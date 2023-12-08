Osteria La Spiga 1429 12th Ave., Suite A
Appetizers
- Bread Service$4.00
Choose one of our housemade breads
- Stuzzichini Del Giorno$22.00
Roasted eggplant with salsa verde, salame San Genaro, castelvetrano olives, cashews, tomino cheese, fried piadina
- Formaggi House$20.00
Selection of Italian cheeses
- Formaggi Ounce$6.00
Italian cheeses by the ounce
- Affettati Misti$22.00
Selection of Italian meats
- Half Prosciutto$12.00
Prosciutto di Parma, balsamic mustard, piadina
- Full Prociutto$22.00
- Crostini Del Poggio Rosso$10.00
Pane rustico crostini, tuscan pate, beef tenderloin, truffle oil
- Fritto Misto$22.00
Crispy fried shrimp, calamari, and bay scallops, salsa rosa
- Verdure Grigliate$18.00
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, balsamic mustard, lemon, thyme
- Olives$6.00
- Anacardi Piccanti$6.00
Soup, Salads, Sides
Pasta
- Pasta Special$26.00
Our daily pasta special
- Pappardelle Anatra$26.00
Pappardelle with braised duck, tomato, and sage ragu
- Gnocchetti Al Osolana$26.00
Ricotta and chestnut flour gnocchetti tossed in a light cream sauce with locally foraged mushrooms
- Tortelli Di Zucca$26.00
Tortelli stuffed with butternut squash, and fruit mostarda, tossed in sage butter
- Gnocchi Pomodoro$24.00
Potato gnocchi, house tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano
- Tagliatelle Tartufo$24.00
Tagliatelle, white alba truffle butter, parmigiano reggiano
- Tagliatelle Ragu$24.00
Tagliatelle, bolognese (beef and pork), parmigiano reggiano
- Lasagna Verdi$25.00
Spinach lasagna noodles, traditional bolognese (beef and pork), bechamel, parmigiano reggiano
- Kids Pasta$11.00
Tagliatelle pasta with your choice of sauce
Entrées
- Guancia di Maiale$30.00
Milk braised pork cheeks with porcini sugo, sautéed escarole, and butternut squash purée
- Pesce Del Giorno$34.00
Fish of the day
- Filetto al Marsala$39.00
Beef tenderloin with marsala, balsamic, and mustard sauce, creamy potatoes, grilled chicory, and balsamic cipollini onions
- Polla alla Cacciatora$28.00
Braised chicken hindquarter with tomato, rosemary, and crispy polenta
- Casseruola$22.00
Baked cannellini and cranberry beans, parsnips, escarole, butternut squash, tomatoes, herbed polenta crust
- Melanzane$22.00
Roasted eggplant, bechamel, mozzarella, pomodoro, parmigiano reggiano
Desserts
Retail Food
- Lasagna Tray$80.00
*PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST ONE (1) BUSINESS DAY TO PREPARE* Choose between our classic meat or vegetarian lasagnas, and if you want to pick it up hot and ready or cold to enjoy later
- Pasta Kit$21.00
A pasta kit for two with your choice of your fresh pasta, and one of our available sauces
- Tortelli Kit$23.00
A pasta kit for two with our seasonal Tortelli and sauce
- Lasagna For 2$47.00
A pan of our house meat lasagna, perfect for two people
- Casseruola For 2$34.00
A pan of our house casseruola, perfect for two people
- Melanzane For 2$36.00
A pan of our house pasticcio di melanzane, perfect for two people