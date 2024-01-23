Osteria Al Volo 1790 Columbia Rd NW
Food
Insalata
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine hearts, homemade Caesar dressing, phyllo crouton, anchovies, and cherry tomatoes
- Arugula Salad$13.00
Arugula, fennel, homemade lemon vinaigrette, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
- Caprese Salad$15.00
Imported burrata, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction
- Octopus Salad$18.00
Confit octopus, homemade romesco, arugula, roasted potatoes, red onion, and cherry tomatoes
Antipasti
- House Antipasto$18.00
Selection of imported meats and cheeses, cornichons, olives, berry couli, and crostini
- Beef Carpaccio$15.00
Raw beef filet, arugula, fennel, celery, lemon vinaigrette, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
- Polpette$12.00
3 grass-fed beef meatballs in pomodoro sauce, served with basil and Parmigiano Reggiano
- Soup of the Day$7.00
Seasonal rotation of fresh soup
Pasta
- Fettuccine Bolognese$22.00
Slow - braised ragu of beef, red wine and tomato sauce
- Pappardelle All' Agnello$26.00
Pappardelle pasta with lamb slow - braised in red wine and tomato sauce
- Fettuccine Amatriciana$21.00
Spicy pomodoro sauce with smoked pancetta, onions, and garlic
- Beef Lasagna$22.00
Homemade pasta, bolognese, bechamel, and mozzarella
- Short Rib Ravioli$23.00
Homemade braised short rib ravioli in short rib ragu
- Oricchiete Pollo Vodka$22.00
Roasted chicken in creamy tomato vodka sauce
- Rigatoni Alla Salsiccia$22.00
Homemade pork sausage, roasted peppers, and garlic in cherry tomato sauce
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$21.00
Grass-fed beef meatballs in cherry tomato sauce
- Spaghetti Carbonara$21.00
Guanciale, black pepper, egg, Parmigiano Reggiano, and cream sauce
- Pappardelle Cinghiale$25.00
- Cavatelli Duck Ragu$25.00
- Seafood Chitarra$28.00
- Pork Ossobucco$30.00
- Bucatini Short Rib Ragu$25.00
Vegetarian Pasta
- Bucatini Cacio E Pepe$19.00
Pecorino Romano and freshly cracked black pepper
- Strozzapreti Alla Norma$22.00
Roasted eggplant and tomato sauce. Garnished with fresh mozzarella
- Gnocchi Four Cheese$20.00
Classic homemade gnocchi with Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano Reggiano, fontina, and Gorgonzola cheese sauce
- Burrata Ravioli$23.00
Homemade burrata and mascarpone ravioli in cherry tomato sauce
- Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli$23.00
Homemade spinach and ricotta ravioli in cherry tomato sauce
- Pappardelle Funghi$22.00
Mushrooms in a white wine, garlic, and truffle butter sauce
- Green Kale Fussili$24.00
Creamy basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, and goat cheese
- Bucatini Aglio e Olio$19.00
Kids Pasta
Dessert
Fresh Pasta
Sauces
- Regular Cherry Tomato$10.00
- Large Cherry Tomato$15.00
- Regular Wild Mushroom$10.00
- Large Wild Mushroom$15.00
- Regular Eggplant Norma$10.00
- Large Eggplant Norma$15.00
- Regular Beef Bolognese$10.00
- Large Beef Bolognese$15.00
- Regular Lamb Ragu$10.00
- Large Lamb Ragu$15.00
- Regular Basil Pesto (Contains Nuts)$10.00
- Large Basil Pesto (Contains Nuts)$15.00
Wine
Red Wine
- Glass Vino Della Cassa Rosso$12.00
- Glass Amicone - Montecorna$13.00
- Glass Chianti - Rigoletto$13.00
- Glass Al Passo - Toscana$14.00
- Glass Barbera - Col Dei Venti$14.00
- Glass Chianti - Bramosia$15.00
- Glass Primitivo - Lu Rappaio$15.00
- Glass Ripasso - Valpolicella$16.00
- Bottle Vino Della Cassa Rosso$42.00
- Bottle Amicone - Montecorna$44.00
- Bottle Chianti - Rigoletto$44.00
- Bottle Al Passo - Toscana$46.00
- Bottle Barbera - Col Dei Venti$46.00
- Bottle Chianti - Bramosia$48.00
- Bottle Primitivo - Lu Rappaio$48.00
- Bottle Ripasso - Valpolicella$52.00
- Amarone - Valpolicella$80.00
- Barbaresco - Col Dei Venti$80.00
White Wine
- Glass Vino Della Cassa Bianco$12.00
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc - Dipinti$13.00
- Glass Chardonnay - Adriano$13.00
- Glass Falanghina - La Capranera$14.00
- Glass Rose - Ali$12.00
- Glass Vermentino - Pala$13.00
- Glass Prosecco - Clara C$12.00
- Bottle Vino Della Cassa Bianco$42.00
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc - Dipinti$44.00
- Bottle Chardonnay - Adriano$44.00
- Bottle Falanghina - La Capranera$46.00
- Bottle Rose - Ali$42.00
- Bottle Vermentino - Pala$44.00
- Bottle Prosecco - Clara C$42.00