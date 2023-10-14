Outland Farm Brewery
Popular Items
FOOD
TAPAS
Pretzel
Warm Salted Pretzel Braid with Choice of House Beer Cheese or Whole Grain Mustard (V)
Brisket Burnt End Fries
Maine French Fries, Pineland Farm Brisket Burnt Ends, Pickled Red Onions, Chimichurri, Red Pepper Romesco (GF)
BBQ Nachos
Tortilla Chips, House Beer Cheese, Black Bean Corn Salsa, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Lime Crema (V)
Wings & Drums
1 Pound of Outland Farm Fried Chicken Wings, Drumettes, and Drumsticks with Choice of BBQ Sauce or Hot Honey. Side of Herbed Ranch Dip. (GF)
SALADS & BOWLS
HANDHELDS
Brisket Burnt End Sandwich
Pineland Farm Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends, House Slaw, Pickled Red Onions, BBQ Sauce, Chimichurri on a Toasted Bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Outland Farm Pulled Pork, Crispy Onion Rings, House Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Zesty Chive Sauce on a Toasted Bun
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Outland Farm Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Onions, Tomato, Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Bun
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Outland Farm Fried or Grilled Chicken, House Hot Honey, Romaine, Onions, Tomato, Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Bun
Smoked Turkey "BLT"
Outland Farm Smoked Turkey, Romaine, Onions, Tomato, Bacon Jam, Garlic Aioli on Lighlty Toasted Sourdough
Farmhouse Burger
Pineland Farm Double Smash Patty, Bacon Jam, Pineland Smoked Cheddar, Romaine, Onions, Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Bun
Signature Grilled Cheese
Outland Farm Pulled Pork, Fried Onions, BBQ Sauce, Red Pepper Romesco, Pineland Smoked Cheddar, American Cheese on Toasted Sourdough
Grilled Cheese
Pineland Smoked Cheddar and American on Toasted Sourdough
Veggie Burger
Veggie Life Quinoa Burger (GF), American Cheese, Tomato, Romaine, Onions, Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Bun
DESSERT
EXTRAS
Fries - Side Order
Small Side of Fries with Ketchup
Garlic Aioli Side
BBQ Sauce Side
Ketchup Side
Mustard Side
Whole Grain Dijon Mustard
Chimichurri Side
An Oil and Vinegar based sauce similar to pesto with parsley, cilantro, oregano, red wine vinegar, and garlic. Great on grilled or bbq meat.
Red Pepper Romesco Side
House-made Roasted Red Pepper Sauce. Contains: Roasted Red Peppers Mayo Red Wine Vinegar Salt & Pepper Does not contain nuts
Zesty Sauce Side
Hot Honey Side
Dressing Side
Beer Cheese Side
Greek Pasta Salad Side
House-made Greek Pasta Salad featuring Maine Meal Pasta, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Oregano
DRINKS
Non-Alcoholic
Polar Seltzer
12oz Can of Polar Seltzer. Choice of Black Cherry or Cranberry-Lime
Maine Root Beer
12oz Maine Root Root Beer Bottle
Maine Root Lemonade
Maine Root Sparkling Lemonade Bottle (12oz)
Pure Leaf Tea
Pure Leaf Tea (18.5oz Bottle) Choice of Unsweetened or Lemon
Poland Spring Bottled Water
Poland Spring Bottled Water (16.9oz)
TO GO BEER
Growlers
Roots Growler
A 750mL Growler of Roots - Blonde Ale ABV: 5.0% 100% Maine-grown blonde ale brewed with Maine Malthouse Pilsner and Blue Ox Light Munich malts, and hopped with The Hop Yard Golding. Tasting Notes: Cracker and bread crust with light citrus and floral notes from the hops. Very easy drinking. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Fieldmaiden Growler
A 750mL Growler of Fieldmaiden - Farmhouse Wit ABV: 5.2% A belgian-style wit-bier brewed with our house saison yeast. Features 100% Maine grown Pale, wheat, flaked oats, and light caramel malt. Spiced with sweet and bitter orange peel, coriander, and black pepper. Tasting Notes: A doughy wheat malt base sets the foundation for notes of coriander, citrus, and spice. This beer is dry and tart, yet refreshing. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Bine Growler
A 750mL Growler of Bine - Fresh Hop Saison. ABV: 5.0% A specialty release harvest saison brewed with fresh picked Cascade hops from The Hop Yard in Gorham, ME. Maine Malthouse Pils and Blue Ox Wheat malts lend a doughy backdrop to fresh, vibrant notes of citrus (nectarine and tangerine) and spice. Tasting Notes: A classic saison with elevated notes of citrus and spice from the fresh hops **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Grindstone Growler
A 750mL Growler of Grindstone - Dark Mild. ABV: 4.2% Grindstone is a session beer meant for consuming by the half liter. A rich base of Blue Ox Malthouse Vienna, pale, and dark Munich bring toasty notes, while additions of crystal 40 and 60 bring caramel and toffee. This beer is dry, malty and delicious! Tasting Notes: Caramel, Toffee, Toast **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Tedder Growler
A 750mL Growler of Tedder - Hoppy Saison ABV: 5.0% Saison brewed with 100% Maine grown pale malt and white wheat from Blue Ox Malthouse. Hopped and dry hopped with US grown Mosaic. Tasting Notes: Bright citrus, berries, and spice with a clean, crisp finish. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Silo Growler
A 750mL Growler of Silo - Local Pale Ale. ABV: 5.5% Silo is a 100% New England grown pale ale brewed with pale and crystal malts from Blue Ox Malthouse. Hopped entirely with Cascade from Champlain Valley Hops in VT. Tasting Notes: Orange marmalade and toffee lead to hints of toasted bread with a semi-sweet finish. Hops are present but not overbearing. A smooth drinking pale ale with hints of caramel. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Till Growler
A 750mL Growler of Till - American IPA. ABV: 5.5% A smooth, slightly hazy IPA brewed with Maine grown Pale malt, Wheat, and Light Crystal. Hopped with Simcoe, Columbus, and Citra hops. Dry hopped with the same. Tasting Notes: Smooth doughy malt set the backdrop for an assertive yet soft bitterness, with flavors of citrus, pine, berries, and floral notes. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Hewn Growler
A 750mL Growler of Hewn - Robust Porter. ABV: 5.5% Porter brewed with Maine grown Pale malt from Maine Malthouse, caramel malts from Blue Ox Malthouse and select roasted grains from the UK. Hopped with German Northern Brewer. Tasting Notes: Dark and semi-sweet chocolate and coffee give way to graham cracker, caramel and roasted marshmallow. Full but not sweet, perfect for cold fall and spring evenings. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Dormant Growler
A 750mL Growler of Dormant - Stout. ABV: 6.2% Stout brewed with Maine Grown Pale, Malted Oats, Chocolate Rye malt, and Roasted Barley. Smooth notes of roasted barley, baker's chocolate, and hints of spicy rye round out this winter time beer. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Festbier Growler
A 750mL Growler of Festbier - Fall Lager. ABV: 6.0% 100% Maine-grown Festbier brewed with pilsner and munich malts, hopped with Willamette. Tasting Notes: Notes of bread crust, honey, and light toffee. The local hops add a nice floral and spice note. Perfect lager for fall. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Home Growler
A 750mL Growler of Home - Local Lager. ABV: 5.0% 100% New England grown lager featuring pilsner malt from Maine Malthouse and Cascade hops from Champlaign Valley Hops of VT. Tasting Notes: Light crackery malt with flavor and nose of fresh lemon zest. Dry finish with a lemon tartness. Clean and easy drinking. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Crowlers
Roots Crowler
A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Roots - Blonde Ale ABV: 5.0% 100% Maine-grown blonde ale brewed with Maine Malthouse Pilsner and Blue Ox Light Munich malts, and hopped with The Hop Yard Golding. Tasting Notes: Cracker and bread crust with light citrus and floral notes from the hops. Very easy drinking. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Fieldmaiden Crowler
A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Fieldmaiden - Farmhouse Wit ABV: 5.2% A belgian-style wit-bier brewed with our house saison yeast. Features 100% Maine grown Pale, wheat, flaked oats, and light caramel malt. Spiced with sweet and bitter orange peel, coriander, and black pepper. Tasting Notes: A doughy wheat malt base sets the foundation for notes of coriander, citrus, and spice. This beer is dry and tart, yet refreshing. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Grindstone Crowler
A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Grindstone - Dark Mild. ABV: 4.2% Grindstone is a session beer meant for consuming by the half liter. A rich base of Blue Ox Malthouse Vienna, pale, and dark Munich bring toasty notes, while additions of crystal 40 and 60 bring caramel and toffee. This beer is dry, malty and delicious! Tasting Notes: Caramel, Toffee, Toast **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Bine Crowler
A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Bine - Fresh Hop Saison. ABV: 5.0% A specialty release harvest saison brewed with fresh picked Cascade hops from The Hop Yard in Gorham, ME. Maine Malthouse Pils and Blue Ox Wheat malts lend a doughy backdrop to fresh, vibrant notes of citrus (nectarine and tangerine) and spice. Tasting Notes: A classic saison with elevated notes of citrus and spice from the fresh hops **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Tedder Crowler
A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Tedder - Hoppy Saison ABV: 5.0% Saison brewed with 100% Maine grown pale malt and white wheat from Blue Ox Malthouse. Hopped and dry hopped with US grown Mosaic. Tasting Notes: Bright citrus, berries, and spice with a clean, crisp finish. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Silo Crowler
A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Silo - Local Pale Ale. ABV: 5.5% Silo is a 100% New England grown pale ale brewed with pale and crystal malts from Blue Ox Malthouse. Hopped entirely with Cascade from Champlain Valley Hops in VT. Tasting Notes: Orange marmalade and toffee lead to hints of toasted bread with a semi-sweet finish. Hops are present but not overbearing. A smooth drinking pale ale with hints of caramel. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Till Crowler
A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Till - American IPA. ABV: 5.5% A smooth, slightly hazy IPA brewed with Maine grown Pale malt, Wheat, and Light Crystal. Hopped with Simcoe, Columbus, and Citra hops. Dry hopped with the same. Tasting Notes: Smooth doughy malt set the backdrop for an assertive yet soft bitterness, with flavors of citrus, pine, berries, and floral notes. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Hewn Crowler
A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Hewn - Robust Porter. ABV: 5.5% Porter brewed with Maine grown Pale malt from Maine Malthouse, caramel malts from Blue Ox Malthouse and select roasted grains from the UK. Hopped with German Northern Brewer. Tasting Notes: Dark and semi-sweet chocolate and coffee give way to graham cracker, caramel and roasted marshmallow. Full but not sweet, perfect for cold fall and spring evenings. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Festbier Crowler
A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Festbier - Fall Lager. ABV: 6.0% 100% Maine-grown Festbier brewed with pilsner and munich malts, hopped with Willamette. Tasting Notes: Notes of bread crust, honey, and light toffee. The local hops add a nice floral and spice note. Perfect lager for fall. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.
Home Crowler
A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Home - Local Lager. ABV: 5.0% 100% New England grown lager featuring pilsner malt from Maine Malthouse and Cascade hops from Champlaign Valley Hops of VT. Tasting Notes: Light crackery malt with flavor and nose of fresh lemon zest. Dry finish with a lemon tartness. Clean and easy drinking. Price Includes $0.05 Deposit **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.