Osteria Mia
FOOD
Appetizers
- Arancini$14.00
Fried risotto balls stuffed with beef bolognese, mozzarella and peas - marinara
- Artichoke$13.00
pancetta - provolone - pangratatto - parmigiano reggiano - lemon zest aioli
- Brussels Sprouts$11.00
pancetta - gorgonzola - golden raisins - saba
- Burrata$15.00
burrata cheese - prosciutto di san danielle - fig jam- saba - crostini
- Focaccia$6.00
house baked focaccia bread with herbs and sea salt - balsamic - e.v.o.o.
- Fritto Misto$11.00
tempura battered squash - zucchini - artichoke hearts - lemon zest aioli
- Mozzarella Fritta$11.00
breaded and fried house made mozzarella - marinara
- Mussels$17.00
choice of either white wine and herb broth or spicy fra diavolo sauce with crostini.
- Onion Soup$9.00
- Chef's Board$25.00
Bruschetta Board 6 Items
Dessert
- Cheesecake$8.00
- Cannoli$4.00
- Sorbet$6.00
- Gelato$6.00
- Flourless Torte$9.00
lemon pasty cream on shortbread crust with almonds pine nuts and powdered sugar
- Bomboloni$4.00Out of stock
doughnuts filled with vanilla pastry cream and a side of strawberry compote and chocolate ganache
- Cookie Skillet$9.00
- Tiramisu$12.00
BYO Pasta
Lunch Sandwiches
Pasta
- Orecchiette$21.00
broccolini - ground sausage - chili flakes - roasted tomatoes - garlic and parmigiano butter sauce
- Lupara$23.00
rigatoni - red wine vodka sauce - calabrian chilis - fennel sausage - cremini mushrooms - parmigiano reggiano
- Campanelle$19.00
basil infused campanelle - nduja - stracciatella - - roasted tomatoes - vodka sauce
- Pasta Norcina$25.00
Rigatoni - ground sausage - cremini mushrooms - black truffle fonduta - pecorino romano
- Eggplant Parmigiana$22.00
- Gemelli$21.00
shrimp - roasted tomatoes - basil cream sauce - parmigiano - red bell pepper infused gemelli
- Gnocchi$18.00
potato gnocchi - marinara - pecorino romano
- Frutti di Mare$32.00
squid ink tagliatelle - shrimp - clams - calamari - mussels - spicy fra diavolo sauce
- Tortellini Brodo$19.00
cheese tortellini, sauteed spinach chicken broth, parmesan
- Radiatore$21.00
radiatore pasta - red wine braised beef cheek ragu - ricotta
- Creste Di Gallo$19.00
grilled chicken - peas- vodka sauce - parmigiano reggiano
- Tagliatelle Bolognese$23.00
beef and pancetta ragu - egg pasta - pecorino romano
- Ravioli di Zucca$27.00
butternut squash and ricotta ravioli - brownbutter & sage sauce - spiced butternut squash puree - balsamic reduction
- Chicken Parmigiana Entree$24.00
- RISOTTO all zucca$22.00
butternut squash - fennel sausage - tuscan kale - spice butternut puree - parmigiano -
Pizza
- Margherita$16.00
tomato sauce - house made mozzarella - fresh basil - evoo
- Americano$19.00
tomato sauce - new york style mozzarella - pepperoni
- Diavolo$19.00
tomato sauce - mozzarella - ricotta cheese - soppressata - calabrian chilis - basil - honey
- Il Capo$20.00
tomato sauce - house made mozzarella - red and green bell peppers - mushrooms - meatballs - pepperoni - italian sausage - oregano
- Funghi$18.00
Garlic - house made mozzarella - gorgonzola - ricotta - mushrooms - parsley - truffle oil
- Fig & Prosciutto$19.00
fig conserva - prosciutto di san daniele - house made mozzarella - arugula - balsamic reduction
- Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
- Jalapeno Popper$19.00
pickled jalapenos - bacon - cheddar - house made mozzarella - cream cheese -garlic oil
- Cheese Pizza$16.00
- Carne$20.00
soppresatta - capicola - genoa salami - tomato sauce - mozzarella - basil
- Chicken Caprese Pizza$19.00
basil pesto - house made mozzarella - roasted tomatoes - grilled chicken - balsamic reduction
- Raw Pizza Dough$5.00
- Maiale e Capra$19.00
spicy nduja - pepperoni - goat cheese - mozzarella - tomato sauce -
- Cavolo e Zucca$18.00
tuscan kale - butternt squash - parmigiano cream sauce - gorgonzola - mozzarella
Salad
- Antipasti Salad$13.00
genoa salami - mozzarella - kalamata olives - artichoke hearts - cannellini beans - red bell peppers - red onions - mixed greens - basil vinaigrette
- Beet Salad$11.00
red beets - golden beets - pistachio - basil pesto - beet vinaigrette - arugula - goat cheese - mandarin orange - balsamic reduction
- Chopped Salad$12.00
cucumber - tomato - red onion - ricotta salata - walnuts - golden raisins - mixed greens - carrots - ranch dressing
- Grilled Caesar$12.00
croutons - parmigiano frico - roma tomatoes - red onions - caesar dressing - add anchovies +2
- Side Caesar$6.00
romaine - croutons - parmigiano reggiano - caesar dressing
- Side Salad$5.00
spring mix - cucumbers - red onions - grape tomatoes - croutons - carrots -choice of dressing
- Large Chopped Caesar$12.00
- Summer Panzanella$12.00
Specials
Sides
- $ Side of Ranch$0.50
- $ Side of Marinara$2.50
- $ Side of Balsamic Vin$0.50
- $ Side of Basil Vin$0.50
- $ side of pizza sauce$2.50
- $ side of lemon aioli$0.50
- $ side of basil aioli$0.50
- $ side of anchovies$2.00
- $ side of balsamic reduction$1.50
- $ Crostini$2.00
- $ Side of Caesar$0.50
- $ Side of Blue Cheese$0.50
- $ Side of red bell pesto$1.00
- $ add grilled chicken$5.00