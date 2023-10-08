Outpost Burger 330 G Street
Food
Burgers
Onion Smash
Outpost style onion smashed patty, pickles, onions, American cheese, and switchback sauce
Double Onion Smash
2x Outpost style onion smashed patties, pickles, onions, American cheese, and switchback sauce
Zesty Bacon Onion Smash
Bacon, cherry pepper relish, alpine white sauce, pepper jack cheese, and onion smashed patty
Chili Onion Smash
House chili, shredded cheddar, onion smashed patty, and diced onion
Deluxe Onion Smash
Onion smashed patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American cheese, and switchback sauce
Dogs
Chili Dog
House chili, diced onions, cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese
Cheddar Dog
House shredded cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard. (Ketchup and mayo upon request)
Pepper Dog
Cherry peppers, bacon, caramelized onions, and alpine sauce
Plain Dog
Build Your Own Dog
Caspers famous hot dog on a plain bun
Chili Bowl
Fries
Plain Fries
Steak cut fries
Cheese Fries
Steak-cut fries, topped with hand-shredded cheddar and house cheese sauce
Chili Fries
Steak cut fries topped with our house chili, hand shredded cheddar, cheese sauce and diced onions
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Steak cut fries topped with cheese sauce, chopped bacon and chopped cherry peppers
Smash Fries
Steak-cut fries topped with an onion smashed patty, cheese sauce, caramelized onion, and switchback sauce
Sides
Chicken
Fried Chicken Sandwich
House-brined and fried chicken, pickles, and switchback sauce
Nashville Hot Hoagy
House-brined and fried hot chili-dipped chicken, shredded iceberg, cherry peppers, and alpine white sauce
Regular Chicken Strips and Fries
House-brined and fried chicken tenders, with steak-cut fries and a choice of sauce