ALL DAY MENU

DIPS & SPREADS

Served with Nilay Bread Crostini
HUMMUS
$11.00

Cucumber Salad

LABNE
$11.00

Radishes, Schug, Za'atar

SPICY BABA
$11.00

Roasted Eggplant, Spices

BEET TAHINA
$11.00

Sumac, Mint

DIP TASTING
$15.95

A tasting of all four of our dips: hummus, labne, beet tahina and spicy baba.

CLASSIC SANDWICHES

SERVED WITH A PICKLE
HAND CUT PASTRAMI
$19.85

Creamy Mustard, Light Seeded Rye

HAND CUT CORNED BEEF
$19.85

Creamy Mustard, Pumpernickel

RACHEL
$21.85

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, House Russian, Toasted Light Seeded Rye

REUBEN
$21.85

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, House Russian, Toasted Pumpernickel

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

BEEFSTEAK TOMATO & BURRATA
$15.95

Beefsteak Tomato, Burrata, Basil, Garlic EVOO, Ciabatta

BRISKET STEAK & CHEESE
$17.95

Hand-carved Brisket, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Pretzel Roll, Beef Jus and Chopped Pickle & Pepper On Side

CUBAN
$16.95

Pork Tenderloin, Ham, Chorizo, Shredded Lettuce, Chopped Pickle & Pepper, Creamy Mustard, Butter Toasted Bread

EVERYTHING ITALIAN
$18.95

Mortadella (contains pistachios), Soppressata, Hot & Sweet Capicola, Genoa Salami, Chorizo, Asiago, Olive & Tomato Salad, Shredded Lettuce, Mayo, Balsamic Gastrique, Toasted Everything Sub Roll

FALAFEL
$14.95

Hummus, Cucumber Salad, Shredded Lettuce, Garlic Sauce, Pita

GRILLED SHAWARMA CHICKEN
$16.95

Walnut Muhummara, Cucumber Salad, Schug, Garlic Sauce, Warm Bread

SERRANO HAM & BURRATA
$18.95

Serrano Ham, Tomato, Burrata, Basil, Garlic EVOO, Ciabatta

THE MAUDE
$17.95

Turkey, Tomato, Sprouts, Avocado Pesto, Farmer’s Multigrain

TUNA SANDWICH
$15.95

Sustainable & Low-Mercury Tongol Tuna, Cucumber Salad, Shredded Lettuce, Light Mayo, Farmer’s Multigrain

UK PARMO
$16.95

Fried Chicken Cutlets, Shredded Lettuce, Rosemary, White Cheese Sauce, Creamy Mustard, Toasted Parmesan Sub Roll

SOUPS

BEEF & BEAN CHILI
$7.95

Ground beef, black & red beans, vegetables, smoked chilis

CHICKEN SOUP
$6.95

Chicken, celery, carrot.

MATZO BALL SOUP
$9.25

Our chicken soup with one large matzo ball

SALADS

FALAFEL SALAD
$14.95

Hummus, Feta, Tomato Salad, Cucumber, Leafy Greens

GRAIN SALAD
$14.95

Grains, Beets, Quinoa, Leafy Greens, Toasted Spiced Pumpkin Seeds Shallot Vinaigrette

SMACKED CUCUMBER SALAD
$12.95

CHOPPED SALAD | BULGARIAN FETA

TURKEY COBB SALAD
$18.95

Hard egg, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Snap Peas, Tomato, Grilled Corn, Avocado Pesto, Tarragon Vinaigrette

TABBOULEH SALAD
$12.95

Bulgar, Feta, Tomatoes, Parsley, Lemon, Olive Oil

SIDES

SIDE OF PICKLES
$4.00

SIDE OF CRINKLE FRIES
$6.00

PASTRAMI CHEESE FRIES
$13.00

Crinkle fries topped with hand-cut pastrami, beef jus and white cheese sauce

SIDE OF COLESLAW
$6.00

SIDE OF POTATO SALAD
$6.00
BAG OF CHIPS
$3.50

DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE
$9.00

Contains nuts

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEV

BEVERAGES

Certified Organic and Non-GMO.
UNSWEET TEA
$3.25

Aromatic black tea, unsweetened.

LEMONADE
$3.25

Juicy, ripe lemons, a dash of vibrant turmeric and perfectly proportioned all-natural sugarcane. A proprietary Tractor recipe for liquid sunshine, made from pulp for a refreshing balance of tart and sweet.

STRAWBERRY DRAGON FRUIT
$3.25

Strawberry, sweet cherry, pomegranate, apple cider vinegar, Jerusalem artichoke inulin and organic sugarcane.

KOLA COLA
$3.25

Real, rosy kola nut combined with light citrus, crisp lemongrass, and distinctive vanilla, infused with an unexpected and enlivening spice blend.

KOLA COLA LITE
$3.25

All the realness of kola nut, citrus, lemongrass, cassia bark, and vanilla, swapping out some of the sugarcane for a dash of stevia to keep it lite.

ROOT BEER
$3.25

Cool wintergreen, sweet birch, tart juniper berries, cassia bark and licorice balanced by redolent vanilla, sugarcane and blackstrap molasses.

CHERRY CREAM
$3.25

Ripe, juicy cherries complemented by aromatic vanilla, bold licorice, a taste of cocoa and silky sweet sugarcane.

COCONUT
$3.25

Creamy, smooth coconut and aromatic vanilla.

BOTTLE WATER
$2.25

MERCH

OF HAT- BLACK LOGO
$24.95

All over palm print snapback hat with black OF logo.

OF HAT- WHITE LOGO
$24.95

All over palm print snapback hat with white OF logo.

OF HAT- PALM BRIM
$24.95

Black snapback hat with OF logo and palm print brim.

OF T-SHIRT
$17.95+

Our signature mint green 100% ring spun cotton preshrunk jersey knit.

