Ovation Bistro & Bar Lakeland
FOOD
APPETIZER
- BBQ FLATBREAD$12.99
BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon, onions and cilantro with choice of chicken, beef or pork.
- CHEESE FRIES$9.99+
Crispy, fries topped with cheese and bacon.
- GUINNESS BEER CHEESE$11.99
House crafted Guinness beer cheese served with warm pretzel bread.
- MARGARITA FLATBREAD$9.59
Fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomatoes and pesto drizzled with balsamic reduction.
- POTATO SKINS$16.49
6 potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon and chicves, served with our sour cream and choice of house-smoked chicken, beef or pork.
- SHRIMP$11.49
Seasoned and grilled shrimp, served on a bed of lettuce.
- WINGS$14.99
1 lb of our fried or smoked wings with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce.
- ***GF BREAD***$3.09
ENTREES
- 1/2 RIBS$20.99
Smoked ribs brushed with BBQ sauce
- FULL RIBS$28.99
Smoked ribs brushed with BBQ sauce
- 13OZ RIBEYE$30.09
Our juiciest cut
- 18OZ RIBEYE$39.99
Our juiciest cut
- 6OZ FILET$28.99
Seasoned and seared 6oz center-cut
- 6OZ SIRLOIN$16.49
Seasoned and seared
- 12OZ SIRLOIN$24.99
Seasoned and seared
- 14OZ STRIP$27.99
Wood Fire Gill
- BRISKET & RIBS COMBO$23.59
Smoked ribs brushed with BBQ sauce
- STK & CHX COMBO$22.49
5oz woodfire grilled chicken breast and 6oz Certified Angus Beef® center cut sirloin
- STK & RIBS COMBO$23.59
Certified Angus Beef® 6oz sirloin or a 1/3 rack of the "best in Central Florida" baby back ribs
- CHX & BRISKET COMBO$20.99
5oz woodfire grilled chicken breast
- STK & BRISKET COMBO$22.99
Certified Angus Beef® 6oz sirloin and Certified Angus Beef® Brisket
- CHX & RIBS COMBO$21.49
5oz woodfire grilled chicken breast and a 1/3 rack of the "best in Central Florida" baby back ribs
- BEEF BRISKET$15.99
6oz Certified Angus Beef® brisket smoked in-house daily
- EXTRA PLATE FEE$5.00
- DIABLO DEL MAR$17.49
Spicy sriracha alfredo pasta with sauteed mushrooms and choice of shrimp or scallops
- ENCORE PASTA$16.99+
Fettuccine pasta, served with a bold and creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
- GRILL TILAPIA$16.99
Flaky, white fish lightly blackened and grilled.
- IMPERIAL TILAPIA$20.99
Lightly blackened, topped with scallop, shrimp, crab stuffing and lemon butter.
- MAHI$17.99
Freshly grilled, topped with a sweet coconut-chili glaze.
- SPICY SWEET SALMON$22.99
Woodfire grilled salmon with our asian inspired glaze.
- POSEION'S GRACE$23.99Out of stock
Flakey, tender Tilapia filet, pan seared and lightly seasoned, creamy and rich reduced alfredo sauce, lobster, and mushrooms.
- EXTRA PLATE FEE$5.00
- LAMB CHOPS$31.49
chopped, served with mint jelly and homemade cabernet sauce
- GRILL CHICKEN$16.49
Succulent and grilled to perfection.
- PORK CHOPS$20.99
2 juicy hand cut boneless pork chops with grilled pineapple are glazed with a homemade sweet Creole mustard pineapple glaze sauce
- CHICKEN ACCLAIM$18.99
Topped with hickory bacon, mushrooms, cheese and bbq sauce.
- CHICKEN PARM$18.99
Topped with a creamy parmesan crumb crust.
- PORK SHANK$30.49
24oz tender cut, marinated in a demi-glaze and braised.
- MARY'S LAMB$34.59
25 oz Lamb Shank, is braised and seasoned to absolute perfection
- SHRIMP & GRITS$17.49
cheesy grits
- EXTRA PLATE FEE$5.00
HANDHELDS
- GRILLED BBQ CHICKEN CLUB$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.99
Crispy chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce with lettuce and ranch
- CHICKEN TENDERS PLATTER$15.49
5 Japanese panko breaded crispy chicken tenders.
- FULLY LOADED BURGER$17.99
8oz burger topped with pulled pork, onion rings, bbq sauce and cheddar cheese.
- PRIMETIME BURGER$15.99
8oz juicy burger topped with pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH$14.59
Smoked daily, served on toasted garlic bread; pulled pork or pulled chicken
- SANDWICH BEEF BRISKET$16.49
Smoked daily, served on toasted garlic bread; pulled pork or pulled chicken
- Mahi Jerk Sandwich$17.99
- FULLY LOADED SMOKHOUSE$18.99Out of stock
8oz burger topped with pulled pork, onion rings, bbq sauce and cheddar cheese.
SOUPS / SALADS
- TOMATO BISQUE$3.00+
- COBB SALAD$16.99
Grilled or crispy chicken atop lettuce, bacon, cheese, egg, onion and croutons.
- ARTISAN BLEND SALAD$17.49+
Artisan blend spring mix, red bell peppers, toasted candied pecans, cranberries, and gorgonzola cheese tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette with chicken.
- STEAK WEDGE$18.99
Sirloin steak, iceburg lettuce wedge, grape tomatoes, onions, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, blue cheese dressing and balsamic glaze.
- BBQ RANCH SALAD$16.49
Grilled chicken breast, crispy lettuce, bacon, corn, red bell peppers, and onions tossed in our BBQ ranch dressing and topped with crispy tortilla strips.
- GRAND CAESAR$16.99
Crispy artisan romaine wedge, croutons, shaved parmesan and creamy caesar dressing with your choice of chicken or shrimp.
- SAL / CAESAR A LA CARTE$5.99
Artisan romaine wedge, croutons, and shaved parmesan topped with a creamy caesar dressing.
- SAL / HOUSE A LA CARTE$5.99
Crispy iceburg lettuce with cheese, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons
- SIDE ARTISAN A LA CARTE$7.99
Artisan blend spring mix, cranberries, red bell peppers, gorgonzola cheese and candied pecans tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette dressing.
- WEDGE A LA CARTE$7.99
Iceburg lettuce, onions, grape tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles topped with a balsamic glaze and a blue cheese dressing.
DESSERTS
- BISTRO BROWNIE SUNDAE$6.99
Enjoy our decadent chocolate brownie made entirely of chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate chips with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- CARAMEL CHEESE CAKE$6.99
A delicious combination of sweet caramel, bold sea salt and creamy cheesecake.
- CARROT CAKE$6.99
Layers of mildly spiced carrot cake, flecked with pecans and topped with rich cream cheese frosting.
- CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.99
Stacked tall with layers of luscious chocolate cake, chocolate mousse with mini chocolate chips and finished with chocolate fudge, over loaded with mini chocolate chips on top.
- NY STRAW CHEESECAKE$6.99
An authentic creamy mascarpone cheesecake nestled in a graham cracker crumble and finished with deliciously macerated strawberries.
- PINEAPPLE UPSIDE CAKE$6.99
An old fashioned dessert featuring a moist buttery cake, a sweet pineapple ring and creamy brown sugar sauce.
- SCOOP VANILLA$2.09
- KeyLime Pie$6.99
A delicious combination of sweet caramel, bold sea salt and creamy cheesecake.
- TRIPPLE THREAT$10.09
Triple Threat ChOcOlate & Peanut butter cake! Made with fresh ingredients and a time-tested recipe, brownie layers, moist chocolate cake, creaming peanut butter mousse filling that includes real Reese's peanut butter chips!
- WAFFLE WAFFLE DREAM$10.09Out of stock
Crispy waffle-battered sweet potato fries large scoop of ice cream.
AS ENTREE
- BBQ FLATBREAD - AE$12.99
BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon, onions and cilantro with choice of chicken, beef or pork.
- CREAMY CHICKEN DIP - AE$11.99
Homemade chicken dip served with crispy kettle chips.
- CHEESE FRIES - AE$9.99+
Crispy, fries topped with cheese and bacon.
- GUINNESS BEER CHEESE - AE$11.99
House crafted Guinness beer cheese served with warm pretzel bread.
- MARGARITA FLATBREAD - AE$9.49
Fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomatoes and pesto drizzled with balsamic reduction.
- POTATO SKINS - AE$16.49
6 potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon and chicves, served with our sour cream and choice of house-smoked chicken, beef or pork.
- SHRIMP - AE$11.49
Seasoned and grilled shrimp, served on a bed of lettuce.
- WINGS - AE$14.99
1 lb of our fried or smoked wings with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce.
- BBQ NACHOS - AE$13.99
Our house kettle chips piled high with cheese sauce, bacon, chives, and choice of chicken, beef or pork.
- ASPARAGUS - AE$4.49
- BAKED POTATO - AE$3.49
- BBQ BAKED BEANS - AE$3.49
- BROCCOLI - AE$3.49
- CHICKEN TORT - AE$3.09+
Topped with cheese, crispy tortilla strips and fresh cilantro.
- COLESLAW - AE$3.49
- FRENCH ONION SOUP - AE$7.49
Topped with a holland risk crouton and melted provolone cheese.
- FRIES - AE$3.49
- GARLIC TOAST - AE$2.49
- GREEN BEANS - AE$3.49
- KETTLE CHIPS - AE$3.49
- LOBSTER MAC - AE$5.99
- MAC & CHZ - AE$5.49
- MASHED POTATOES - AE$3.49
- POTATO SOUP - AE$3.49+Out of stock
Homemade baked soup, topped with chives, cheese and bacon.
- QUINOA - AE$4.49
- RICE - AE$3.49
- SAL/ CAESAR - AE$5.99
- SAL/ HOUSE - AE$5.99
- SIDE ALFREDO PASTA - AE$5.99
- SIDE ARTISAN - AE$7.99
- ONIONS RINGS - AE$9.99
- SWEET POTATOES - AE$3.49
- WEDGE - AE$7.99
- SIDE BRUSSELS$6.09
- TOMATO BISQUE - AE$3.49+
- WAFFLE WAFFLE FRIES -AE$5.09
Waffle-Battered sweet potato fries.
BEVERAGES
SOFT DRINKS
FLAVORED TEA/ LEMONADE
(New) SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
- HONEY BERRY O SOUR$15.99
- (HOT) PASSIONATE PINEAPPLE$9.59
- THE RATTLESHAKE$20.99
- ANEJO OLD FASHION$16.99
- LADY OVATION$10.59
- NUTTY O FASHION$15.99
- CUCMBER MINT SPRITZ$10.99
- BAJA NIGHTS$12.99
- CUCMBER JALAPENO MARG$13.59
- O BOULEVARDIER$12.59
- (SWEET) PINEAPPLE PASSION$10.59
- TROPICAL STROM CARRIE$10.59
- BLACKBERRY MOJITO$13.99
- STRAWBERRY MOJITO$13.99
- CLASSIC MOJITO$13.99
- PERFECT MARG$13.99
- OVATION O FASHION$13.99
BEER/SELTZER
BOTTLED BEER
- BTL - Fat Tire$5.50
- BTL - ABITA PURPLE HAZE$5.50
- BTL - ANGRY ORCHARD$5.00
- BTL - BUD$4.00
- BTL - BUD LT$4.00
- BTL - COORS LT$4.00
- BTL - CORONA$5.00
- BTL - DOS XX$5.00
- BTL - HEINEKEN$5.50
- CAN -KEY BILLY$6.00
- BTL - KONA BIG WAVE$6.00
- BTL - LAGUNITAS IPA$5.50
- CAN- White Claw$6.00Out of stock
- BTL - MICH ULTRA$4.50
- BTL - MILLER LT$4.00
- BTL - MODELO ESPECIAL$5.50
- CAN- OBP 2$8.50
- BTL - ODOULS$3.50
- BTL - SAM ADAMS BOSTON$5.50
- BTL - SAM ADAMS CHERRY$5.50
- Mammas Yella Pils$5.50Out of stock
- CAN - GUINNESS$6.50
- CAN- CLOUD CHASER$6.50
- CAN- MCSWAGGERS OWN$6.50Out of stock
- BTL- NEGRA MODELO$5.50
- BTL- YUENGLING$4.00
- Florida Cracker$6.50
- BTL ULTRA GOLD$5.00
- BTL ULTRA LIME$5.00
- Bud Lite Seltzer$5.00
DRAFT BEER
- HH DRF - BUD LT (REGULAR)$5.09
- HH DRF - BUD LT (22OZ)$7.09
- BEER SAMPLE
- DRF - FLIGHTS$10.09
- Draf- Kona Big Waves$6.59
- DRF - SPACEDUST IPA$7.09
- DRF - STELLA$5.59
- DRF - Wild Berry Cider$7.59
- Golden Road Seasonal$7.09
- DRF - 3 DAUGHT ORANGE$7.09
- DRF - Pernicious$8.09
- DRF - REEF DONKEY$6.79
- DRF- BOLD ROCK APPLE$6.59
- DRF JAI ALAI$6.59
- Drf Blue Moon$6.59
- Vanilla Porter$6.59
- Dft Red Amber Ovation$4.09
- DRF Yuengling$5.09
- DRF Xmas Ale$8.59
SELTZER
NEW WINE
GL WINE
- GL- HH CHARD ESTRELLA$9.09
- GL -SEAL ROCK CHARD$9.09
- GL FRITZ RIESLING$9.09
- GL -FRANZIE$10.09
- GL-BEL VENTO$9.09
- GL- Oro bello chard$14.09
- GL -ROSE- FRANZIE$10.09
- GL CULITOS MANGO$9.09
- GL - VOGA MOSCATO- CULITOS$9.09
- GL-HOOKS BAY SAUVBLANC$12.09
- GL-ELTON BAY SAUVBLANC$10.09
- GL- QUANTUM LEAP CHARD$13.09
- GL-LAURIER CHARD *CORAVIN*$15.09
- GL EIGHTY-THREE ROSE$10.09
- GL- HH MERLOT ESTRELLA$8.99
- GL-Quantuam Cab$13.09
- GL-FENWICK SPRINGS, CAB$9.09
- GL-CARSON SCOTT, CAB$10.09
- GL-EL Ganador MALBEC$11.09
- GL BORGO ANTICO, CHIANTI$9.09
- GL-ROWDY BUSH, PETITE SYRAH$10.09
- GL- CAMPOFIORE, SANGUE DI GIUDA$9.09
- GL-SILVER RIDGE, PN$9.09
- GL- CRESTED PORCUPINE, PN$11.09
- GL-QUANTUM LEAP PN$14.09
- GL- THE DRAFTSMAN, BLEND$10.09
- GL- Rio Alto$9.09
- GL - VILLA PILLO, SUPERTUSCAN$18.09
- GL - CHATEAU ARNAUDS, BORDEAUX$13.09
- GL- LAURIER, PN$15.59
- GL- QUANTUM KALEY'S, RED BLEND$15.09
- GL- OMEN, CAB$16.09
- GL - Rodney Strong Valley ( Coravin)$16.09
- GL- Fenwick springs Merlot$9.09
- GL-CANTINA DI VERONA, RIPASSO$16.09
BTL WINE
- BTL - Quantum leap cab$48.09
- BTL-FENWICK SPRINGS CAB$32.09
- BTL CARSON SCOTT CAB$38.09
- BTL - CHATEAU ARNAUDS$48.09
- BTL- HOUSE MERLOT$22.09
- BLT- Fenwick Springs Merlot$32.09
- BTL - SILVER RIDGE PN$32.09
- BTL - HIGHER GROUND PN$36.09
- BTL - CRESTED PORCUPINE PN$40.09
- BTL- QUANTUM LEAP- PN$52.09
- BTL - THE DRAFTSMAN RB$36.09
- BTL- Rio Alto$32.09
- BTL- VILLA PILLO SUPER TUSCAN$48.09
- BTL EL Gandor MALBEC$40.09
- BTL SYRAH ROWDY BUSH$36.09
- BTL SANGUE DI GIUDA$32.09
- BTL- BORGO ANTICO Chianti$32.09
- BTL - MEZZACORONA$28.09
- BTL- CA' MONTINI P GRIGIO$32.09
- BLT Three Pears$30.09
- BTL- BEL VENTO P GRIGIO$32.09
- BTL - POUILLY FUISSE CHARD$60.09
- BTL - SEAL ROCK CHARD$38.09
- BTL-HOUSE ESTRELLA CHARD$22.09
- BTL-Oro Bello Chard$39.09
- BTL- QUANTUM LEAP$48.09
- BTL - ECHO BAY$40.09
- BTL-LA CREMA CHARD$55.09
- BTL ELTON BAY SAUV$36.09
- BTL HOOKS BAY SAUV BLANC$44.09
- BTL- MANGO MASCATO$32.09
- BTL-CULITOS MOSCATO$32.09
- BTL- EIGHTY THREE ROSE$32.09
- BTL- FRITZ RIESLING$27.09
- BTL- STONE CELLARS$26.09
- BTL-GERMMA DI LUNA$32.09
- BTL-PROSECCO$32.09
- BTL-LA CREMA CHARD$55.09
- BTL - POUILLY FUISSE CHARD$60.09
- BTL- WOLFBERGER ROSE BRUT$56.09
- BTL- CA' MONTINI P GRIGIO$32.09
- BTL- GIORGIO Z P GRIGIO$39.09
- BTL- LAURIER CHARD$56.09
- BTL - NAPA CELLARS (Copy)$40.09
- BTL - Quantum Leap Cab$48.09
- BTL-RODNEY STRONG ALEXANDER'S CROWN CAB$115.09
- BTL- LAURIER PN$56.09
- BTL- QUANTUM KALEY'S BLEND$56.09
- BTL- OMEN CAB$60.09
- BTL- CLONE 5 CAB$68.09
- BTL- LEXICON CAB$120.09
- BTL- $60 CANTINA DI VERONA RIPASSO$60.09
- BTL- $95 CANTINA DI VERONA$95.09
- BTL- PIERNVALATTA BAROLO$99.09
- BTL- PININO BRUNELLO DI$150.09
(OLD) COCKTAILS
$8 DOLLAR DRINKS
A-Z DRINKS
- AMARETTO SOUR$6.00
1 ½ Parts Amaretto 1 Part Lemon Juice ⅔ Part Simple Syrup 1 Whole Maraschino Berry 1 Slice Orange
- BAHAMA MAMA$6.00
½ ounce dark rum ½ ounce coconut liqueur ¼ ounce 151-proof rum ¼ ounce coffee liqueur Juice of half lemon 4 ounces pineapple juice 1. Pour rums, liqueurs, and juices in a cocktail shaker. 2. Stir gently. 3. Pour into a highball glass with cracked ice..
- BAY BREEZE$6.00
1 ounce vodka Splash of pineapple juice Splash of cranberry juice 1. Pour vodka into a highball glass with ice. 2. Splash with juices. In a highball glass combine vodka and cranberry juice Next add the pineapple juice and garnish with a lime wedge
- BLACK RUSSIAN$6.00
1 ½ ounces vodka ¾ ounce coffee liqueur 1. Fill an old-fashioned glass with ice cubes. 2. Add vodka and coffee liqueur.
- GIBSON$6.00
2 ounces gin ¼ ounce Rose’s lime juice (or ½ ounce fresh lime juice for substitution) 1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. 2. Add gin and lime juice. 3. Shake. 4. Strain into chilled old-fashioned glass. 5. Garnish with skewered cocktail onions.
- GIMLET$6.00
2 ounces gin ½ ounce Rose’s lime juice 1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. 2. Add gin and lime juice. 3. Stir extremely well. 4. Strain into sugar-frosted rim chilled cocktail glass. 5. Garnish with lime wedge.
- GREYHOUND$6.00
1 ¼ ounces vodka Grapefruit juice 1. Fill highball glass with ice. 2. Add vodka. 3. Fill with grapefruit juice.
- IRISH CAR BOMB$6.00
½ oz Baileys ½ oz Jameson Irish Whiskey Guinness Beer 1. Add the Baileys and Jameson Irish Whiskey to a shot glass. 2. Drop the shot into a half-pint of Guinness Beer.
- JAGER BOMB$5.50
½ can Red Bull® energy drink 1 - 2 oz Jagermeister® herbal liqueur 1. Pour red bull into a medium sized glass. 2. Add a shot glass of jagermeister, and chug.
- LONG BEACH ICED TEA$8.00
1 shot vodka 1 shot light rum 1 shot gin 1 shot tequila 1 shot triple sec ice cubes 1 splash cranberry juice 1 lemon wedge 1. In a tall glass, pour shots over ice and top off with cranberry juice and lemon wedge (squeeze if you like). 2. Give the drink a little shake (if you like)
- LONG ISLAND ICED TEA$8.00
½ ounce vodka ½ ounce gin ½ ounce light rum ½ ounce tequila Juice of ½ lemon 1 dash cola 1. Fill highball glass with ice. 2. Pour vodka, gin, rum, tequila, and lemon in highball glass. 3. Add cola for cooler. 4. Garnish with a slice of lemon.
- FROZEN MUDSLIDE$7.00
Vanilla Vodka 1 ½ oz Bailey's Irish cream ½ oz Kahlua coffee liqueur Pour hershey's chocolate syrup around the inside rim of a rocks glass. Fill with ice, add ingredients, and serve.
- ROCKS MUDSLIDE$7.00
Vanilla Vodka 1 ½ oz Bailey's Irish cream ½ oz Kahlua coffee liqueur Pour hershey's chocolate syrup around the inside rim of a rocks glass. Fill with ice, add ingredients, and serve.
- RUM RUNNER$8.00
0.75 oz Captain Morgan® Original spiced rum 0.25 oz blackberry liqueur 0.25 oz creme de bananas 2 oz orange juice 8 ozcrushed ice Add Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, blackberry liqueur, crème de banana liqueur, orange juice, grenadine, and crushed ice in a blender. Blend until slushy and pour into glass.
- OLD FASHIONED$8.00
1 sugar cube Dash of Angostura bitters 1 teaspoon water 2 ounces blended whiskey 1. Add sugar cube, bitters, and water in old-fashioned glass and muddle well. 2. Add whiskey. 3. Stir. 4. Add a twist of lemon peel and ice cubes. 5. Garnish with orange and lemon slices and a cherry. 6. Serve with a swizzle stick.
- PIÑA$6.00
2 ounces coconut milk or cream 2 ounces pineapple juice 1 ½ ounces light rum 1. Fill cocktail shaker with ice. 2. Add coconut milk, pineapple juice, and rum. 3. Shake. 4. Strain into a blender half-filled with crushed ice. 5. Blend. 6. Serve in a hurricane glass. 7. Garnish with a pineapple spear, a cherry and/or shredded coconut.
- SCREWDRIVER$6.00
1 ½ ounces vodka Orange juice 1. Fill highball glass with ice. 2. Add vodka. 3. Fill with orange juice. 4. Stir
- SEA BREEZE$6.00
1 ½ ounces gin ¾ ounce apricot flavored brandy ¼ ounce grenadine 1 ounce lemon juice Club soda Mint sprigs 1. Build gin, brandy, grenadine, and lemon juice in a highball glass. 2. Add ice. 3. Fill with club soda. 4. Add mint sprigs.
- STRAWBERRY DAQ$6.00
3 ounces fresh or frozen strawberries Splash sour mix Dash grenadine 2 ounces ice 1. Pour strawberries, sour mix, grenadine, and ice into a blender. 2. Blend until smooth on medium speed for about 15 seconds. 3. Serve in a hurricane glass. 4. Garnish with strawberries.
- TOM COLLINS$5.00
2 to 2 ½ ounces gin 1 to 2 teaspoons sugar ½ to 1 ounce lemon juice Iced club soda 1. Fill cocktail shaker with ice. 2. Add gin, sugar, and lemon juice. 3. Shake. 4. Strain into a collins glass half-filled with ice. 5. Add soda. 6. Stir. 7. Garnish with lemon slice and/or orange slice and/or cherry. Serve with a straw.
- WHITE RUSSIAN$5.00
1 ounce coffee liqueur 2 ounces vodka Milk or cream 1. Fill an old-fashioned glass with ice. 2. Add coffee liqueur and vodka. 2. Fill with milk or cream.
- Cosmo$9.00
- SMOKEY O FASHIONED$15.00
1 sugar cube Dash of Angostura bitters 1 teaspoon water 2 ounces blended whiskey 1. Add sugar cube, bitters, and water in old-fashioned glass and muddle well. 2. Add whiskey. 3. Stir. 4. Add a twist of lemon peel and ice cubes. 5. Garnish with orange and lemon slices and a cherry. 6. Serve with a swizzle stick.
- Buttery Nipple Shot$5.00
- Green Tea Shot$8.00
- Mimossa$7.00
COFFEE DRINKS
MARGARITAS
PREM CORDIALS
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
- CUCUMBER & MINT FIZZ$10.99
- MOSCOW MULE$8.99
1 ½ ounces vodka Juice of ½ lime Ginger beer 1. Pour vodka and lime juice into a copper mug or a collins glass. 2. Add ice cubes. 3. Fill with ginger beer. 4. Stir. 4. Add a twist of lemon peel.
- OVATION ICED TEA$12.59
- RED SANGRIA$8.99
- WHITE SANGRIA$8.99
- TROPICAL STROM CARRIE$10.59
- ROYAL PEACH (ROCKS POUR)$15.99
- Ovation Sour$11.99
- BAJA NIGHTS$13.09+
- COCO-OCEAN$16.99
WELL CORDIALS
FROZEN VIRGIN
LIQUOR
RUM
SCOTCH
TEQUILA
VODKA
WHSKY/BOURBON
- HH WHISKEY/BURBON$8.99
- BLACK JOHNNY WALKER$12.59
- BLUE JOHNNY WALKER$40.09
- CANADIAN CLUB$7.79
- CHIVAS REGAL$9.99
- CROWN ROYAL$9.99
- CROWN PEACH$13.09Out of stock
- FIREBALL$7.99Out of stock
- HENNESY$9.59
- JACK DANIELS$9.79
- JACK FIRE$9.79
- JACK HONEY$9.79
- JAMESONS$9.99
- JIM BEAM$8.59
- KNOB CREEK$11.99
- MAKERS MARK$9.99
- Makers 46$12.59
- RED JOHNNY WALKER$9.59
- SEAGRAMS 7$7.79
- SOUTHERN COMFORT$7.79
- GENTLEMAN JACK$12.99
- CROWN APPLE$9.99
- JIM BEAM VANILLA$8.59
- Bulleit$12.59
- CROWN APPLE$9.99
- BALCONES RYE WISKEY$15.99
- Basil Hayden$14.59
- BardsTown$15.89
- Heritage Dist BSB$10.59
- Screw Ball$8.49