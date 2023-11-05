Osterville Fish Market
Fried Seafood Plates
- Fish and Chips$18.00
Our classic. Fresh fried fish with french fries and coleslaw.
- Fried Seafood Platter$28.50
A seafood lover's dream! Fresh fish, scallops, shrimp and clam strips! Swap the strips for whole bellies for $8.00.
- Two Way Combo
What do you like? Pick your favorites!
- Fried Scallop Plate$30.00
Local sea scallops lightly fried and served with french fries and coleslaw.
- Clam Strip Plate$17.00
- Chicken Fingers Plate$13.00
Antibiotic free chicken, hand battered and deep fried. Served with fries and honey mustard!
- Fried Haddock Plate$18.00
- Fried Lobster Plate$41.00
- Fried Seafood Platter for Two$56.00
Dinner for two seafood lovers! Fish, Sea Scallops, Shrimp and clam strips! Swap out for whole belly clams for $8.00.
- Fried Shrimp Plate$14.50
Fried shrimp with Fries and slaw!
- Fried Sole Plate$17.00
Fried Sole with french fries and coleslaw!
- Whole Belly Clam Plate$32.75
Local fried whole belly clams! Served with french fries and coleslaw.
- Family Fish Fry$50.00
Dinner for four! Two pounds of fried fish, a large french fry, coleslaw and tarter sauce!
Broiled Seafood Plates
Sandwiches
- Fish Sandwich$13.00
- Fish Taco$12.50
Classic fried fish on a toasted tortilla with cabbage, house made pico de gallo, corn, cojita cheese and a homemade spicy yogurt sauce!
- Lobster Roll$32.00
- Whole Clam Roll$22.50
- Crab Salad Roll$17.00
- Clam Strip Roll$12.75
- Chicken Sandwich$10.00
- Salmon Burger$12.50
- Scallop Roll$19.75
- Shrimp Roll$12.00
- Oyster Roll$21.50
Soups
Children's Plates
Shore Dinners
Sides
- French Fries$5.50
- Onion Rings$6.50
- Rice Pilaf
- Honey Siracha Sprouts$5.00
- Coleslaw
- Stuffed Quahogs$7.00
- Crab Cakes$7.75
- Mussel Plate$16.50
- Side Haddock$15.50
- Side Shrimp$12.00
- Side Clam Strips$15.00
- Side Whole Clams$31.00
- Side Scallops$29.00
- Side Popcorn Shrimp$12.00
- Side Oyster$30.00
- Side Calamari$16.00Out of stock
- Side Sole$14.50
- Side Tenders$9.50
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.75
- Cooked Corn$2.00
- Quarter Pound Haddock$8.00
- Small Side Salmon$15.00
- Small Halibut$18.00Out of stock
- Large Slaw$3.00
- Small Cocktail Sauce$0.75
- Small Tartar Sauce$0.75
- stuffed cooked scallop$8.50
Specials
- Calamari Plate$17.00Out of stock
- Fried Oyster Plate$31.00
- Popcorn Shrimp Plate$14.00
- Tuna Poke Bowl$18.00Out of stock
- Cape Cod Burrito$16.00Out of stock
- Blackened Salmon Rice Bowl$19.00
- Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
- Shrimp Burger$11.00
- Sesame Seared Tuna$15.00
- Chix Bacon Ranch Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
- Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese$17.00Out of stock
- Cape Scallop Plate$35.00