Our Paladar 20 Fourth St. SE.
Starters
- Focaccia$5.00
Whipped ricotta, rosemary, and honey
- Pink Moon Oysters$12.00+
Mignonette, horseradish, and hot sauce
- Petite Greens$12.00
Quinoa, almonds, ricotta salata, and sherry vinaigrette
- Caesar$14.00
Grilled romaine and anchovy breadcrumbs
- Croquetas$12.00
Arroz con pollo, avocado crema, espelette, and cilantro
- Hummus$14.00
Harissa carrots, chermoula, feta, and pita
- Octopus$24.00
Potato, sour orange, bacon lardon, oregano, and shishito pepper
- Scallops$27.00
- Burrata$15.00
- Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Pasta
- Regular Bucatini$17.00
Red pepper pesto and anchovy
- Large Bucatini$23.00
Red pepper pesto and anchovy
- Regular Gnudi$26.00
Sweet corn, poblano, tomato, bacon lardon, and pea tendril
- Regular Mafalde$21.00
Calamari, mint, and calabrian chili
- Large Mafalde$29.00
Calamari, mint, and calabrian chili
- Risotto$34.00
Wild mushroom ragu and weekday sauce
- Kids Pasta$10.00
Cocktails
- Pain Killer$12.00
- Caffe Americano$12.00
- #1126$12.00
- Butter Me Up$12.00
- Smoke & Spice$12.00
- Old Cubano$12.00
- Coquito$10.00
- Black Manhattan$12.00
- Southside Fizz$12.00
- Sour$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Amaro Sour$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Boulevardier$10.00
- Collins$10.00
- Cosmo$10.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark & Stormy$10.00
- French 75$10.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$10.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Negroni$10.00
- Sidecar$10.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Vodka$7.00
- Gin$7.00
- Rum$7.00
- Tequila$7.00
- Whiskey$7.00
- Brandy$9.00
- Clover Club$9.00
- Pineapple Cooler$9.00
- Snowbird$9.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Bonanto$8.00
- Fernet$8.00
- Caffe Amaro$8.00
- Jerbis Amaro$10.00
- Nocino$10.00
- Limoncello$8.00
Wine
Wine BTG
- Mestres Cava GL$13.00
- Drappier Champagne GL$26.00
- Campuget Rose GL$9.00
- Koehler Pinot Blanc GL$15.00
- Morgante Bianco GL$10.00
- Filliatreau Chenin GL$15.00
- Jules Taylor SB GL$13.00
- Clos LaChance Chard GL$10.00
- Cloudline Pinoit Noir GL$13.00
- Caparzo Sangiovese GL$10.00
- Elio Perrone Barbera GL$12.00
- G.D. Vajra Nebbiolo GL$17.00
- Muga Tempranillo GL$22.00
- Cht. Du Hureau Cab Franc GL$14.00
- Treana Cab Sauv GL$15.00
- Bodegas Malvasia$13.00
- Grande Maison$8.00
- LVF Red$10.00
- LVF White$10.00
- Naveran GL$14.00
- Vietti GL$22.00
- Heredia GL$30.00
Wine Bottle
- Mestres BTL$48.00
- Drappier BTL$98.00
- Naveran BTL$52.00
- Campuget BTL$30.00
- Montenidoli BTL$56.00
- Koehler BTL$56.00
- Morgante BTL$36.00
- Filliatreau BTL$56.00
- Jules Taylor BTL$48.00
- Clos LaChance BTL$36.00
- Weingut Cantzheim BTL$58.00
- Cht. de Quincay BTL$36.00
- Kettmeier BTL$50.00
- King Estate BTL$48.00
- Roserock BTL$98.00
- Dom. Barraud BTL$108.00
- Cloudline BTL$48.00
- Caparzo BTL$36.00
- Elio Perrone BTL$44.00
- G.D. Vajra BTL$60.00
- Muga BTL$76.00
- Cht. Du Hureau BTL$50.00
- Treana BTL$56.00
- Vietti BTL$80.00
- Fattori BTL$110.00
- Heredia BTL$115.00
- Joseph Drouhin$175.00
- DDO Laurene$160.00
- Cht. Lafite Laujac BTL$90.00
- Turley Old Vine$75.00
- Turley Estate$115.00
- Turley Fredericks$115.00
- Melville BTL$90.00
- Robert Biale BTL$66.00
- Stonestreet$220.00Out of stock
- Betz BTL$135.00
- Corking Fee$20.00
