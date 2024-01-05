SMOKEY O FASHIONED

$15.00

1 sugar cube Dash of Angostura bitters 1 teaspoon water 2 ounces blended whiskey 1. Add sugar cube, bitters, and water in old-fashioned glass and muddle well. 2. Add whiskey. 3. Stir. 4. Add a twist of lemon peel and ice cubes. 5. Garnish with orange and lemon slices and a cherry. 6. Serve with a swizzle stick.