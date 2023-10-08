Food

Burgers

Onion Smash

$7.99

Outpost style onion smashed patty, pickles, onions, American cheese, and switchback sauce

Double Onion Smash

$10.99

2x Outpost style onion smashed patties, pickles, onions, American cheese, and switchback sauce

Zesty Bacon Onion Smash

$9.29

Bacon, cherry pepper relish, alpine white sauce, pepper jack cheese, and onion smashed patty

Chili Onion Smash

$9.99

House chili, shredded cheddar, onion smashed patty, and diced onion

Deluxe Onion Smash

$8.99

Onion smashed patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American cheese, and switchback sauce

Dogs

Chili Dog

$9.99

House chili, diced onions, cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese

Cheddar Dog

$7.99

House shredded cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard. (Ketchup and mayo upon request)

Pepper Dog

$7.99

Cherry peppers, bacon, caramelized onions, and alpine sauce

Plain Dog

$6.99

Build Your Own Dog

$6.95

Caspers famous hot dog on a plain bun

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$6.99

10 oz. house made secret recipe, topped with house-shredded cheddar and diced onions

Fries

Plain Fries

$3.99

Steak cut fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Steak-cut fries, topped with hand-shredded cheddar and house cheese sauce

Chili Fries

$7.99

Steak cut fries topped with our house chili, hand shredded cheddar, cheese sauce and diced onions

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$6.99

Steak cut fries topped with cheese sauce, chopped bacon and chopped cherry peppers

Smash Fries

$10.99

Steak-cut fries topped with an onion smashed patty, cheese sauce, caramelized onion, and switchback sauce

Sides

Alpine Sauce

Bacon

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Pepper Relish

$0.50

Pickles

Switchback Sauce

Puppy Patty

$2.99

Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

House-brined and fried chicken, pickles, and switchback sauce

Nashville Hot Hoagy

$11.99

House-brined and fried hot chili-dipped chicken, shredded iceberg, cherry peppers, and alpine white sauce

Regular Chicken Strips and Fries

$10.99

House-brined and fried chicken tenders, with steak-cut fries and a choice of sauce

Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95