Osha Thai Express - Oakland 326 23rd St
Appertizer
- Angel Wings$12.00
Crispy chicken wings topped with Oshas tamarind caramel sauce.
- Chicken Satay$10.00
Yellow curry marinated chicken skewers served wih peanut sauce.
- Crab Rangoon$12.00
Crispy wonton filled with snow crab meat, Philadelphia cream cheese, water chestnut, onion, carrot, side with plumbiung sauce.
- Dumpling$9.00
Deep fried vegetables and pork pot sticker topped with mayonnaise sriracha sauce.
- Thai Samosa$10.00
Fried mashed potato with curry powder and onion served with fresh tangy cucumber salad.
- Vegetarian Crispy Roll$8.00
Cubbage, snow pea, vermicelli, onions and carrot served with leafy greens, peanut spicy plum dipping.
Soup
Noodle
- Chicken noodle soup$15.00
white chicken meat, bean sprout, fried garlic, cilantro, onion in chicken broth
- Thai Boat Noodle$18.00
Thai street style boat noodle, prepared with premium USDA angus steak, beef stew, beef ball, fried garlic, bean sprout, cilantro, onion in beef broth.
- Tom Kha Noodle$17.00
Spicy and sour coconut milk soup cooked with bean sprout, lemongrass, kaffir lime, cilantro, green onion and lime juice. (Shrimp +$3)
- Tom Yum Noodle$17.00
Spicy and sour Tom Yum noodle soup, bean sprout, green onion, lemongrass, galangal and kaffir lime leaf, served with choice of your meat and choice of your size of rice noodle
- Vegetable Noodle$15.00
Fresh tofu, mixed vegetables, fried garlic, cilantro in vegetarian broth
Salad
- BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken with chilli lime dressing, red & green onion, tomato, carrot and cilantro. Served with mixed green lettuce.
- BBQ Steak Salad$18.00
USDA New York steak seerved with chilli lime dressing, red & green onion, tomato, carrot and cilantro. Served with mixed green lettuce.
- Papaya Salad$14.00
Green papaya, long green bean, fresh garlic, Thai chilli, tomatoes, crushed peanut with spicy lime dressing original Thai style.
- Chicken lettuce wrap$14.00
Curry
Wok
- BBQ chicken fried rice (Grilled)$18.00
- Country Chicken$18.00
stir- fried battered with cashew nuts, onion, garlic, red bell pepper & homemade honey ginger sauce
- Crab Fried Rice$19.00
Favorite original Osha Thai crab fried rice, cooked with snow crab meat, egg, onion and green onion.
- Crispy Chicken Fried rice$18.00
Crispy chicken with egg fried rice, cucumber, onion, and serve with sweet and spicy sauce
- Pad Khee Mao$17.00
Spicy thick rice noodle pan-fried with broccoli,bamboo, mushroom, fresh Thai basil, tomatoes, onion and bell pepper.
- Pad Thai$17.00
Indulge in the beloved Osha Thai classic, Pad Thai. Stir-fried rice noodles embrace a delightful mix of eggs, tofu, bean sprouts, chives, and crushed peanuts. Infused with a tangy and sweet tamarind sauce, it delivers a harmonious blend of savory, sweet, and subtly tangy flavors—a true Thai culinary delight
- Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
Fried rice, egg, tomato, onion, green onion, cashew nut, raisin, pineapple with chicken and prawn.
- Spicy Basil with Fried Egg$16.00
Wok fried minced chicken, basil, fresh chilli, fresh garlic and bell pepper with a fried egg.
- Thai Fried Rice$16.00
Thai Fried Rice: Egg-fried rice with peas, carrots, cherry tomatoes, white onion, and garlic. Topped with green onions and cilantro.
- Spicy String Bean$16.00
- Pad See Ew$17.00