Our Fathers
ALL DAY MENU
DIPS & SPREADS
Cucumber Salad
Radishes, Schug, Za'atar
Roasted Eggplant, Spices
Sumac, Mint
A tasting of all four of our dips: hummus, labne, beet tahina and spicy baba.
CLASSIC SANDWICHES
Creamy Mustard, Light Seeded Rye
Creamy Mustard, Pumpernickel
Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, House Russian, Toasted Light Seeded Rye
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, House Russian, Toasted Pumpernickel
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
Beefsteak Tomato, Burrata, Basil, Garlic EVOO, Ciabatta
Hand-carved Brisket, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Pretzel Roll, Beef Jus and Chopped Pickle & Pepper On Side
Pork Tenderloin, Ham, Chorizo, Shredded Lettuce, Chopped Pickle & Pepper, Creamy Mustard, Butter Toasted Bread
Mortadella (contains pistachios), Soppressata, Hot & Sweet Capicola, Genoa Salami, Chorizo, Asiago, Olive & Tomato Salad, Shredded Lettuce, Mayo, Balsamic Gastrique, Toasted Everything Sub Roll
Hummus, Cucumber Salad, Shredded Lettuce, Garlic Sauce, Pita
Walnut Muhummara, Cucumber Salad, Schug, Garlic Sauce, Warm Bread
Serrano Ham, Tomato, Burrata, Basil, Garlic EVOO, Ciabatta
Turkey, Tomato, Sprouts, Avocado Pesto, Farmer’s Multigrain
Sustainable & Low-Mercury Tongol Tuna, Cucumber Salad, Shredded Lettuce, Light Mayo, Farmer’s Multigrain
Fried Chicken Cutlets, Shredded Lettuce, Rosemary, White Cheese Sauce, Creamy Mustard, Toasted Parmesan Sub Roll
SOUPS
Ground beef, black & red beans, vegetables, smoked chilis
Chicken, celery, carrot.
Our chicken soup with one large matzo ball
SALADS
Hummus, Feta, Tomato Salad, Cucumber, Leafy Greens
Grains, Beets, Quinoa, Leafy Greens, Toasted Spiced Pumpkin Seeds Shallot Vinaigrette
CHOPPED SALAD | BULGARIAN FETA
Hard egg, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Snap Peas, Tomato, Grilled Corn, Avocado Pesto, Tarragon Vinaigrette
Bulgar, Feta, Tomatoes, Parsley, Lemon, Olive Oil
SIDES
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEV
BEVERAGES
Aromatic black tea, unsweetened.
Juicy, ripe lemons, a dash of vibrant turmeric and perfectly proportioned all-natural sugarcane. A proprietary Tractor recipe for liquid sunshine, made from pulp for a refreshing balance of tart and sweet.
Strawberry, sweet cherry, pomegranate, apple cider vinegar, Jerusalem artichoke inulin and organic sugarcane.
Real, rosy kola nut combined with light citrus, crisp lemongrass, and distinctive vanilla, infused with an unexpected and enlivening spice blend.
All the realness of kola nut, citrus, lemongrass, cassia bark, and vanilla, swapping out some of the sugarcane for a dash of stevia to keep it lite.
Cool wintergreen, sweet birch, tart juniper berries, cassia bark and licorice balanced by redolent vanilla, sugarcane and blackstrap molasses.
Ripe, juicy cherries complemented by aromatic vanilla, bold licorice, a taste of cocoa and silky sweet sugarcane.
Creamy, smooth coconut and aromatic vanilla.
MERCH
All over palm print snapback hat with black OF logo.
All over palm print snapback hat with white OF logo.
Black snapback hat with OF logo and palm print brim.
Our signature mint green 100% ring spun cotton preshrunk jersey knit.
