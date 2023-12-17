Otto BBQ & Grill 921 East Memorial Drive
Sandwiches
- Brisket sandwhich$8.99
- Chopped pork (nc style)$6.99
Homemade Chopped NC Style bbq on a brioche bun with coleslaw on the side
- Pulled pork (St style)$6.99
Smoked pulled pork bbq on a brioche bun with coleslaw on side
- BBQ pulled chicken$6.99
Smoked Pulled Chicken Mixed with our BBQ Sauce on a brioche bun
- Crispy chicken sandwhich$7.99
Crispy Chicken on a brioche bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato
- Grilled chicken sandwhich$7.99
Grilled Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, tomato on a Brioche bun
- chicken salad sandwhich$6.99
Chicken salad, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on a texas toast bun
- club sandwhich$7.99
Smoked Turkey, Ham, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on a Texas toast bun
- hot dog$2.99
- Fried catfish sandwich$7.99
Deep Fried catfish on a sub roll bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato
Sandwich combos
- Brisket sandwich combo$13.99
- Hot Dog combo$7.99
- Club Sandwhich combo$12.99
- grilled chicken sandwich combo$12.99
Mayo, lettuce, Tomato on a brioche bun with a freshly grilled chicken breast
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich combo$12.99
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on a brioche bun with a freshly homemade battered chicken breast with a side and drink
- chopped pork sandwich combo$11.99
- pulled pork sandwich combo$11.99
- chicken salad sandwich combo$12.99
- BBQ pulled chicken sandwich combo$11.99
- Fried catfish sandwich combo$13.99
Burgers
- Otto Burger$9.99
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Brisket, angus beef patty, Cheddar cheese on a Brioche bun
- Mushroom Burger$7.99
Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus beef patty, Sautéed Mushrooms, Provolone cheese on a Brioche Bun
- Bacon Burger$7.99
Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus beef patty, Applewood bacon, American cheese on a Brioche bun
- Cheeseburger$7.99
Ketchup,Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus Beef Patty, American cheese on a brioche bun
- Hamburger$7.99
Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus beef patty on a Brioche Bun
- Jalapeño burger$7.99
White sauce, lettuce, tomato, Fresh sliced jalapeños with provolone cheese
Burger Combos
- Hamburger Combo$13.99
Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus beef patty on a Brioche Bun With a Choose of Side and Drink
- Cheeseburger Combo$13.99
Ketchup,Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus Beef Patty, American cheese on a brioche bun With a Choose of Side and Drink
- Mushroom Burger Combo$13.99
Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus beef patty, Sautéed Mushrooms, Provolone cheese on a Brioche Bun With a Choose of Side and drink
- Otto Burger Combo$15.99
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus Beef Patty, Brisket, Cheddar cheese on a Brioche bun With a Choose of Side and Drink
- Bacon Burger Combo$13.99
Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus beef patty, Applewood bacon, American cheese on a Brioche bun with a Choose of Side and Drink
- Jalepeno Burger combo$13.99
Jalapeño burger with a choose of side and drink
Philly and wraps
Philly's
Wraps
Wraps Combos
Entrees
- Brisket Entree$18.99
- Chopped Pork Entree$14.99
- Pulled pork entree$14.99
- Half smoked chicken$15.99
- half rack ribs$17.99
- whole rack ribs$22.99
- Fried catfish$14.99
- grilled shrimp$18.99
- Fried Shrimp$18.99
- grilled salmon$18.99
- grilled ribeye$20.99
11 oz of Ribeye with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Smoked sausage$14.99
- chicken strips$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Strips$13.99
- 2 Smoked Meat Plate$24.99
A choose of 2 Smoked meats with 2 sides and hushpuppies starting at 22.99
- Mixed BBQ plate$15.99
Choose of Chopped pork, pulled pork or our homemade chopped bbq chicken with 2 sides and hushpuppies starting at 14.99
Burrito
- BBQ Burrito$7.99
Choose of BBQ ( Nc Style Or St Style) with baked Beans and mixed American and mozzarella Cheese on a 10 inch tortilla
- Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.99
Grilled Chicken with baked beans and mixed American and mozzarella cheese on a 10 inch tortilla
- Brisket Burrito$12.99
Smoked Brisket with baked beans and mixed American and mozzarella cheese on a 10 inch tortilla
- Steak Burrito$13.99
Grilled Ribeye Steak With Baked beans and mixed American and mozzarella cheese on a 10 inch tortilla
Quesadilla
- BBQ Quesadilla$8.99
Choose of BBQ ( NC Style or St Style) with Mixed cheese
- Brisket Quesadilla$12.99
Smoked Brisket With mixed cheese
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled Chicken with mixed cheese
- Pulled Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
BBQ pulled chicken with mixed cheese
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
- Bbq Chicken Quesdilla$7.99
- Crispy chicken quesadilla$10.99
Extras
Sides
- hand cut fries$3.69
- onion rings$3.69
- fried okra$3.69
- sweet potato Fries$3.69
- green beans$2.99
- baked beans$2.99
- mac n cheese$2.99
- chicken n dumplins$2.99
- corn on the cob$3.69
- broccoli$3.69
- side salad$3.69
- cole slaw$2.99
- hushpuppies$3.69
- Collard green$2.99
- Brunswick stew$2.99
- Potato Salad$2.99
- White Sauce$0.50
- Extra Sauce$0.50
- Mash Potateos$2.99
Meats by the pound
Individual Entree Items
- half rib only$11.99
- whole rib only$16.99
- half chicken only$10.99
- Fried Catfish Only$5.99
- Salmon Only$7.99
- Grilled Shrimp Only$9.99
- Fried Shrimp Only$9.99
- Fried Chicken Strips Only$7.99
- Grilled Chicken Strips Only$7.99
- Grilled Ribeye Only$10.99
- Smoked Sausage Only$5.99
- Grilled Catfish$5.99
- Grill Cheese Only$3.99
- Chicken Salad Only$3.99