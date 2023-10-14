Popular Items

FOOD

TAPAS

Pretzel

Pretzel

$8.00

Warm Salted Pretzel Braid with Choice of House Beer Cheese or Whole Grain Mustard (V)

Brisket Burnt End Fries

Brisket Burnt End Fries

$11.00

Maine French Fries, Pineland Farm Brisket Burnt Ends, Pickled Red Onions, Chimichurri, Red Pepper Romesco (GF)

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$8.00

Tortilla Chips, House Beer Cheese, Black Bean Corn Salsa, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Lime Crema (V)

SALADS & BOWLS

Seasonal Farm Caprese Salad

Seasonal Farm Caprese Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil Oil, Balsamic Drizzle (V, GF)

HANDHELDS

Brisket Burnt End Sandwich

$18.00

Pineland Farm Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends, House Slaw, Pickled Red Onions, BBQ Sauce, Chimichurri on a Toasted Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Outland Farm Pulled Pork, Crispy Onion Rings, House Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Zesty Chive Sauce on a Toasted Bun

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Outland Farm Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Onions, Tomato, Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Bun

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Outland Farm Fried or Grilled Chicken, House Hot Honey, Romaine, Onions, Tomato, Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Bun

Smoked Turkey "BLT"

Smoked Turkey "BLT"

$18.00

Outland Farm Smoked Turkey, Romaine, Onions, Tomato, Bacon Jam, Garlic Aioli on Lighlty Toasted Sourdough

Signature Grilled Cheese

Signature Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Outland Farm Pulled Pork, Fried Onions, BBQ Sauce, Red Pepper Romesco, Pineland Smoked Cheddar, American Cheese on Toasted Sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pineland Smoked Cheddar and American on Toasted Sourdough

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Veggie Life Quinoa Burger (GF), American Cheese, Tomato, Romaine, Onions, Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Bun

DESSERT

Blueberry Cream Cannolis

Blueberry Cream Cannolis

$9.00

Crooked Face Creamery Ricotta Filling, Passamaquoddy Wild Blueberries

Hewn Chocolate Cream Cake

Hewn Chocolate Cream Cake

$8.00

Hewn Chocolate Cream Cake with Chocolate Ganache and Graham Cracker Crumb

EXTRAS

Fries - Side Order

$4.00

Small Side of Fries with Ketchup

Garlic Aioli Side

$1.50

BBQ Sauce Side

$1.00

Ketchup Side

$1.00

Mustard Side

$1.75

Whole Grain Dijon Mustard

Chimichurri Side

$3.00

An Oil and Vinegar based sauce similar to pesto with parsley, cilantro, oregano, red wine vinegar, and garlic. Great on grilled or bbq meat.

Red Pepper Romesco Side

$2.00

House-made Roasted Red Pepper Sauce. Contains: Roasted Red Peppers Mayo Red Wine Vinegar Salt & Pepper Does not contain nuts

Zesty Sauce Side

$1.50

Hot Honey Side

$2.00

Dressing Side

$0.50

Beer Cheese Side

$2.00

Greek Pasta Salad Side

$4.50

House-made Greek Pasta Salad featuring Maine Meal Pasta, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Oregano

DRINKS

Non-Alcoholic

Polar Seltzer

Polar Seltzer

$2.00+

12oz Can of Polar Seltzer. Choice of Black Cherry or Cranberry-Lime

Maine Root Beer

Maine Root Beer

$3.00

12oz Maine Root Root Beer Bottle

Maine Root Lemonade

Maine Root Lemonade

$3.00

Maine Root Sparkling Lemonade Bottle (12oz)

Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00+

Pure Leaf Tea (18.5oz Bottle) Choice of Unsweetened or Lemon

Poland Spring Bottled Water

Poland Spring Bottled Water

$2.00

Poland Spring Bottled Water (16.9oz)

TO GO BEER

Growlers

Roots Growler

$9.00

A 750mL Growler of Roots - Blonde Ale ABV: 5.0% 100% Maine-grown blonde ale brewed with Maine Malthouse Pilsner and Blue Ox Light Munich malts, and hopped with The Hop Yard Golding. Tasting Notes: Cracker and bread crust with light citrus and floral notes from the hops. Very easy drinking. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Fieldmaiden Growler

$9.00

A 750mL Growler of Fieldmaiden - Farmhouse Wit ABV: 5.2% A belgian-style wit-bier brewed with our house saison yeast. Features 100% Maine grown Pale, wheat, flaked oats, and light caramel malt. Spiced with sweet and bitter orange peel, coriander, and black pepper. Tasting Notes: A doughy wheat malt base sets the foundation for notes of coriander, citrus, and spice. This beer is dry and tart, yet refreshing. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Bine Growler

$10.00

A 750mL Growler of Bine - Fresh Hop Saison. ABV: 5.0% A specialty release harvest saison brewed with fresh picked Cascade hops from The Hop Yard in Gorham, ME. Maine Malthouse Pils and Blue Ox Wheat malts lend a doughy backdrop to fresh, vibrant notes of citrus (nectarine and tangerine) and spice. Tasting Notes: A classic saison with elevated notes of citrus and spice from the fresh hops **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Grindstone Growler

$9.00

A 750mL Growler of Grindstone - Dark Mild. ABV: 4.2% Grindstone is a session beer meant for consuming by the half liter. A rich base of Blue Ox Malthouse Vienna, pale, and dark Munich bring toasty notes, while additions of crystal 40 and 60 bring caramel and toffee. This beer is dry, malty and delicious! Tasting Notes: Caramel, Toffee, Toast **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Tedder Growler

$9.00Out of stock

A 750mL Growler of Tedder - Hoppy Saison ABV: 5.0% Saison brewed with 100% Maine grown pale malt and white wheat from Blue Ox Malthouse. Hopped and dry hopped with US grown Mosaic. Tasting Notes: Bright citrus, berries, and spice with a clean, crisp finish. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Silo Growler

$10.00Out of stock

A 750mL Growler of Silo - Local Pale Ale. ABV: 5.5% Silo is a 100% New England grown pale ale brewed with pale and crystal malts from Blue Ox Malthouse. Hopped entirely with Cascade from Champlain Valley Hops in VT. Tasting Notes: Orange marmalade and toffee lead to hints of toasted bread with a semi-sweet finish. Hops are present but not overbearing. A smooth drinking pale ale with hints of caramel. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Till Growler

$10.00

A 750mL Growler of Till - American IPA. ABV: 5.5% A smooth, slightly hazy IPA brewed with Maine grown Pale malt, Wheat, and Light Crystal. Hopped with Simcoe, Columbus, and Citra hops. Dry hopped with the same. Tasting Notes: Smooth doughy malt set the backdrop for an assertive yet soft bitterness, with flavors of citrus, pine, berries, and floral notes. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Hewn Growler

$9.00

A 750mL Growler of Hewn - Robust Porter. ABV: 5.5% Porter brewed with Maine grown Pale malt from Maine Malthouse, caramel malts from Blue Ox Malthouse and select roasted grains from the UK. Hopped with German Northern Brewer. Tasting Notes: Dark and semi-sweet chocolate and coffee give way to graham cracker, caramel and roasted marshmallow. Full but not sweet, perfect for cold fall and spring evenings. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Dormant Growler

$10.00Out of stock

A 750mL Growler of Dormant - Stout. ABV: 6.2% Stout brewed with Maine Grown Pale, Malted Oats, Chocolate Rye malt, and Roasted Barley. Smooth notes of roasted barley, baker's chocolate, and hints of spicy rye round out this winter time beer. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Festbier Growler

$10.00Out of stock

A 750mL Growler of Festbier - Fall Lager. ABV: 6.0% 100% Maine-grown Festbier brewed with pilsner and munich malts, hopped with Willamette. Tasting Notes: Notes of bread crust, honey, and light toffee. The local hops add a nice floral and spice note. Perfect lager for fall. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Home Growler

$9.00Out of stock

A 750mL Growler of Home - Local Lager. ABV: 5.0% 100% New England grown lager featuring pilsner malt from Maine Malthouse and Cascade hops from Champlaign Valley Hops of VT. Tasting Notes: Light crackery malt with flavor and nose of fresh lemon zest. Dry finish with a lemon tartness. Clean and easy drinking. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Crowlers

Roots Crowler

$12.05

A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Roots - Blonde Ale ABV: 5.0% 100% Maine-grown blonde ale brewed with Maine Malthouse Pilsner and Blue Ox Light Munich malts, and hopped with The Hop Yard Golding. Tasting Notes: Cracker and bread crust with light citrus and floral notes from the hops. Very easy drinking. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Fieldmaiden Crowler

$12.05

A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Fieldmaiden - Farmhouse Wit ABV: 5.2% A belgian-style wit-bier brewed with our house saison yeast. Features 100% Maine grown Pale, wheat, flaked oats, and light caramel malt. Spiced with sweet and bitter orange peel, coriander, and black pepper. Tasting Notes: A doughy wheat malt base sets the foundation for notes of coriander, citrus, and spice. This beer is dry and tart, yet refreshing. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Grindstone Crowler

$12.05

A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Grindstone - Dark Mild. ABV: 4.2% Grindstone is a session beer meant for consuming by the half liter. A rich base of Blue Ox Malthouse Vienna, pale, and dark Munich bring toasty notes, while additions of crystal 40 and 60 bring caramel and toffee. This beer is dry, malty and delicious! Tasting Notes: Caramel, Toffee, Toast **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Bine Crowler

$13.05

A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Bine - Fresh Hop Saison. ABV: 5.0% A specialty release harvest saison brewed with fresh picked Cascade hops from The Hop Yard in Gorham, ME. Maine Malthouse Pils and Blue Ox Wheat malts lend a doughy backdrop to fresh, vibrant notes of citrus (nectarine and tangerine) and spice. Tasting Notes: A classic saison with elevated notes of citrus and spice from the fresh hops **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Tedder Crowler

$12.05Out of stock

A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Tedder - Hoppy Saison ABV: 5.0% Saison brewed with 100% Maine grown pale malt and white wheat from Blue Ox Malthouse. Hopped and dry hopped with US grown Mosaic. Tasting Notes: Bright citrus, berries, and spice with a clean, crisp finish. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Silo Crowler

$13.05Out of stock

A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Silo - Local Pale Ale. ABV: 5.5% Silo is a 100% New England grown pale ale brewed with pale and crystal malts from Blue Ox Malthouse. Hopped entirely with Cascade from Champlain Valley Hops in VT. Tasting Notes: Orange marmalade and toffee lead to hints of toasted bread with a semi-sweet finish. Hops are present but not overbearing. A smooth drinking pale ale with hints of caramel. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Till Crowler

$13.05

A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Till - American IPA. ABV: 5.5% A smooth, slightly hazy IPA brewed with Maine grown Pale malt, Wheat, and Light Crystal. Hopped with Simcoe, Columbus, and Citra hops. Dry hopped with the same. Tasting Notes: Smooth doughy malt set the backdrop for an assertive yet soft bitterness, with flavors of citrus, pine, berries, and floral notes. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Hewn Crowler

$12.05

A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Hewn - Robust Porter. ABV: 5.5% Porter brewed with Maine grown Pale malt from Maine Malthouse, caramel malts from Blue Ox Malthouse and select roasted grains from the UK. Hopped with German Northern Brewer. Tasting Notes: Dark and semi-sweet chocolate and coffee give way to graham cracker, caramel and roasted marshmallow. Full but not sweet, perfect for cold fall and spring evenings. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Festbier Crowler

$13.05Out of stock

A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Festbier - Fall Lager. ABV: 6.0% 100% Maine-grown Festbier brewed with pilsner and munich malts, hopped with Willamette. Tasting Notes: Notes of bread crust, honey, and light toffee. The local hops add a nice floral and spice note. Perfect lager for fall. **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.

Home Crowler

$12.05Out of stock

A 32oz Crowler (Can) of Home - Local Lager. ABV: 5.0% 100% New England grown lager featuring pilsner malt from Maine Malthouse and Cascade hops from Champlaign Valley Hops of VT. Tasting Notes: Light crackery malt with flavor and nose of fresh lemon zest. Dry finish with a lemon tartness. Clean and easy drinking. Price Includes $0.05 Deposit **Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.