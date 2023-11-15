Over Easy Flagstaff - Aspen Place
BRUNCH & LUNCH
Beverages
Non Alcoholic
Breakfast Favorites
- Two Egg Breakfast$13.25
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
- Breakfast Burrito$14.29
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
- Chilaquiles$15.35
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
- Flat Iron & Eggs$20.95
seared flat iron, ranchero sauce, chimichurri, 2 eggs any style - choice of potato and toast
- Biscuit & Gravy$11.49
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit, smothered in country gravy. Served with choice of potato and 2 eggs any style.
- Breakfast Sandwich$13.25
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
- Basil Melt$14.79
grilled sourdough, shaved ham, scrambled eggs, basil pesto sauce, sharp cheddar and swiss cheese
- Johnny Cakes$14.95
golden brown corn cakes, chorizo verde, feta cheese, black bean & corn salsa, chive sour cream, 2 eggs any style
- Loko Moko$14.99
OE-styled Hawaiian classic: a sunny-side up egg, 6oz ground beef patty, crispy onions, mushroom gravy, and sticky rice
- Southwest Skillet$15.29
2 eggs any style, potatoes o'brien, melted pepperjack, chorizo verde, green onion avocado, black bean & corn salsa, green chile
- Wolfpack$14.95
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
- Black Bean Tostada$14.00
- Pumpkin French Toast$9.00
As Seen on TV
- Chicken Fried Steak$17.95
tender steak, scratch-made country gravy, 2 eggs, and choice of potato and toast
- Chicken & Waffles$16.95
our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup
- 1/2 Banana Nut French Toast$8.00
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
- Banana Nut French Toast$14.75
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
- (2) Waffle Dog$9.00
2 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown
- (3) Waffle Dog$12.49
3 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown
- Ham Steak$14.79
thick cut slice served with our redeye gravy, 2 any style eggs, choice of potato and toast
Omelettes
- Build Your Own Omelette$13.95
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
- California Omelette$14.95
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
- Southwest Omelette$15.49
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
- The Crying Pig$14.49
bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese
- Mile High$14.49
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper
Breakfast Cakes
- (1) Pancake$5.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
- (2) Pancake$9.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
- (3) Pancake$12.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
- (1) Lemon Ricotta$5.00
light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup
- (2) Lemon Ricotta$10.00
light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup
- (3) Lemon Ricotta$13.49
light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup
- (1) Protein Pancake$6.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
- (2) Protein Pancake$10.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
- (3) Protein Pancake$14.49
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
- Old Fashioned Malted Waffle$7.00
Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup
- Protein Waffle$8.49
- 1/2 Brioche French Toast$7.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
- Brioche French Toast$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$14.95
2 cinnamon rolls, dipped in cinnamon vanilla custard, with orange royal icing and powdered sugar
- 1/2 Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.00
Lite Fare
- Fit Chicken$17.95
tender breast, egg whites, sliced tomato
- Protein Bowl$14.95
2 sunny side up eggs, red and white quinoa, arugula grape tomatoes, sausage, red and green peppers
- Yogurt + Quinoa$11.00
greek yogurt, quinoa crunch, seasonal fruit, agave nectar
- Vegan Wrap$17.95
- Overnight Oats$11.00
chopped pecans, cherry vanilla granola, sliced banana, fresh berries, agave nectar
- Avocado Toast$13.50
fresh smashed avocado whipped ricotta, lemon, lemon infused olive oil, salt, red pepper flakes, sliced tomatoes, and a sunny-side up egg
Sandwiches
- Breakfast Burger$16.49
6oz beef patty, an over easy egg, arugula, tomato, three cheese melt, crispy onions, toasted brioche bun
- California Chicken$15.95
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
- Cubano$16.49
an Over Easy favorite: ham, slow-cooked pork shoulder, melted swiss, wild arugula, pickle, a sunny side up egg, mustard, spicy mayo
- Classic Rueben$16.99
shaved corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, Over Easy signature bread
- Diablo Chicken$16.49
buffalo sauce, tender fried chicken, ranch dressing, arugula, pickle, tomato, brioche bun
- Avocado Blt$16.49
applewood smoked bacon, avocado, pesto sauce, wild arugula, and tomato on toasted sourdough
Salads
- Caesar Chicken Salad$14.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
- Cobb Salad$15.00
romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, blue cheese dressing
- Spinach Feta Salad$13.00
spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
- Taco Salad$15.00
blackened chicken, romaine, avocado, feta cheese, black bean & corn salsa, pico de gallo, crisp tortilla chips, cilantro vinaigrette
Kids’ Menu
- Kids One Egg & Tater Tots$8.00
1 slice of bacon, an egg and tater tots
- Kids French Toast$8.00
Griddled thick cut brioche bread
- Kids Waffle Dog$8.00
1 Golden brown waffle dog with fruit
- Kids Waffle$8.00
Crispy golden waffle with butter and maple syrup
- Kids Chocolate Waffle$8.00
Crispy golden waffle with choc chips and choc syrup
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Grilled sourdough with american cheese and choice of side
- Kids Buttermilk Pancakes$8.00
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup
- Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.00
2 fluffy buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes with butter and syrup
- Kids M&M Pancakes$8.00
2 fluffy buttermilk M&M pancakes with butter and syrup
- Kids Reese’s Pieces Pancakes$8.00
2 fluffy buttermilk reeses pieces pancakes with butter and syrup
- Kids Blueberry Pancakes$8.00
2 fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes with butter and syrup
- Kids Strawberry Pancakes$8.00
2 fluffy buttermilk strawberry pancakes with butter and syrup
- Kids Banana Pancakes$8.00
2 fluffy buttermilk banana pancakes with butter and syrup
Sides
- Side Bacon$4.50
- Side Sausage$4.50
- Side Ham$4.50
- Side Cornbeef Hash$5.50
- Chicken Sausage$4.50
- Side Chicken Breast$6.00
- Side Burger Patty$6.00
- Side Pork$3.00
- Side Flat Iron 6oz$13.00
- Vegan Sausage$7.00
- Side Vegan Egg$2.25
- Side One Egg$1.50
- Side Two Eggs$3.00
- Side Three Eggs$4.50
- Side Four Eggs$6.00
- Side Potatoes$4.00
- Side 1 Biscuit & Gravy$6.00
- Side 2 Biscuit & Gravy$10.00
- Side 3 Biscuit & Gravy$15.00
- Side Toast$4.00
- Side Biscuit$3.00
- Flour Tortilla$1.50
- Fruit$4.25
- Quinoa Crunch$4.00
- Side Spinach$2.00
- Slice Tomato$3.00
- Spicy Cottage Cheese$4.00
- Cottage Cheese$4.00
- Side Wild Mushrooms$4.00
- Side Avocado$2.50
- Extra Syrup$1.00
- $$$Side of Country Gravy$2.00
- Side Pico$1.00
- Side Ranchero$1.00
- Side Green Chile$1.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Peanut Butter$1.00
- Side Pesto$1.00
- Ranch Dressing$1.00
- Side Hollandaise$1.00
- 1 Sausage Link$2.00
- 1 Strip of Bacon$1.50
- 2 Strips of Bacon$3.00
- Fried Jalapeno$2.00
- $1 Upcharge$1.00
- $1.50 Upcharge$1.50
- Extra Plate
- 1 Slice Toast$2.00
- Yogurt$4.00
- Rice$3.00
- Side Mushroom Gravy$2.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Aioli$1.00
- Side of Mushroom Gravy$1.00
- Side of Red Eye Gravy$1.00
- Side of Black Beans$3.00
OE Drink Menu 2.0
Non Alcoholic
Beverages
Kids’ Drinks
- Kids OJ N/C
- Kids Apple N/C
- Kids Cranberry N/C
- Kids Grapefruit N/C
- Kids OJ $$3.00
- Kids Apple $$3.00
- Kids Cranberry $$3.00
- Kids Grapefruit $$3.00
- Kids Milk N/C
- Kids Milk $$3.00
- Kids Chocolate Milk N/C
- Kids Chocolate Milk $$3.00
- Kids Strawberry Lemonade
- Kids Stawberry Lemonade$3.00
- Kids Mint Lemonade
- Kids Mint Lemonade$3.00
- Kids Lemonade N/C
