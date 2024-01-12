Otori Japanese Cuisine 68100 Ramon Rd STE A1
Beverage
Non-alcoholic drink
- Ramune Original$4.50
Shirakiku Carbonated Original Ramune Drink 6.76oz
- Ramune Strawberry$4.50
Shirakiku Carbonated Strawberry Ramune Drink 6.76 oz
- Ramune Grape$4.50
- CALPICO Mango$5.50
Non-Carbonated Beverage, Mango Naturally & artificially flavored. No gluten. Product of Japan.
- CALPICO Peach$5.50
Non-Carbonated Beverage, White Peach Naturally & artificially flavored. No gluten. Product of Japan.
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.50
- Green Iced Tea$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Soda Water$2.99
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Perrier$4.50
- Hot Green Tea$2.50
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Apple Juice$4.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
Beer
- Sapporo$6.99+
- Asahi$6.99+
- Kirin$6.99+
- Kirin Light$6.99+
- Asahi 0%$6.99
Zero Alcohol Beer Premium Japanese Beer Beverage
- Bud Light$5.50
- Corona$6.50
- Echigo Beer (330ml)$8.99
Japanese Rice Lager- A clear golden-yellow lager with a remarkably clean aroma imparting hints of sweet malt. The mild flavors denote a floral spirit and candy sugar. Faint, herbal hops appear in the middle. Finishes with a bitter dryness. Light bodied with lots of carbonation.
Sake
- Nigori Sho Chiku Bai$14.95
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori radiates aromas of melon, marshmallow, and cream, with a slightly smooth, fulsome texture and flavors of melon and vanilla ice cream. Its finish is lightly savory, with hints of salt and spice. (375ml / Alcohol 15%)
- Kikusui Junmai Ginjo$15.95
This is a light and comfortably dry premium Sake with the aroma of fresh cantaloupe and banana followed by medium body with refreshing Mandarin orange like overtones. (300ml / Alcohol 15%)
- Kubota Junmai Daiginjo$18.95
This contemporary tanrei-karakuchi sake has a hint of pear and melon with an elegant aroma. Floral and expressive, its excellent harmony and acidic taste, gives it a pleasant mouth-feel. (300ml / Alcohol 15%)
- Hana Pineapple Sake$14.95
The delicious fruit, pineapple — it bursts into your mouth and puckers your tongue with its sweetness and unique flavor. (375ml / Alcohol 8%)
- Kizakura Piano Sparkling Sake$14.95
This sake has fruity aroma like apples or pears. The sweetness comes from rice and it is easy-drinking. It is also perfect as an aperitif! (300ml / Alcohol 5%)
- Mango Nigori Kukai$14.95
Lovely aromas of ripe, freshly-peeled mangos and yellow peaches jump out of the glass. Nigori features a soft mouthful and light, refreshingly sweet, mango taste. (300ml / Alcohol 7%)
- Kizakura S Junmai Daiginjo 500ml$26.99
- Dry Sake Cup Kiku Masamune$8.99
Exceptionally dry and versatile sake. This futsu-shu, or casual table sake, can be enjoyed with any dish. (180ml / Alcohol 15%)
- Tsu no Sake Junmai Daiginjo Kizajura$8.99
Enjoy Junmai Daiginjo anytime, anywhere. This Junmai Daiginjo is usually enjoyed cold, and you can also taste the sake in room temperature. In room temperature, it pairs well with warm, simple Japanese dishes like tempura. (180ml / Alcohol 15%)
- Yuza Shuwah Sparkling$14.95
Super refreshing Yuzu sparkling using all Yuzu juice, peel and pulp. Well balanced sweetness and refreshing tartness. Sake based chu-hai. (330ml / Alcohol 7%)
- Korean Soju$14.95
Soju is a traditional Korean alcoholic beverage. It tastes like a crisp, neutral spirit, similar to vodka, but with more texture and less of the harsh sting from the alcohol. (375ml / Alcohol 16.5%)
- Kubota Manjyu Junmai Daiginjo 720ml$119.00
Kubota Manju has a refined aroma and an elegant flavor. The brewers of Kubota Manju devote all their skill and passion to the creation of this masterpiece. Kubota Manjyu Junmai Daiginjo 久保田萬壽 720ml
- (TO-GO) House Hot Sake (8oz)$9.99
House Hot Sake (8oz) served in the To-go Cup.
Appetizer
Starter
- Mango-Salmon Crispy Wonton$13.99
Crispy wonton topped with Mango salsa and spicy salmon (2Pcs) *Item contains raw seafood
- Heart Attack$13.95
In: Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Mixed Fish / Out: Lightly Fried / Sauce: Eel sauce and Spicy mayo on the Top
- Avocado Bomb$13.95
in: avocado, crab meat, spicy tuna, cream cheese / out : lightly fried / Sauce: Eel sauce and Spicy mayo on the Top *Item contains raw seafood
- Black Rose$13.95
In: mixed fish / out: seaweed wrapped, lightly fried / Sauce: Eel sauce and Spicy mayo on the Top *Item contains raw seafood
- Planet$13.95
in: lightly fried rice / out: spicy tuna, avocado, crunch flakes / Sauce: Eel sauce and Spicy mayo on the Top *Item contains raw seafood
- Baked Mussles$13.95
Baked Green Mussels 6Pcs *(Item contains raw seafood)
- Dynamite$15.95
Baked red onions, scallops, and crab meat on the Sushi Rice with Green onion and sesame seed on Top (Sauce: Eel sauce and ponzu sauce) **Item contains raw seafood
- Gyoza Dumpling (6pcs)$9.95
lightly fried beef and vegetable Potstickers (6pcs)
- Soft Shell Crab$16.95
Fried soft shell crab with green salad. **Item contains raw seafood
- Agedashi Tofu$14.95
Deep Fried Tofu in Tsuyu Broth (*Contains seafood)
- Sushi Burrito$14.99
Fresh Fish(Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail) and Crab meat wrapped with soy paper **Item contains raw seafood
- Edamame$6.50
Salted Edamame
- Miso soup (8oz)$2.95
Miso Soup comes with tofu, seaweed.
- Rice$2.99
Steamed White Rice
- Sushi Rice$3.99
White Rice mixed with Sushi Vinegar
- Large Miso Soup (32oz)$7.99
Miso Soup comes with tofu, seaweed.
Tempura
- Mixed Tempura$11.95
Deep Fried shrimp & vegetables Tempura served with Dipping Sauce.
- Vegetable Tempura$11.95
Deep fried vegetables served with Dipping Sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura$11.95
5pcs of deep fried shrimp served with dipping sauce.
- Calamari Tempura$11.95
Deep fried Calamari Tempura served with dipping sauce.
- Salmon Tempura$13.95
Deep fried salmon served with dipping sauce.
Salad
Special Rolls
Fresh Roll
- Aloha Roll$19.95
In: Spicy scallop, Cucumber / Out: Tuna, Salmon, White Fish(Escolar) / Sauce: Spicy Garlic ponzu sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Crazy Horse Roll$19.95
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crab Meat, Cucumber / Out: Spicy Tuna, tuna, Salmon, White Fish(Escolar) / Sauce: Spicy Ponzu **Item contains raw seafood
- Mexican Roll$17.95
In: Spicy Shrimp & Crab, Cucumber / Out: Avocado / Sauce: Eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha sauce. **Item contains raw seafood
- Ultimate Albacore Desert Roll$19.95
In: Crab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado / Out: Albacore, Onion Tempura / Sauce: Spicy Ponzu **Item contains raw seafood
- Monster Roll$20.95
In: Spicy Soft shell crab, Cucumber / Out: Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Special Spicy Sauce / Sauce: Chef special spicy sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Tuna Lover Roll$19.95
In: Crab meat, avocado, cucumber / Out: Tuna, avocado, Japanese mustard dressing **Item contains raw seafood
- Philadelphia Roll$15.95
In: Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado / Out: Massago (Smelt egg) **Item contains raw seafood
- Rainbow Roll$18.95
In: Crab meat, Cucumber, Avocado / Out : assorted fish, avocado / Sauce: Japanese mustard & soy sauce) **Item contains raw seafood
- Spicy Rainbow Roll$19.95
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber / Out: Assorted fish, avocado / Sauce: Japanese mustard & soy sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Lion King Roll$18.95
In: Spicy Shrimp & Crab, Cucumber / Out: Yellowtail, Avocado / Sauce: Japanese mustard & soy sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Red Dragon Roll$18.95
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crab Meat, Cucumber / Out: Salmon, Eel, Avocado / Sauce: Japanese mustard & soy sauce, Eel Sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- White Snow Roll$18.95
In: Spicy Shrimp & Crab, Cucumber / Out: Seared white fish(Escolar saku), Avocado / Sauce: Spicy garlic ponzu sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Otori Roll$19.95
In: Spicy Salmon, Cucumber / Out: Albacore, Avocado, Red onion, Massago / Sauce: Ponzu Sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Hawaiian Roll (No Rice)$20.95
In: Assorted Fish, Avocado / Out: Cucumber(Wrapped) / Sauce: Japanese mustard & soy sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- 911 Roll$17.95
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber / Out: Avocado / Sauce: Eel sauce and Spicy mayo
- Baja Fresh Roll$19.95
In: spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro / out: Yellowtail, jalapeno/ ponzu & sriracha sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Baja Salmon Roll$19.95
In: spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro / out: salmon, red onion / ponzu sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Otori Poke$21.95
In: spicy tuna roll / out: assorted poke sashimi, cilantro, red onion, massago / Sauce: spicy special mustard & ponzu sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Salmon Special Roll$22.95
In: Spicy Crab meat, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber / Out: Seared Salmon served with red onion, massago(smelt eggs) : Sauce: Spicy garlic ponzu Sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Roller Coaster Roll$21.95
In: Spicy tuna, cucumber, shrimp tempura / Out: Seared albacore, avocado / Deep fried crabstick with Spicy mayo, Eel sauce on Top. **Item contains raw seafood.
- Hawaiian Poke$22.95
In: Spicy tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro / Out: Fresh Tuna Poke with spicy chef's special sauce / Wrapped with soy and seaweed paper. **Item contains raw seafood
- Mango Tango Roll$22.95
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber / Out: Salmon, Avocado, Mango Salsa / Ponzu
- Toro Futomaki (6pcs)$22.99
In: Toro, Shrimp Tempura, Tamago, Massago, Fresh Wasabi, Crab stick, cucumber, gobo, avocado
Tempura Roll
- Crispy California Roll$14.95
In: Crab Meat, Avocado / Out: Lightly Fried / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains cooked seafood
- Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll$15.95
In: Spicy Tuna, Avocado / Out: Lightly Fried / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains raw seafood
- Calamari Tempura Roll$18.95
In: Calamari, Crab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado / Out: Crunch flakes / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains cooked seafood
- Crunch Roll$16.95
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado / Out: Crunch flakes / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains cooked seafood
- Crunch Tiger Roll$17.95
In: Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber / Out: Crunch flakes / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains raw seafood
- Golden Philadelphia Roll$17.95
In: Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese / Out: Lightly Fried / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains raw seafood
- Flaming Jalapeno Roll$17.95
In: Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Avocado / Out: Lightly Fried / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains raw seafood
- Salmon Crunch Roll$18.95
In: Salmon Tempura, Crab meat, Avocado, Cucumber / Out: Crunch flakes / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains cooked seafood
- Salmon Killer Roll$17.95
In: Salmon, Cream Cheese, Green Onion / Out: Lightly Fried / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains raw seafood
- Shrimp Killer Roll$18.95
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crab Meat, Cucumber / Out: ebi(Shrimp), Avocado / Sauce: Eel sauce **Item contains cooked seafood
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$18.95
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crab Meat, Cucumber / Out: Avocado / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains cooked seafood
- Spider Roll$18.95
In: Soft Shell Crab, Crab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado / Out: Crunch flakes / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains cooked seafood
- Drunken Tiger Roll$18.95
In: shrimp tempura, cream cheese / Out: lightly fried, spicy crab meat & shrimp, red onion on top/ Sauce: spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha, Japanese mustard & soy sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Popcorn Roll$18.95
In: Crab Meat, Fried Crawfish, Cucumber, Avocado / Out: Crunch flakes, Fried Crawfish / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains cooked seafood
- Treasure Island Roll$19.95
In: Crab Meat, Fried crawfish & Scallop, Cream cheese, Cucumber, Avocado / Out: Crunch flakes, Fried crawfish & Scallop / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains cooked seafood
- 007 Roll$18.95
In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Shrimp & Crab, Cucumber / Out: Spicy Crunch flakes / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo **Item contains cooked seafood
- Rock n' Roll$21.95
In: Shrimp Tempura, Unagi, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado, Cucumber / Out: Green onion / Sauce: Eel sauce, Spicy mayo, Sriracha Sauce **Item contains cooked seafood
- Tuna Cracker Roll$19.95
In: Spicy Shrimp and Crab meat, Cucumber / Out: Spicy tuna with crunch flakes / Spicy mayo and Eel sauce on top
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$17.95
In: Mixed Veggie Tempura / Out: Crunch flakes / Sauce: Eel sauce and spicy mayo
Baked Roll
- Snowman Roll$18.95
In: Crab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado / Out: Izumidai(White Fish), Green Onion / Sauce: Butter mayo and Eel sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Dragon Roll$19.95
In: Crab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado / Out: Baked Eel, Avocado / Sauce: Eel sauce **Item contains cooked seafood
- Volcano Roll$19.95
In: Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Avocado / Out: Baked Salmon, Green onion / Sauce: Butter spicy mayo sauce and Eel sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- BLCR Roll$18.95
In: Crab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado / Out: Crawfish, Crab Meat, Green onion / Sauce: Eel sauce **Item contains cooked seafood
- Seaside Roll$19.95
In: Spicy Tuna / Out: Crawfish, Scallop & Crab Meat, Green onion / Sauce: Butter spicy mayo and Eel sauce **Item contains raw seafood
- Caterpillar Roll$19.95
In: Baked Eel, Crab Meat, Cucumber / Out: Avocado / Sauce: Eel sauce **Item contains cooked seafood
Maki Rolls
Cut Roll
- Negitoro Roll$16.95
In: Chopped Toro(Tuna Belly) mixed with ponzu sauce and green onion / Out: Fresh wasabi, gold leaf flakes, seaweed paper wrapped (5Pcs) *Item Contains raw seafood
- California Cut Roll$8.99
IN: Crab meat, Avocado, Cucumber **Item contains cooked seafood
- Spicy California Cut Roll$9.99
- Tuna Cut Roll$9.50
- Spicy Tuna Cut Roll$9.50
- Albacore Cut Roll$9.50
- Yellowtail Cut Roll$9.50
- Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll$10.50
- Salmon Cut Roll$9.50
- Spicy Salmon Cut Roll$10.50
- Salmon Skin Cut Roll$8.99
- Scallop Cut Roll$8.99
- Spicy Scallop Cut Roll$9.99
- Unagi (Eel) Cut Roll$9.50
- Mackerel Cut Roll$9.50
- Cucumber Cut Roll$7.99
- Avocado Cut Roll$7.99
- Vegetable Cut Roll$8.99
- Salmon Belly Cut Roll$10.50
- Yellowtail Belly Cut Roll$10.50
Hand Roll
- (1pc) California Hand Roll$7.99
- (1pc) Spicy California Hand Roll$8.99
- (1pc) Tuna Hand Roll$8.50
- (1pc) Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$8.50
- (1pc) Albacore Hand Roll$8.50
- (1pc) Yellowtail Hand Roll$8.50
- (1pc) Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll$9.50
- (1pc) Salmon Hand Roll$8.50
- (1pc) Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$9.50
- (1pc) Salmon Skin Hand Roll$7.99
- (1pc) Scallop Hand Roll$7.99
- (1pc) Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$8.99
- (1pc) Unagi (Eel) Hand Roll$8.50
- (1pc) Mackerel Hand Roll$8.50
- (1pc) Cucumber Hand Roll$6.99
- (1pc) Avocado Hand Roll$6.99
- (1pc) Vegetable Hand Roll$7.99
- (1pc) Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$13.95
- (1pc) Philadelphia Hand Roll$12.95
- (1pc) Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll$13.95
- (1pc) Yellowtail Belly Hand Roll$9.99
- (1pc) Salmon Belly Hand Roll$9.99
- (1pc) Bluefin Tuna Hand Roll$9.99
Sushi & Sashimi
Sushi
- Tuna Sushi$8.95
- Salmon Sushi$8.95
- Yellowtail Sushi$8.95
- Albacore Sushi$8.95
- Shrimp Sushi$7.95
- Sweet Shrimp Sushi$12.99
- Fresh Water Eel Sushi$9.50
- Scallop Sushi$8.50
- Spicy Scallop Sushi$9.00
- Giant Scallop Sushi$9.99
- Crab Stick Sushi$6.50
- Smelt Egg Sushi$7.99
- Salmon Egg Sushi$8.50
- Squid Sushi$7.99
- Octopus Sushi$7.99
- Sweet Egg Sushi$6.50
- Mackerel Sushi$8.50
- Uni Sushi$17.99
**Item contains raw seafood
- White Fish Sushi$8.50
- Salmon Belly Sushi$9.50
- Yellowtail Belly Sushi$9.50
- Tuna Belly Sushi (TORO)$15.95
**Item contains raw seafood
- Bluefin Tuna Sushi$9.50
- Negitoro Sushi$15.95
- Izumi Dai Sushi$7.99
Sashimi
- Tuna Sashimi$19.95
- Salmon Sashimi$19.95
- Albacore Sashimi$19.95
- Yellowtail Sashimi$19.95
- Unagi Sashimi$19.95
- Octopus Sashimi$19.95
- Toro Sashimi (6pcs)$28.95
**Item contains raw seafood
- Pick 2 Sashimi$20.95
- Sashimi Platter A (16pcs)$37.95
**Item contains raw seafood
- Sashimi Platter B (24pcs)$48.95
**Item contains raw seafood
- Ultimate Albacore Sashimi$22.95
Albacore Sashimi with lightly fried onion, avocado, spicy ponzu on top. **Item contains raw seafood
- Salmon Sashimi w/ Spicy Shrimp&Crab$22.95
Salmon sashimi wrapped with spicy shrimp and crab, spicy ponzu **Item contains raw seafood
- White Fish Tadaki$19.95
Seared escolar with garlic butter, spicy ponzu **Item contains raw seafood
- Carpaccio$24.95
One of choice sashimi carpaccio with sliced jalapeno, Japanese mint(Siso leaf), olive oil, and ponzu.
- Chirashi Bowl$27.99
Chef's choice sashimi pieces over a bed of vinegar rice. **Item contains raw seafood
- Yellowtail Belly Sashimi$21.95
- Salmon Belly Sashimi$21.95
- Unagi Don$26.99
Unagi Don with miso soup
- Bluefin Tuna Sashimi$21.95
Combo
Meal Combo
- Yellowtail Kama$21.95
Baked Yellowtail Collar served with green salad, Steamed Rice and Miso Soup (Sauce: Ponzu Sauce) **Item contains raw seafood
- Salmon Kama$19.95
Baked Salmon Collar served with green salad, steamed rice and Miso Soup (Sauce: Ponzu Sauce) **Item contains raw seafood
- Tempura Udon Soup$17.95
Japanese Noodle Soup with Mixed Tempura on Side **Item contains cooked seafood
- Chicken Teriyaki Plate$18.95
Chicken Teriyaki Served with Rice, Salad, and Miso Soup
- Salmon Teriyaki Plate$21.95
Salmon Teriyaki Served with Rice, Salad, and Miso Soup
- Chicken Teriyaki Combo$22.95
Chicken Teriyaki Served with Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura, Rice, Salad, and Miso Soup
- Salmon Teriyaki Combo$25.95
Salmon Teriyaki Served with Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura, Rice, Salad, and Miso Soup
- Otori Combo Chicken$30.95
Chicken Teriyaki with Mixed Tempura, Chef's Choice sushi 4pcs, California 8pcs, Fried Gyoza 2pcs, Salad, Steamed White Rice, and Miso Soup **Item contains raw seafood
- Otori Combo Salmon$32.95
Salmon Teriyaki with Mixed Tempura, Chef's Choice sushi 4pcs, California 8pcs, Fried Gyoza 2pcs, Salad, Steamed White Rice, and Miso Soup **Item contains raw seafood
Sushi Combo
- Sushi Combo A$29.95
Salmon Teriyaki with Mixed Tempura, Chef's Choice sushi 4pcs, California 8pcs, Fried Gyoza 2pcs, Salad, Steamed White Rice, and Miso Soup **Item contains raw seafood
- Sushi Combo B$25.95
Chef's Choice sushi 6pcs, California roll 8pcs and Shrimp Tempura 2pcs, Salad and Miso Soup **Item contains raw seafood
Dessert
- Neapolitan Ice Cream$4.95
- Green Tea Ice Cream$4.95
Green Tea(Matcha) Ice Cream
- Tempura Ice Cream$9.95
Deep Fried banana with green tea Ice cream.
- Dacquoise with Ice Cream$8.95
Dacquoise w/ Greentea Ice Cream
- Tempura Cheese Cake$6.95
Deep Fried Cheese Cake with Whipping cream, Chocolate Syrup and Cherry Topping.
- Mochi Ice Cream$2.95
Japanese Mochi Ice Cream
Side Items
Side Dish
- Side Sliced Avocado$2.99
- Side Sliced Jalapeno$1.99
- Side Massago$2.99
- Side Fresh Wasabi$2.98
- Side Crab meat$4.99
- Side Tempura Crawfish$7.95
- Side Tofu$2.00
- Side Pickles$2.99
- Side deep fired crab stick(roller coaster)$5.99
- Side Mango Salsa$3.99
- Side Gobo$2.99
- Side Siso Leaf$1.99
- Side Cucumber$1.99
- Side Rice$2.99
- Side Sushi Rice$3.99
- Side Crunch Flakes$1.99
Condiment
- Extra Ginger
- Extra Wasabi
- Extra Soy Sauce
- Add Low Sodium Soy Sauce
- Add Gluten Free Soy Sauce
- Extra Eel Sauce Side$1.00
- Extra Spicy Mayo Side$1.00
- Extra Sriracha Sauce Side$1.00
- Extra Ponzu Side$1.00
- Extra Spicy Ponzu Side$1.00
- Extra Monster Sauce Side$1.00
- Extra Japanese Mustard Dressing$1.00
- Extra Teriyaki Sauce Side$1.00
- Extra Gyoza Sauce Side$1.00
- Extra Dressing Side
- Extra Ginger, Wasabi, and Soy Sauce
- Extra Tempura Sauce