer battered fish fillets, deep fried with cabbage, pico de gallo and Oscar's secret sauce$9.99
- Ground Beef Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce and cheese$9.50
- Pastor Burrito
Pastor, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla$9.99
- Shrimp Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce$10.75
- Surf and Turf Burrito$10.50
Desserts
Drinks
- Aguas Fresca Reg$3.50
- Aguas Fresca Large$4.75
- Bottle Soda$2.50
- Bottled Water (20 oz)$1.99
- Fountain Drink Reg$2.50
- Fountain Drink (32oz)$3.25
- Jarritos - Fruit Punch$2.75
- Jarritos - Grapefruit$2.75
- Energy Drink$3.25
- Jarritos - Mandarine$2.75
- Jarritos - Pineapple$2.75
- Mexican Coke (12 oz)$2.99
- Topo Chico Mineral Water (12 oz)$2.75
French Fries
- Carne Asada Fries
French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and carne asada$10.75
- Chicken Fries
French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and chicken$10.25
- Hot Cheetos Fries
French fries topped with carne asada, nacho cheese and Hot Cheetos$10.50
- Super Cali Fries
French fries topped with steak & chicken, beans, guacamole, cheese & sour cream$10.99
- Surf & Turf Fries
French fries topped with steak & shrimp, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, & Oscar's special sauce$10.99
- House fries$12.50
Nachos
- Carne Asada Nachos
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese$10.99
- Chicken Nachos
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with chicken, guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese$10.50
- Surf & Turf Nachos
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped shrimp & steak with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, cheese & Oscar's special sauce$10.99
- Vegeterian Nachos$9.50
Quesadillas
- Carne Asada Quesadilla
Carne asada with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream$10.99
- Carnitas Quesadilla
Carnitas with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream$10.50
- Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheese between flour tortillas and grilled$6.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream$10.50
- Pastor Quesadilla
Pastor with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream$10.50
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce$11.99
- Surf & Turf Quesadilla
Marinated grilled steak & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo$11.25
Rolled Tacos
Sides
- Elote$4.50
- Guacamole - 2 oz$0.75
- Mexican Rice - 8oz$3.00
- Oscar's Secret Sauce - 2oz$0.50
- Pico - 2oz$0.55
- Refried Beans - 8oz$3.00
- Regular French Fries$3.50
- Sour Cream - 2oz$0.50
- 4oz Queso$3.50
- 4oz Guac$3.50
- 4 oz Salsa$3.50
- 8 Oz Carne Asada$6.00
- 8 Oz Chicken$6.00
- Chips and Queso 4 oz$4.50
- Chips and Guac 4 oz$4.50
- Chips and Salsa 4 oz$3.99
- Chips and Salsa 8 oz$5.50
- Chips and Queso 8 oz$5.99
- Chips and Guac 8 oz$5.99
Specials
- Meal Deal
2 rolled tacos, 1 bean tostada, 1 ground beef taco and 20oz drink$9.99
- Surf & Turf Quesadilla
Marinated chicken & seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of tarter sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo$10.99
- Pan rice for 20$25.00
- Pan beans for 20$25.00
- Pint guac$9.75
- Pint queso$9.99
- Pint salsa$6.00
- Kids meal beef taco$5.75
- kids cheese quesadilla$5.75
Taco Salads
- Carne Asada Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese$10.50
- Chicken Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese$9.99
- Ground Beef Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese$9.99
- Shrimp Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce$10.75
Tacos
- 3 Red Tacos
3 shredded beef tacos dipped in beef broth and grilled with mozzarella cheese, onions, topped with cilantro$11.25
- Beef Taco
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese$3.50
- Carne Asada Taco
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions$4.15
- Carnitas Taco
Carnitas with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions$3.95
- Chicken Taco
Marinated & grilled chicken with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions$3.95
- Fish Taco
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce$3.95
- Korean BBQ Taco
Korean beef topped with cabbage, pickled onions and our own creamy siracha sauce$4.15
- Nashville Hot Chicken Taco
Our own Nashville hot chicken recipe topped with cole slaw and pickles and your choice of corn or flour tortilla$4.15
- Pastor Taco
Pastor with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions$3.95
- Red Taco
Shredded beef taco dipped in beef broth and grilled with mozzarella cheese, onions, topped with cilantro$4.00
- Shrimp Taco
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce$4.15
- Chkn Taco Crispy$3.75
Vegetarian
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled with a side of pico de gallo$11.99
- Shrimp Taco
Fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce$4.15
- Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheese & pico de gallo$8.99
- Vegetarian Nachos
A bed of tortilla chips topped with beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese$9.25
- Vegetarian Quesadilla
Black beans & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo$9.25
- Vegetarian Taco
black beans, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & shredded cheese$3.50
- Vegetarian Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with black beans, mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & shredded cheese$9.50