2x points for loyalty members
All-American #8
Pizza
Personal Pan Pizza
Sandwiches
- Single Smashburger$2.59
It's an Ossian Classic!
- Double Smashburger$3.59
When a single patty won't do!
- Triple Smashburger$4.59
Our signature burger!!
- Pork Tenderloin$4.99
Indiana's official state sandwich!
- Country Fried Steak$4.99
It's beef! And it's country fried!
- Breaded Chicken$3.99
Yup! It's chicken, and it's been breaded!
- Spicy Breaded Chicken$3.99
Same as above...but SPICY!
Pasta Bowls
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bowl$6.49
Chunks of garlic chicken and penne in a creamy white sauce
- Italian Sausage Pasta Bowl$6.49
Italian sausage and penne in a flavorful marinara sauce
- Meatball Pasta Bowl$6.49
Italian meatballs and penne in a flavorful marinara sauce
- All Meat Pasta Bowl$6.49
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and penne in our tasty marinara sauce
Sides and Appetizers
- Munchers$2.99
They're like tater tots, but they have CHEESE in them!! Comes with a side of cheese or marinara
- French Fries$1.69
A crinkly cut above the regular old shoestring fries!
- Curly Fries$2.19
Curly fries... the class clowns of the fry world!
- Tater Tots$2.19
Pint-sized sidekicks in small, crispy packages!
- Bread Sticks$2.79
It's bread - in poofy stick form! Served with a side of marinara or cheese sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$3.99
Four thick mozzarella sticks, battered and deep fried to perfection. Served with marinara
- Single Bosco Stick$1.79
A big 'ol breadstick stuffed with mozzarella cheese! Served with marinara or cheese sauce
- Two Bosco Sticks$2.99
Not one, but TWO big 'ol breadsticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese! Served with a side of marinara or cheese sauce
- Pizza Bosco Stick$1.99
Pepperoni and pizza sauce stuffed inside a tasty crust! Served with a side of marinara