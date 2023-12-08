Otay Sushi And Crab 872 Eastlake Parkway
Food
Seafood
Seafood-Frozen
Family Combo Deal
- 4 Item Combo A$60.95
Clam (1 lb), shrimp (1 lb), crawfish (1 lb), mussel (1 lb)
- 3 Items Combo B$79.95
1 lb. snow crab + 3 lb. of seafood
- 4 Items Combo B$85.95
1 lb. snow crab
- 3 Items Combo C$95.95
1/2 lb king crab & 1/2 lb snow crab
- 4 Items Combo C$105.95
1/2 lb king crab & 1/2 lb snow crab
- 3 Items Combo D$99.95
1 lb of king crab
- 4 Items Combo D$109.95
1 lb of king crab
Main Entrée
- Chicken Teriyaki Entree$14.95
Grilled chicken with housemade teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Katsu Entree$15.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with katsu sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki Entree$16.95
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce
- Tonkatsu Entree$16.45
Breaded pork cutlet with katsu sauce
- Bulgogi Entree$17.95
Korean-style marinated beef
- Ribeye Steak Teriyaki Entree$18.95
8 oz of ribeye steak grilled on a bed of steamed zucchini, carrot & onion with housemade teriyaki sauce
- Kalbi Entree$19.95
Korean BBQ short ribs
- Miso Black Cod Entree$19.95
Perfectly marinated black cod in Japanese sweet miso sauce served with rice, salad, and steamed broccoli on a bed of grilled asparagus
Kids Meal
Otay Chef Specialty Rolls
- Spicy Rock Shrimp Roll$15.95
Top: deep-fried rock shrimp spicy mayo, sweet chili, sprouts. In: soy paper, spicy tuna, crab stick
- Scallop Pizza$15.95
Top: scallop, spicy mayo, cheese eel sauce. In: krab mix, avocado
- Otay$15.95
Top: tuna, avocado, red onion, miso glaze sauce. In: deep-fried green onion, krab stick, cucumber
- Tuna Lemon$15.95
Top: tuna tataki, lemon slice, sweet ponzu, micro green. In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna
- Busiri$16.95
Top: yellowtail, avocado, sliced lemon, red onion, pokie sauce. In: spicy krab, grilled asparagus cobo
- Ahi$16.95
Top: tuna, yellowtail, avocado, yuzu dressing, organic sprouts. In: spicy krab mix, spicy tuna, grilled asparagus, cobo
- Shrimp Sniper$16.95
Top: tuna, shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, sweet ponzu, green onion, eel sauce. In: spicy krab, cream cheese avocado, cucumber
- Super Albacore$16.95
Top: albacore, chopped albacore, chef special sauce. In: spicy krab, avocado, cucumber
- Protein$17.95
Top: cucumber wrap, chef special sauce. In: variety of fish, spicy tuna, masago, shrimp, snow crab, avocado
- Baked Lobster$18.95
Top: baked lobster, masago, deep-fried onion, green onion, and eel sauce. In: krab mix, avocado
- Tuna Pokie$16.95
Top: tuna, seaweed salad, masago, micro cilantro, poke sauce. In: spicy tuna, asparagus, gobo, green onion
- Dragon Fly$17.95
Top: unagi, avocado, masago, bonito flake, eel sauce. In: spicy krab, cucumber shrimp tempura
Cut Rolls & Hand Rolls
- Alaskan$8.95
- Avocado$6.95
- California$6.95
- California Temp$9.95
Cut roll
- Crunchy$11.95
Cut roll
- Cucumber$6.45
- Caterpillar$13.95
Cut roll
- Eel and Avocado$8.95
- Deep-Fried Eel$9.95
- Hawaiian$13.95
Cut roll
- Philadelphia$8.95
- Rainbow$13.95
Cut roll
- Salmon Skin$7.95
- Salmon Tempura$11.95
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.95
- Spicy Tuna$7.95
- Spider$12.95
- Tuna Maki$8.45
- Salmon Maki$7.95
- Yellowtail Maki$8.45
- Veggie$6.95
- Veggie Tempura Roll$10.45
Cut roll
- Deep-Fried Vegas$12.45
Cut roll
Nigiri & Sashimi
- Albacore$6.95
- Salmon$5.95
- Red Snapper$6.95
- Tuna$7.95
- Yellowtail$7.95
- Tamago$5.95
- Eel$8.45
- Halibut$8.45
- Inari$5.95
Nigiri (2 pieces)
- Ika$6.95
Nigiri (2 pieces)
- Mackerel$5.95
- Masago$5.95
Nigiri (2 pieces)
- Octopus$6.95
- Escolar$6.95
- Salmon Egg$7.95
Nigiri (2 pieces)
- Scallop$7.95
- Nigiri Sea Urchin$9.95
- Sashimi Sea Urchin$9.95
- Shrimp$6.95
- Sweet Shrimp
Nigiri (2 pieces)
- Nigiri Toro
- Sashimi Toro
Otay Sashimi Special & Combo
- Aburi Sashimi Special$15.95
- Salmon Three Way$17.95
5 pcs salmon, salmon skin, salmon egg, miso dressing
- Hamachi Paradise$17.95
5 pieces yellowtail, carpaccio sauce with chopped jalapeño, and micro cilantro
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$18.95
8 pieces of thinly sliced yellowtail topped jalapeño & micro cilantro with yuzu sauce
- Halibut Yuzu Carpaccio$18.95
6 pcs thinly sliced halibut with yuzu lemon sauce, yuzu pepper paste, truffle salt, and a touch of rocoto
- Scallop Crudo$18.95
6 thinly sliced jumbo scallops with truffle salt, truffle oil, and yuzu lemon sauce
- Crispy Onion Albacore$18.95
8 thinly sliced albacore with ceviche, crispy onion, and a hint of olive oil
- Baja Sashimi$19.95
2 pieces each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail wrapped with avocado and cilantro with jalapeño and ponzu on top
- Eastlake Sashimi Combo$20.95
Served with miso soup and salad. 3 pieces salmon, 3 pieces tuna, and 2 pieces albacore
- Otay Sashimi Combo$27.95
Served with miso soup and salad. 3 pieces each of salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and albacore
- Chula Vista Sashimi Combo$33.95
Served with miso soup and salad. 4 pieces of each of the chef's choices of fresh fish
Otay Sushi Combo
Boat
Salad
- Garden Salad$6.95
House salad with house ginger dressing
- Cucumber Salad$7.95
Japanese-style, sesame oil, salt, and sesame seed
- Seaweed Salad$8.95
Seasoned seaweed salad with gobo
- Krab Salad$12.95
House salad with krab mix, avocado, sprouts, and soy mustard sauce
- Salmon Skin Salad$13.95
House salad with smoky and crispy salmon skin, gobo, sprouts, and sweet ponzu dressing
- Poke Salad$13.95
Otay-style poke, variety of fish, avocado, mango, seaweed salad, cucumber, and masago with poke sauce
- Spicy Tuna Salad$13.95
Freshly mix spicy tuna with tomato and house special sauce on a bed of mixed salad paired with yuzu mustard dressing
- Sashimi Salad$15.95
A variety of fresh fish, along with avocado, sprouts, masago, and seaweed salad all on top of the house salad
- Tataki Salad$15.95
Seared tuna or albacore, house salad with house ginger dressing
Soup & Noodle
- Morisoba$13.95
Choice of cold buckwheat or udon noodles served with salad and special dipping sauce
- Yakisoba$13.95
Egg noodles with Japanese oyster sauce sautéed with seasonal veggies
- Tempura Udon$13.95
Japanese thick noodles with a soy base soup served with seaweed, green onion, crunch, fish cakes, and 2 shrimp tempura
- Nabeyaki Udon$15.95
Japanese thick noodles with chicken, green onion, fish cakes, seaweed, and poached egg
- Yaki Udon$11.95
Sauteed udon noodles with buttery Japanese black sauce with cabbage, mushroom, and yellow onion, served topped with fish flake, seaweed, and red ginger
- Shoyu Ramen$15.95
Japanese traditional soy-based broth and thin noodles topped with 2 pieces of grilled chashu pork belly, green onion, nori, and bean sprouts
- Tonkotsu Ramen$15.95
Creamy pork broth and thin noodles topped with 2 pieces of grilled chasu pork belly, green onion, crunchy flakes, sesame seed, and bean sprouts
- Spicy Miso Ramen$15.95
Authentic Japanese miso broth and thin noodles topped with 2 pieces of grilled chasu pork belly, housemade chili paste, green onion, and bean sprouts
- Beef Udon$15.95
Japanese authentic soybean base broth cooked with thinly sliced ribeye beef and yellow onion served with tempura flake, green onion, seaweed, and a hint of chili powder on top
- Cajun Seafood Udon Pasta$16.95
Otay-style cajun buttery sauce pasta with udon noodle comes with shrimp, scallop, calamari, green mussel, carrot, and asparagus
- Spicy Seafood Udon$16.95
Chicken-based broth soup with Japanese thick noodles and shrimp, squid, and mussels
- Sukiyaki$17.95
Japanese authentic sweet soy sauce broth with a variety of vegetables, yam noodles, tofu, and a choice of veggie, chicken, beef, or seafood, served with salad and rice
Starter
- Edamame$7.95
- Fries$8.95
- Agedashi Tofu$9.95
Fried tofu with bonito flakes & green onion served with tempura sauce
- App Green Mussels$9.95
3 baked green mussels with dynamite sauce and mint of shichimi & green onion
- Salmon Kama$9.95
Grilled salmon collar served with ponzu sauce (please allow at least bake 15-20 minutes to cook this item.)
- Gyoza Pork$9.95
6 pieces of pan-fried pork dumplings with house sauce
- Gyoza Shrimp$10.45
6 pieces of pan-fried shrimp dumplings with house sauce
- Veggie Tempura$10.45
Assorted vegetables battered and deep-fried
- Chicken Karaage$10.95
Marinated chicken deep-fried to crispy perfection served with house dipping sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$11.45
4 shrimps battered and deep-fried
- Mix Tempura$11.95
2 shrimp and assorted vegetables battered and deep-fried
- Chashu Pork Bun$12.95
3 pieces. Marinated pork belly with a hint of garlic and green onion wrapped in soft rice buns
- Soft Shell Crab$13.95
2 pieces. Lightly deep-fried soft-shell crab with ponzu sauce
- Spicy Creamy Rock Shrimp Tempura APP$13.95
Lightly deep-fried 10 pieces of crispy rock shrimp tossed in creamy spicy house sauce
- Hamachi Kama$14.95
Grilled yellowtail collar served with ponzu sauce. (Please allow at least bake 15-20 minutes to cook this item.)
- Fried Calamari$14.95
Deep-fried squid
- Tuna Tartar$14.95
Tuna and avocado mix with wasabi sauce on top of masago rice and topped with organic radish sprouts
- Kalbi APP$14.95
6 pieces Korean-style marinated BBQ short ribs
- Old Bay Fish & Chips$15.95
Old bay & beer battered crispy fish with cajun seasoned fries
- Chicken Wings$16.95
8 pieces. Crispy chicken wings, available plain or tossed with honey BBQ, buffalo, sweet red chili wings, salt & pepper
Tasty Premium Rolls
- Albacorus$14.95
Top: albacore, avocado, green onion, masago, ponzu sauce. In: krab mix, shrimp tempura
- Aloha$14.95
6 pieces. Top: a variety of fish, poke sauce, micro cilantro, green onion, masago. In: deep-fried spicy tuna
- Angry Caterpillar$14.95
Top: avocado, fried onion, eel sauce. In: krab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura
- Awesome$15.95
Top: baked salmon, eel sauce, green onion. In: krab mix, avocado, shrimp tempura
- Bottom Line$14.95
Top: spicy tuna, crunchy flakes, eel sauce. In: Krab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura
- Big Brother$17.95
Top: chopped soft-shell crab., avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. In: krab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura
- Dragon$15.95
Top: eel, avocado, eel sauce. In: krab mix, cucumber
- El Carter$14.95
Top: albacore, avocado, Japanese ceviche. In: spicy tuna, cucumber, scallion
- Hipster$13.95
Top: avocado, sun-dried tomato. In: grilled asparagus, cucumber, sprouts
- Honey$15.95
Top: seared salmon, avocado, honey, eel sauce, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo. In: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber
- Holy Jalapeño$16.95
Top: yellowtail, avocado, spicy cilantro sauce, masago. In: spicy krab mix, deep fried jalapeño
- Lost at Lake$14.95
Top: salmon, lemon slice, micro cilantro, ponzu sauce. In: krab mix, cucumber
- Little Sister$14.95
Top: spicy tuna, avocado, chili oil, eel sauce. In: krab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura
- Model$16.95
Top: salmon, tuna, whitefish, albacore, avocado, parsley, apple cider sauce. In: soy paper, krab mix, spicy tuna
- Playboy$15.95
Top: salmon, ponzu sauce. In: krab mix, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber
- Pink$15.95
Top: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo. In: spicy tuna, cucumber, scallion
- Creamy Yam Tempura$15.95
Top: avocado, deep-fried yam, spicy mayo, eel sauce. In: krab mix, deep-fried salmon
- Rose$15.95
Top: tuna, avocado, red chili paste with vinegar, jalapeño. In: krab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura
- Red Ocean$15.95
Top: seared tuna, avocado, tomato, spicy cilantro sauce, micro cilantro. In: spicy krab mix, grilled jalapeno
- Hot Temptation$15.95
Top: spicy tuna, spicy mayo micro cilantro. In: spicy scallop. Spicy krab mix, cucumber
- S.O.S$16.95
Top: escolar, garlic chip, ponzu sauce, eel sauce. In: krab mix, cucumber, soft shell crab
- Tiger$15.95
Top: cooked shrimp, avocado, house special sauce. In: spicy krab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura